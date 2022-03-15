Ukraine war may lead to rethinking of US defense of Europe
AP-NORC poll: Many Black Americans doubtful on police reform
US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war
US view of Putin: Angry, frustrated, likely to escalate war
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to US Congress
Biden attends first in-person fundraiser since pandemic
Pelosi pushes to show united Democrats ahead of midterms
For kids with COVID-19, everyday life can be a struggle
Lawmakers send Texas-styled abortion bill to Idaho governor
Trucker mandate protest hits DC, snarling local traffic
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.