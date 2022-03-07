7 commodity stocks to buy for great dividends:

These seven commodity stocks offer at least 3% dividend yields. Throughout the 2010s, commodities were left for dead. The great…

Throughout the 2010s, commodities were left for dead. The great Chinese super-cycle ended, and as demand for copper, steel and other building essentials diminished, the whole commodity space went into an extended hibernation. By about 2019, most commodity stocks barely showed a pulse. But things have changed. The pandemic and its aftershocks have unleashed a breathtaking supply-chain and logistical quagmire. Meanwhile, the conflict in Ukraine has suddenly knocked a ton of the world’s food, metals and energy supplies offline. Throw in a spiraling inflation problem, and it’s a perfect situation for commodities stocks right now. Admittedly, many of these names are already up a lot and aren’t quite the deep values that they once were. However, given the current macroeconomic climate, these seven commodity stocks should have more upside ahead while offering great dividend yields.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (ticker: XOM)

Exxon Mobil needs no introduction as one of the world’s most powerful integrated oil companies. What makes it stand apart from peers, however, is its willingness to invest through the cycle. Exxon kept powering ahead with its massive investment in new oil fields in offshore Guyana. This was back in the late 2010s, when oil prices were in the dumps and most peers stopped investing in new fossil fuel projects almost entirely. Then in 2020, Exxon Mobil resisted numerous cries to slash its dividend. It instead held firm, rewarding shareholders who stuck with the company during the lean years. Now things are surging again, and Exxon Mobil is set to deliver record profits, in large part thanks to its shrewd counter-cyclical investments over the past decade. In the meantime, Exxon Mobil is back to hiking its already generous dividend once again, giving shareholders further participation in this latest oil boom.

Current yield: 4.2%

Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Rio Tinto is one of the world’s largest diversified metals companies. It owns both mines and processing units such as refineries and smelters. Rio Tinto was founded in 1873 and has managed to survive and thrive until the present day despite the notorious volatility and cyclicality of the mining business. Part of its durability is due to Rio Tinto’s wide range of metals exposure, including copper, iron, gold and uranium. The last one is of particular importance now, as the uranium market has surged to the upside following sanctions and political uncertainty in Russia. Neighboring Kazakhstan is a massive uranium producer, and any issues there could send the price to the stratosphere. Rio Tinto is enjoying plenty of tail winds in its other metals businesses, as well.

Current yield: 10.9%

Vale SA (VALE)

Vale is a Brazilian mining company that is among the largest producers of iron ore and nickel in the world. Nickel recently skyrocketed amid a historic short squeeze, prompting the exchange to temporarily limit trading. Needless to say, it’s a red-hot market for the goods Vale sells. Brazil is set for presidential elections this year and could see an upswing in sentiment after a difficult 2021. In any case, Vale has prospered even in the face of political headwinds. It’s generating jaw-dropping profits, resulting in a price-earnings ratio below 4. Analysts see it at 7 times earnings going forward, which is still cheap. The company is also paying an extravagant dividend at the moment. Surely profits will drop at some point in the future. But for now, Vale is firing on all cylinders.

Current yield: 14%

Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO)

Southern Copper is one of the world’s largest copper mining firms. It primarily operates in Peru and Mexico. Peru underwent a scare recently around its latest presidential elections, but that government had more bark than bite and Peruvian stocks have come roaring back to 52-week highs. Throw in a big rally in the price of copper itself, and Southern Copper is set to shine in 2022. Copper is essential for all sorts of modern electronics and basic infrastructure. Most notably, it’s crucial to the green revolution, as tons of copper go into products like batteries and solar panels. With the Ukrainian conflict serving as a wake-up call surrounding the world’s dependence on Russian energy, look for the demand for copper to go even higher. And Southern Copper will be a big piece of the solution to that demand spike.

Current yield: 5.4%

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries is a multinational chemical company with its primary offices in the Netherlands and Houston. The company produces a vast number of chemicals and plastics products. In addition, it runs a large oil refinery in Texas, allowing it to produce a full range of refined petroleum products. Of particular interest, LyondellBasell is involved in what it deems agrotextiles. These are used for crop protection and soil conditioning. With the situation in Ukraine, a vast amount of the world’s regular grain supply will potentially be unavailable for consumers. This makes it imperative to maximize crop yields in the rest of world, which should be a boon for LyondellBasell. For now, shares trade at less than 7 times earnings.

Current yield: 4.4%

B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

B2Gold is a diversified precious metals mining firm. It has producing mines in the Philippines, Mali and Namibia and projects in development in Latin America. The company has grown its gold output tremendously in recent years and has outperformed its sector considerably as a result. However, in recent weeks, gold miners such as B2Gold have significantly underperformed gold. The price of gold hit new multi-year highs following the invasion of Ukraine, but BTG stock is still well off its highs. That gap could narrow going forward. At current levels, B2Gold is selling for about 11 times earnings and offers a reasonable dividend yield. If geopolitical tensions worsen, B2Gold could enjoy a strong safe-harbor bid.

Current yield: 3.5%

Enviva Inc. (EVA)

To round out the list, there’s Enviva. It is arguably the most environmentally conscious pick of this bunch, as it focuses on producing wood pellets. These serve as a renewable and less carbon-intensive alternative to coal for power generation. Analysts look at bioenergy as one key bridge fuel to help transition from fossil fuels to totally green energy. Enviva has soared in recent months and is now up 65% over the past year. Even after the big move, however, there could be more gains to come. With the prices of coal, natural gas and oil all going through the roof, people are looking desperately for any sort of alternative that can quickly be rolled out. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of trees that can be used for biomass. Enviva also has a generous dividend policy, allowing shareholders to earn a strong financial return even while investing in a greener future.

Current yield: 4.4%

