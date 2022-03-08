8 Short Squeeze Stocks That Could Take Off in March

These stocks have the right conditions to trigger a short squeeze. Short squeezes have been among the most popular and…

Short squeezes have been among the most popular and controversial topics on Wall Street in the past year. In early 2021, groups of online stock traders on Reddit began orchestrating targeted buying campaigns in some of the market’s most heavily shorted stocks in an attempt to trigger short squeezes. A short squeeze is a large, short-term spike in a stock’s share price that occurs when a large number of short sellers are forced to buy shares to exit their positions. Here are eight stocks that could be primed to be the next big short squeezes, according to Ortex Analytics.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (ticker: TTCF)

Tattooed Chef is a plant-based food company that went public via special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, merger in 2020. The company has reported impressive growth numbers. But it’s struggling with profitability, and the stock is down about 40% in the past year as of March 1. If Tattooed Chef can surprise the market with meaningful progress toward profitability, however, it could be enough to send short sellers running and trigger a major short squeeze. Tattooed Chef’s short interest has continued to steadily rise in 2022, while the stock has fallen another 19% year to date. Tattooed Chef’s short interest is now 37% of its float, or free-trading shares.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA)

Synthetic biology company Ginkgo Bioworks has attracted the attention of high-profile short sellers. In October, Ginkgo shares dropped 20% after Scorpion Capital called Ginkgo a “colossal scam” and Citron Research editor Andrew Left said the company was “a scheme” that generates minimal revenue and has no proprietary technology. In response to the allegations, Ginkgo completed an independent investigation that concluded there has been no wrongdoing at the company and there is no need for any revisions to its financial statements. Short sellers seem skeptical. Ginkgo’s short interest is about 20% of its float, making it a strong short squeeze candidate.

Weber Inc. (WEBR)

Weber is a leading brand in outdoor cooking products, including charcoal grills, gas grills, electric grills, smart grills and smokers. The company went public in August 2021, pricing its initial public offering at $14 per share. Like many top IPOs of 2021, Weber is off to a lackluster start on the public market. Weber’s revenue has declined in the past two quarters, and traders who shorted the IPO are up now that the stock is trading for less than $12 per share, but they could get smoked by a Weber short squeeze. Weber’s short interest stands at about 36% of its float.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

Blink Charging owns and operates electric vehicle charging equipment. Left called Blink a “total scheme” and a “joke” back in November 2020. After those comments, the stock rallied from about $20 per share to close at $60.72 by Jan. 26, 2021. The stock has since traded back down and closed at $24.31 on March 1, but Left said Blink shares are worth less than $10. Blink’s short interest has grown to about 41% of its float, even in light of a new deal announced in January to supply EV chargers to General Motors Co. (GM) dealerships.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical is a technology company that engineers surgical robotics. Vicarious went public in September 2021 via SPAC merger. Like IPO stocks, SPAC stocks have struggled mightily in recent months. Vicarious is no exception, and its stock price has fallen more than 50% since it completed its SPAC merger. Vicarious has been a big winner for short sellers up to this point, but short seller profits could evaporate quickly if Vicarious gets caught in a short squeeze. Vicarious’ short interest stands at about 9% of its float.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO)

EVgo is another EV charging technology company that went public via a SPAC merger in July 2021. EVgo shares opened at about $15 following the merger, but they have since dropped to about $10 per share. In November, Bank of America analyst Ryan Greenwald downgraded EVgo to “underperform” with an $11 price target. At the time, EVgo shares were trading near $19. Greenwald said EVgo was benefiting from “charging euphoria” in the stock market, which had overly inflated the company’s share price. Short sellers took the downgrade to heart, and EVgo’s short interest now stands at about 28% of its float.

Velo3D Inc. (VLD)

Velo3D is another example of short sellers targeting IPOs and SPACs. The 3D printing company went public via SPAC merger in September 2021 at a price of about $8 per share, and the stock closed at $8.03 on March 1. Short sellers may see significant execution risk for Velo3D in 2022, given that the company recently launched its Sapphire XC platform and has predicted more than 200% revenue growth this year. But if Velo3D meets or exceeds those lofty expectations, a short squeeze could be coming. Ortex estimates that about 8% of Velo3D’s float is held in short positions.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences has been a home run trade for short sellers. The company’s lead product is Phexxi, a hormone-free contraceptive gel for women. Unfortunately, Phexxi sales haven’t taken off the way investors had hoped, and Evofem is burning through cash at an alarming rate. In the most recent quarter, Evofem reported a net loss of $74 million, about the entire size of its roughly $81 million market capitalization. Evofem shares are down more than 85% in the past year, but the stock could be ripe for a short squeeze, given that its short interest is about 15% of its float.

