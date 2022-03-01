CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:54 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation

Biden joins allies, bans Russian planes from US airspace

AP FACT CHECK: Biden’s claims in his State of Union address

Texas primary sets up Abbott-O’Rourke race as midterms begin

Jackson off to swift start on Supreme Court confirmation

Biden speech takeaways: War in Ukraine transforms focus

Iowa governor swipes at Biden leadership in GOP rebuttal

Ukraine is rare point of unity as Biden speaks to Congress

Analysis: Biden seeks ‘reset’ on pandemic and his presidency

Russia eyes sanctions workarounds in energy, gold, crypto

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

MSPB regains quorum after 5 years, but faces daunting backlog

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

Mathias to become the 8th CIO in last 7 years at HHS

FEMA working to improve diversity, stability of workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up