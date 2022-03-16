RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:44 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Zelenskyy center stage: Facing Congress, pleading for help

Pandemic preparedness bill moves ahead; funding still needed

Trump pick in Georgia governor race not drawing donor flock

Embattled Federal Reserve pick Raskin withdraws nomination

Biden urges private companies to help narrow gender pay gap

Special US House election will fill term of Trump ally Nunes

Senate approves bill to make daylight saving time permanent

Ex-hedge fund CEO aims to be hometown boy in key Senate race

White House: Biden will travel to Europe for Ukraine talks

AP FACT CHECK: Biden skirts blame on inflation; GOP gas hype

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

In a reversal of roles, Congress tells the TMF to ‘show me the money’

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

State Dept streamlines HR processes after hiring pilot exceeds expectations

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up