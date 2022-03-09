RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
AP Top Political News at 11:36 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 12:00 AM

House approves ban on Russian oil to US, bolstering Biden

United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill

Firm Pentagon ‘no’ to Polish plan to send jets to Ukraine

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes

Texas flagged 27,000 mail ballots for rejection in primary

Biden’s inflation plan upends thinking on jobs sent overseas

End of COVID funds? House eyes $15.6B, but outlook dim

White House warns Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

