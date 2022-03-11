RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia continues assault on Mariupol | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | Europe wonders about next target | How to support Ukraine
AP Top Political News at 12:07 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 12:00 AM

Poll: Equality concerns rise, but few say voting is too hard

Senate gives final approval to Ukraine aid, huge budget bill

US, allies to revoke ‘most favored nation’ status for Russia

Biden to Dems: Sell agenda with ‘confidence’ and ‘clarity’

Scathing reports find military failures in 2020 Kenya attack

Under the hood of $1.5T bill for Ukraine, pandemic, agencies

US extends mask rule for travel while weighing new approach

US VP Harris embraces call for war crimes probe of Russia

US misjudged Ukraine’s will to fight Russia, officials admit

Gas price hikes fueling electric vehicle conspiracy theories

Latest News

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

3 upcoming contracts women-owned small businesses should know about

