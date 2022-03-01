AP Top Political News at 11:54 p.m. EST

State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation
Biden joins allies, bans Russian planes from US airspace
AP FACT CHECK: Biden’s claims in his State of Union address
Texas primary sets up Abbott-O’Rourke race as midterms begin
Jackson off to swift start on Supreme Court confirmation
Biden speech takeaways: War in Ukraine transforms focus
Iowa governor swipes at Biden leadership in GOP rebuttal
Ukraine is rare point of unity as Biden speaks to Congress
Analysis: Biden seeks ‘reset’ on pandemic and his presidency
Russia eyes sanctions workarounds in energy, gold, crypto
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.