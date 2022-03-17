17 Top Wisconsin Dells Resorts

Expect water parks, pools and plenty of family-friendly activities in the Wisconsin Dells. Situated in Wisconsin’s heartland, 123 miles northwest…

Expect water parks, pools and plenty of family-friendly activities in the Wisconsin Dells.

Situated in Wisconsin’s heartland, 123 miles northwest of Milwaukee, the Wisconsin Dells is a year-round vacation destination known as the “Waterpark Capital of the World.” This area, also referred to as “the Dells,” encompasses more than 19 square miles, including the city of Wisconsin Dells and the village of Lake Delton, and hosts approximately 4 million visitors a year.

There is more family fun than you can imagine with more than 200 indoor and outdoor water slides at the various water parks that include everything from lazy rivers and tube rides to extreme plunge slides and water roller coasters. For accommodations, there are plenty of hotel options and 20 campgrounds. The Wisconsin Dells also has 90 restaurants featuring a wide selection of dining options. And for adult fun, visitors can check out the local breweries, distilleries and wineries. Where you choose to stay will depend on the type of experience you want to have. Some of the Wisconsin Dells water park hotels are immense, with endless indoor and outdoor water features, amusements, restaurants and choices for accommodations. Other resorts are quiet lakeside properties where you can take a break from the commotion. There’s even a wellness retreat where you can escape, relax and recharge — and never even see the water parks or other attractions.

So, with several options to choose from, start planning your fun-filled family vacation or a tranquil getaway to one of these top Wisconsin Dells resorts.

Great Wolf Lodge

The indoor water park at Great Wolf Lodge offers thrills for travelers of all ages. The park has hot springs for families and an adults-only space. There are also kiddie pools, splash activities, a lazy river and several waterslides, including a twisting turning 200-foot-long mountain slide. For even more fun, take time to explore the interactive four-story water fort treehouse, Fort Mackenzie. When you’re ready to head for dry land, there are plenty of other activities to keep you busy. MagiQuest, a live action game, takes kids on an adventure around the lodge, where they’ll complete quests to become a Master Magi. There’s also an arcade, a Build-A-Bear Workshop and Oliver’s Mining Sluice, where you can pan for gemstones. And when it’s time to dine, on-site restaurant options include wood-fired grill dishes like steak and ribs, pizza, pasta, burgers and more. If you want to stay at the lodge, you can book a variety of standard or themed suites that can accommodate between two and eight people. These include a Wolf Den Suite with a cave-themed sleeping area and a Kid Cabin Suite with a cabin-themed sleeping space. Travelers comment that the resort is a great choice for younger kids. They also say that some attractions and waterslides can be closed or have limited hours, so it’s best to check before you go.

Birchcliff Resort

Situated about 2 miles north of downtown Wisconsin Dells, Birchcliff Resort is close to the water parks and fun. Still, it offers a quiet respite along River Road adjacent to the Dells of Wisconsin River State Natural Area. The resort offers beach access along the banks of the Wisconsin River (reachable via a 3/4-mile hike), a heated outdoor pool (that opens on Memorial Day for the season) and a petting zoo with billy goats. Birchcliff Resort also houses a recreational room with darts and ping pong tables, and hosts nightly community campfires. A basketball court, horseshoe pits, shuffleboard courts and a children’s playground round out some of the popular amenities. Most travelers say that the property offers a peaceful and relaxing getaway for families. Guests can choose from various rustic cabin accommodations, including a group lodge with six bedrooms that will sleep up to 22 people.

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions

As one of the largest indoor water parks in Wisconsin, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions offers guests 125,000 square feet of splash-filled family fun. The resort features a Flowrider wave simulator, a tandem tube slide, indoor and outdoor spas, a lazy river, a swim-up bar and more. Thrill-seekers will want to take a ride on Master Blaster, the 570-foot water coaster, and the Screaming Hyena, a 60-foot body slide water ride that runs through the roof. Tanzanian Twister is another not-to-be-missed adventure with up to 40 mph twists and turns through a funnel flume that ends with a free fall as you splash into the pool below. In the summer months, you can head outside to the Zambezi Outdoor Waterpark for more wet and wild fun. If you prefer to stay dry, Tom Foolerys Adventure Park features 100,000 square feet of indoor activities and attractions, including climbing walls, laser tag, blacklight mini-golf and several rides, including the pendulum-like G-Force One. Accommodation options include everything from standard hotel-style rooms to three-bedroom suites with living and kitchen areas to waterfront homes. Finally, restaurant choices range from casual eateries and brew pubs to seafood spots and steakhouses. Reviewers say that the rooms are very nice at the resort and note there are more activities than they could have time for in just one trip.

Chula Vista Resort

Chula Vista Resort is home to one of the few uphill water roller coasters in the U.S. and it boasts more than 200,000 square feet of water park fun, an 18-hole golf course, a world-class spa and one of the best steakhouses in America, Kaminski’s Chop House. The year-round destination offers a wide selection of accommodation options for your stay, including the new H.H. Bennett guest rooms and resort rooms that sleep up to six people. The resort also offers vacation homes, scenic and loft villas (with space for up to six guests), and condominiums that offer more privacy, kitchen areas and river views in some units. Traveler reviews are mixed on the resort’s accommodations, with some noting they could use an update. When you’re ready to hit the water, Lost Rios Water Park has more than 80,000 square feet of indoor fun. Meanwhile, the outdoor water park features an Adventure Lagoon, a wave pool, a sport pool and a kiddie river area guests can enjoy in the warmer months.

Cliffside Resort & Suites

Situated atop a sandstone cliff overlooking Lake Delton, this quiet 42-room property offers a peaceful getaway from the action and excitement of the Dells. The family-owned and operated property has unique architectural and carved wood details that pay homage to the family’s Polish heritage, and most of the rooms offer lake views and balconies. They also offer adjoining rooms for families. Amenities at the resort include lakeside heated indoor and outdoor pools, picnic areas with barbecue grills and bonfire pits where you can stargaze at night. An on-site pier is available for fishing or a spot to dock a boat, and the resort offers a beach, paved biking and walking paths, a game room with pool tables and other amenities. What’s more, guests of the resort receive complimentary water park passes for Noah’s Ark Waterpark in the summer season, along with coupons for dining and the area’s attractions. Guest reviews are positive, with visitors calling Cliffside Resort a quiet hidden gem and complimenting the property’s natural beauty.

Wilderness Resort

Regarded as the largest water park resort in the U.S., Wilderness Resort boasts four indoor and four outdoor water parks for your family vacation in the Wisconsin Dells. The themed-indoor water parks include Klondike Kavern, Wild WaterDome and the Wild West. You’ll also find Cubby’s Cove Indoor Waterpark at Wilderness on the Lake and a swim-up bar for the adults at Wild WaterDome. Head outside for more water fun on the lazy river at New Frontier Waterpark in the summer months and check out the 3.2 acres of adventure at Lost World Waterpark. The fun doesn’t stop there as the resort also offers an aerial experience with a 65-foot-tall fly-ride simulator, go-karts, laser tag, a sky ropes course, bumper boats, escape rooms and more. And when you’re hungry and thirsty, there are 24 dining and beverage options to satisfy your cravings. This sprawling 600-acre resort property offers several accommodation options for your visit as well, including standard hotel rooms and condominiums at the Wilderness Hotel and connecting Glacier Canyon Lodge. You can also opt to stay in fully furnished condominiums at Wilderness on the Lake. Individual cabins, villas and accessible accommodations are additional on-site offerings. Travelers say there’s plenty to do here, but warn the indoor water parks can get very crowded.

River’s Edge Resort

Situated 2 miles from downtown and along the Wisconsin River, River’s Edge Resort is a quiet respite from the Dells’ water parks and attractions. Most of the property’s units are constructed with logs inside and out, and all but two have countertop ranges so you can arrange to prepare some meals at the resort. Other amenities in the units include refrigerators, microwaves, coffee pots, toasters, complimentary Wi-Fi access and basic cable. There’s a wide selection of accommodations with river view units, poolside apartments and individual homes and cottages. Weekly rentals include the use of a canoe, rowboat or kayak. For a relaxing afternoon at the resort, you can take a tube trip along the river or go for a swim in one of two heated pools. You can also rent a pontoon boat or go fishing. And when it’s time to dine and imbibe, head over to the rustic bar and grill that features a 4,000-gallon fish tank and a 100-year-old oak tree that sits in the middle of the bar. Recent guests comment that the fishing is great, the resort is cozy and the food is good.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort

This seasonal camp resort (open May through September) offers 246 affordable electric campsites and 51 rental units, including larger cabins for a family getaway. You can even book a glamping yurt for a unique experience. The resort offers package pricing that includes tickets to Noah’s Ark Waterpark, Tom Foolerys Adventure Park and Timbavati Wildlife Park. You can also request a shopping package that offers gift cards to the Outlets at the Dells. Resort amenities at the property include water playgrounds with a Jellystone Park theme, outdoor pools, wagon rides, sand volleyball, horseshoes, mini-golf, a snack bar and a poolside bar. A fully stocked camping store, laundry facilities and restrooms with showers round out the on-site offerings. If you’re planning a summer trip, don’t miss the resort’s special themed events like Snow in July Christmas Week, Hawaiian Luau Party Week and Mardi Gras Carnivale Week. Reviews of the property are mixed: Many appreciated the variety of kid-friendly activities but some guests commented that it’s very loud, especially at night, since it’s located close to the interstate.

Meadowbrook Resort

This Northwoods adventure water theme resort sits on 12 acres of wilderness-like land and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom cabins and lodge suites with kitchens. If you prefer a hotel-type setting, plan to stay in the Tall Timber Lodge. This property is reminiscent of the historic timber lodges in U.S. national parks and has rooms and suites that accommodate between four and 10 people. On-site activities for young children at the indoor and outdoor Timber Camp Water Adventure Playland include the Hollow Tree Swimmin’ Hole, which is a shallow activity pool with tree slides and bubbling geysers. There’s also the kiddie Tip-a-Canoe Slide and a Baby Bears Bubbling Brook for the little ones. In addition, kids enjoy the nightly bonfires and making s’mores. While the kids play, adults can kick back, relax and sunbathe on the deck by the outdoor pool. Wi-Fi is complimentary throughout the resort. Meadowbrook Resort also offers packages that include admission to a selection of the Wisconsin Dells’ various indoor and outdoor water parks.

Spring Brook Vacation Home Resort

This 360-acre family vacation home resort has rental properties for short stays or extended getaways, including individual homes, condominiums and hotel suites. For hotel room options, there are two buildings that feature double queen- or king-sized bed accommodations, and there are accessible rooms available on the first floor. All rooms have an open design with a living room, a private deck, a kitchenette, a flat-screen television and an upgraded bathroom. Travelers remark that the accommodations are clean and well-equipped. Resort amenities are available to all guests and include indoor and outdoor pools, a kids splash pad and pool area, playgrounds, outdoor lounge spaces, a fitness room and a community golf course. An on-site restaurant, the Spring Brook Sports Bar & Grill serves casual fare like burgers and salads, along with steaks and seafood. Stop in for a Friday fish fry or Saturday prime rib specials if you’re in town for the weekend. The venue also features live music, DJs spinning tunes and karaoke nights. Before booking your reservation, check out the resort’s package pricing that includes tickets to two of the nearby water parks.

Baker’s Sunset Bay Resort

This resort property, located along Lake Delton, offers a peaceful family getaway that’s still close to all the excitement and attractions of the Dells. Amenities at the resort include a large sandy beach where you can relax and take a dip in the water. There are also complimentary kayaks to take out on the lake, indoor and outdoor pools, and a dry sauna and hot tub. You can even bring your dog along to join in the fun as the property is pet-friendly. Non-lakeside, lakeside and beachfront rooms, suites and duplexes are available, and the accommodations sleep between two and 16 guests. The resort also offers spacious condominiums for larger families or groups. An added perk is that all guests of the resort receive a complimentary one-day pass to Knuckleheads Trampoline Park. This entertainment complex features a large indoor trampoline area plus bumper cars, cosmic bowling, virtual reality games and an arcade. Back at the property, live entertainment is available five nights a week in the summer. Campfire Kevin sings and plays guitar Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays nights. And on Sundays and Mondays, guests can head over to the beach to watch incredible pyrotechnic feats by Xavier the Firespinner. Guests of the resort enjoy the rooms and on-site amenities, and many say the staff is friendly and helpful.

Sundara Inn & Spa

Sundara Inn & Spa offers the ultimate relaxing and tranquil getaway worlds away from the water parks and attractions of downtown. This property, situated in an 80-acre pine forest, is a traveler-approved resort hotel in the Midwest. If you’re here to recharge your body and mind, set aside 30 minutes to experience the five-step purifying bath ritual, especially before a spa treatment. Or, try the 45-minute salt or “halotherapy” treatment room therapy. You can also book specialty treatments that include a Vichy shower, such as the detoxifying thermal mud wrap. Other services or massages may consist of calming soaks or baths as part of the treatment. If you’re on a wellness journey, the resort offers a full calendar of activities with daily yoga classes (for all levels), aqua yoga, meditation and chakra. There are also culinary classes and skin care sessions. And in the winter months, visitors can head outdoors for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and other active pursuits. A full range of accommodations includes spa-like suites with pool or hillside views, private villas or suites with either golf course or woodland views. Travelers rave about the rooms, the overall atmosphere and the spa at the property.

Natura Treescape Resort

This resort, located on the Wisconsin Dells Parkway, is close to the Dells’ major attractions and water parks. The property features the first natural water park lagoon with 250,000 gallons of naturally filtered crystal clear water. The natural lagoon also includes a 12-foot waterfall, a stone grotto, a lazy stream and a white sand beach. Guests of the resort can choose between campsites, cabins, standard rooms and cabins for their accommodations, but for lots of family fun, book a treehouse cabin that offers a queen-sized bed for the grown-ups and bunk beds for the kids. Some travelers comment that the rooms are not as they appear in the online photos and that the walls are thin; others note that it’s a good budget-friendly option for families if you don’t mind no-frills accommodations. Amenities at the property include three indoor pools and an outdoor pool, hot tubs, saunas, a basketball court, picnic and grill areas, and use of the boat dock and private deck on the Wisconsin Dells River. There are also additional perks with a stay, such as complimentary Wi-Fi, coffee and tea in the room, free daily admission to Timbavati Wildlife Park and discounts on local attractions. When it comes to dining, plan to have dinner on-site at Hot Rocks, the hotel’s Tiki-inspired restaurant that uses 750-degree hot stones to prepare main dishes like steaks and seafood.

Island Pointe Resort

Situated along the shores of Lake Delton, Island Pointe Resort is another quiet respite that offers year-round cabin rentals, fresh air and memorable sunsets. The property sits on 15 pine-filled acres and has two private beaches, a heated outdoor pool, a playground and a picnic area. Six red cabins sleep between four to six people and have either kitchenettes or full kitchens and wood-burning fireplaces. The property’s five larger cabins offer more space and can accommodate five to eight guests. There are also five villas (with various amenities) that sleep up to eight people. Guest reviews say the resort is a perfect place for a family vacation or reunion. Those who make reservations May through September receive savings coupons with 25% discounts to 11 of the Dells’ attractions, including Jet Boat Adventures, Upper Dells Boat Tours and Tom Foolerys Adventure Park at the Kalahari Resort.

Sandrift Resort

This rustic lakeside family-oriented resort also sits along the shoreline of Lake Delton. The resort’s lodging units include kitchenettes or full kitchens, full baths and cable television, and sleep between two and six guests. On-site amenities include a fishing pier and boat dock, plus complimentary canoes, paddleboats and rowboats. Sandrift Resort also has a picnic area with grills, a pizza oven, a sand volleyball court, swings, horseshoes and other games like bocce ball and golf toss. Younger kids will appreciate the two-story play fort. You can also hang out on the beach, swim in the lake or relax on the lakeside deck. Complimentary Wi-Fi is available in the common areas. Most travelers say that while it’s not a modern facility, the family-friendly activities are superb and the owners are friendly and gracious. Guests of the property receive a coupon book that offers up to 35% off admission to 13 local attractions. The hotel also partners with Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park for access to its water park and theme park rides.

Aloha Beach Resort & Suites

Located on Lake Delton, this beachside resort features tropical-inspired rooms that range from motel-style accommodations with two double beds to family suites with three queen-sized beds. Other room types include Jacuzzi suites with king beds and select rooms have balconies with a lake view. Amenities at the property include indoor and outdoor pools and hot tubs, bonfire pits, a sauna, boat docks, a Tiki shelter, a game room and free Wi-Fi access. And the floating agility and obstacle course is a kid-approved favorite. Guests also have VIP access to the resort’s sister property’s Natura Lagoon and 10% discounts at Hot Rocks restaurant. What’s more, Aloha Beach Resort offers complimentary admission to nearby Timbavati Wildlife Park where you can view more than 400 animals of 70 different species.

Grand Marquis Waterpark Hotel

If you’re traveling with younger children, this resort offers both indoor and outdoor pools, and water activities ideal for kids 11 and younger. Indoors, parents can take a dip in the pool or the hot tub while the kids ride on the waterslides in the water park. Meanwhile, the Olympic-size pool outdoors features a waterfall and a 30-foot dinosaur slide for the kids. There’s also an ADA pool lift at the outdoor pool. For accommodations, you can book standard guest rooms or splurge on a suite, some of which can sleep up to six people. The resort offers special offseason pricing and free passes to Noah’s Ark Waterpark between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Guests also receive a savings voucher, with 25% discounts on attractions like Knuckleheads Trampoline Park and Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf. Reviews of the property are mixed. Many say their kids enjoy the pools, but also mention that the rooms could use some remodeling.

