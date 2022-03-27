AP Top Political News at 1:03 a.m. EDT

Biden lashes at Putin, calls for Western resolve for freedom
Black women feel sting of ‘traumatizing’ Jackson hearings
Biden budget seeks minimum tax on households worth $100m
Trump returns to Georgia confronting test of his grip on GOP
Biden sends subtle message to Polish leaders on democracy
Albright acted as model, mentor for generations of women
Blinken set to see Israelis, Arabs wary about Iran, Ukraine
GOP push for state election reviews mixed, but sows distrust
Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases
High court gives Biden win for now in Navy vaccine case
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.