AP Top Political News at 12:13 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

March 7, 2022, 12:00 AM

Republican ‘unforced errors’ threaten path to Senate control

EXPLAINER: What is the US doing to help Ukraine refugees?

Fleeing sanctions, oligarchs seek safe ports for superyachts

Zelenskyy’s ‘desperate’ plea to Congress: Send more planes

Rural Idaho town part of trend: Conservatives seeking space

Cuomo rips ‘cancel culture,’ hints at political comeback

Blinken vows US support to wary Moldova as Ukraine war rages

Kamala Harris marks ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma

Russian invasion reorders West’s calculations on cost of war

Trump’s praise of Putin, ‘America First’ view tested by war

