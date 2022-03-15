RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | Peace talks resume | How to help
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:23 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Ukraine war may lead to rethinking of US defense of Europe

AP-NORC poll: Many Black Americans doubtful on police reform

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

US view of Putin: Angry, frustrated, likely to escalate war

Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to US Congress

Biden attends first in-person fundraiser since pandemic

Pelosi pushes to show united Democrats ahead of midterms

For kids with COVID-19, everyday life can be a struggle

Lawmakers send Texas-styled abortion bill to Idaho governor

Trucker mandate protest hits DC, snarling local traffic

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

VA looks to do more with fewer outpatient facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

In a reversal of roles, Congress tells the TMF to ‘show me the money’

House Dems seek probe of USPS plan for new mail truck fleet

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up