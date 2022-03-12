RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian strikes near Kyiv | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Russian tourists stuck abroad | How to help
AP Top Political News at 9:31 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 12:00 AM

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

All smiles, Jackson tries for Senate reset on Supreme Court

Oil, sanctions, jets: How Congress pushes Biden on Ukraine

California cakewalk? No big-name rivals for Gov. Newsom

Some in GOP want ballots to be counted by hand, not machines

Agenda languishing, Democrats press Biden to go it alone

US ends asylum restrictions for children traveling alone

US pays $2M a month to protect Pompeo, aide from Iran threat

Biden relief plan: Major victory gets mixed one-year reviews

As West tries to force Russia from Ukraine, endgame elusive

