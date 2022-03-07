AP Top Political News at 12:13 a.m. EST The Associated Press

Republican ‘unforced errors’ threaten path to Senate control EXPLAINER: What is the US doing to help Ukraine refugees? Fleeing sanctions,…

Republican ‘unforced errors’ threaten path to Senate control EXPLAINER: What is the US doing to help Ukraine refugees? Fleeing sanctions, oligarchs seek safe ports for superyachts Zelenskyy’s ‘desperate’ plea to Congress: Send more planes Rural Idaho town part of trend: Conservatives seeking space Cuomo rips ‘cancel culture,’ hints at political comeback Blinken vows US support to wary Moldova as Ukraine war rages Kamala Harris marks ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma Russian invasion reorders West’s calculations on cost of war Trump’s praise of Putin, ‘America First’ view tested by war Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.