RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:53 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Senate gives final approval to Ukraine aid, huge budget bill

US, allies to revoke ‘most favored nation’ status for Russia

Biden to Dems: Sell agenda with ‘confidence’ and ‘clarity’

Scathing reports find military failures in 2020 Kenya attack

Under the hood of $1.5T bill for Ukraine, pandemic, agencies

US extends mask rule for travel while weighing new approach

US VP Harris embraces call for war crimes probe of Russia

US misjudged Ukraine’s will to fight Russia, officials admit

Gas price hikes fueling electric vehicle conspiracy theories

Saudi Arabia: 2 Americans freed in Yemen special op mission

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

A former spy chief thinks it's time to rethink privacy and security

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up