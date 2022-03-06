6 Conferences for Financial Advisors in 2022

As the pandemic wanes, in-person meetings are finally making a comeback. This year, organizations have a renewed sense of direction…

As the pandemic wanes, in-person meetings are finally making a comeback. This year, organizations have a renewed sense of direction for meeting the needs of financial advisors and other professionals. If you are looking to jump-start your conference attendance in 2022, here are six opportunities — some familiar and others out of the box — to tap into peer networks, hear from industry leaders and garner new ideas:

— T3 (Technology Tools for Today).

— National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) spring conference.

— Financial Planning Association (FPA) NorCal Conference.

— Future Proof Festival.

— #XYPNLive.

— Fearless Investing Summit.

T3 (Technology Tools for Today)

May 2-4, 2022 (T3 Advisor Conference); May 5, 2022 (T3 Enterprise Day)

Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center in Denton, Texas

www.t3conferences.com

Need a refresh to your tech stack? Check out the T3 Advisor Conference, a practice management and technology conference for independent and hybrid financial advisors. The harsh realities of the past two years hit in ways advisors could not imagine, but this event focuses on work life after the pandemic. Technology has expanded and evolved in amazing ways, and solutions for smaller and enterprise firms have emerged. Between business demands and Zoom fatigue, many financial advisors haven’t really had a chance to assess the tech landscape. T3 addresses how advisors can move forward with energy and clarity.

The event’s theme is “A New Dawn: Advisor Technology in a Post-COVID World.” Advisors can learn about innovative tech solutions to enhance their business. T3 Enterprise Day will run back to back with the Advisor Conference to bring industry leaders, financial advisors and technology creators together. This is a great opportunity to learn about how technology is shaping the future of financial services while expanding your network.

National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) Spring Conference

May 4-7, 2022

Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center

www.napfa.org/conferences/2022-spring-conference

Reconnecting and collaborating with financial planner colleagues and friends is what the NAPFA Spring 2022 National Conference is all about. At the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center, attendees can learn in person with the NAPFA community. Gather innovative ideas to sharpen your competitive advantage while participating in education sessions led by experts in the field.

The conference will offer several networking events to mingle with experienced colleagues and opportunities to gain new insights from well-known financial professionals. This is a good event for quality sessions, networking and a chance to connect in meaningful ways. This year’s theme is “Breakthrough to Excellence.” The idea is to encourage breakthroughs in how financial advisors build and manage their firms for the long term.

Financial Planning Association (FPA) NorCal Conference

May 31-June 1, 2022

Palace Hotel in San Francisco

www.fpanorcal.org

The four chapters of the Financial Planning Association in Northern California are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their annual conference with the motto “For Us, By Us.” The FPA NorCal Conference is dedicated to the education, knowledge and growth of financial planners. FPA NorCal is a community of financial planning professionals who aim to provide a winning combination of sessions, networking and collaboration at this event.

Attendees can expect to hear from industry leaders on the latest in financial education while expanding their professional development. This event highlights the fact that business success is created not in isolation, but in the context of other professionals who contribute practical insights for the good of the community.

The Palace Hotel will be the site of learning and networking opportunities that will challenge both new and more experienced financial advisors.

Future Proof Festival

Sept. 11-14, 2022

Huntington Beach, California (on the beach)

futureproof.advisorcircle.com

Not your run-of-the-mill financial conference, this event is advertised as “the world’s largest wealth festival” and takes place in an outdoor venue on Huntington Beach in Southern California. This is a great chance to see and be seen if you work in wealth management, asset management, financial planning, fintech, cryptocurrencies, brokerages or banking. Experts will offer tips and strategies on what it takes to ensure your place in the future of the industry.

This is a unique get-together for industry professionals who want to learn from one another. The Future Proof Festival plans to bring together prominent figures in finance, investing, technology, creative arts and pop culture. Future Proof also attempts to bridge the gaps among four content pillars: wealth, technology, culture and impact. The experience is designed to spark conversation and collaboration and is based on social learning in a range of formats and session sizes.

The financial services industry’s ability to innovate depends on a variety of perspectives that can challenge the status quo. Attendees and speakers will represent a diverse range of races, genders, ethnicities, physical and mental abilities, ages, sexual orientations, gender identities, gender expressions, religions, and socioeconomic statuses. Diversity and inclusion are hallmarks of Future Proof’s culture, as is inspiring positive change in the financial services community.

#XYPNLive

Oct. 8-11, 2022

Sheraton Denver Downtown

live.xyplanningnetwork.com

Reimagine, redefine and reinvent. Those are the themes the organizers want you to remember from this can’t-miss event for fee-for-service financial advisors. With the motto “not your average conference, not your average advisors,” #XYPNLive is an energetic, casual-attire conference with acclaimed keynote speakers, peer networking and a jam-packed schedule. In a hybrid format, this event includes four full days of rich content, networking opportunities and a family-friendly, supportive environment. Financial advisors in various stages of growth can benefit from the material on breaking down barriers in business.

At the Sheraton Denver Downtown, colleagues foster a welcoming environment to get you thinking about all the possibilities for change and growth in your firm. Sessions target different areas of firm development and specific business needs.

You can attend this event in person or online, and the schedule is still under development.

Fearless Investing Summit

Oct. 19-21, 2022

Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City

www.fearless22.com

Network with more than 700 investment professionals from all over the country and learn about the latest developments in technology and financial advice at the Fearless Investing Summit. This is Riskalyze’s annual conference, which aims to give financial advisors and other professionals access to new tools and tech ideas in picturesque surroundings. Riskalyze is a financial technology company that provides software as a service, or SaaS, to financial advisors.

Attendees can learn from the best and brightest in the industry, with a solid speaker lineup of world-class leaders, experts and thought leaders. Updates to the schedule will be posted on the event website.

