Why International Students May Want to Consider Greek Life

When Steven Ma left Trinidad and Tobago to study mechanical engineering at the University of Arizona, he had no intention of joining a fraternity. He thought Greek life was all about partying, and he wasn’t quite sure how he would fit in as an international student.

“Since I had a strong Caribbean accent, I felt like an outsider when communicating, whether to classmates or professors,” says Ma.

But as a freshman, he decided to rush Omega Delta Phi. (“Rushing” is when prospective candidates get to know fraternities or sororities and their members). Ma says his positive experience made him want to give Greek life a try.

“I joined due to wanting to have good friends throughout my college years but also a community to belong to,” says Ma, now a junior and vice president of Omega Delta Phi, a multicultural fraternity.

Greek life in American universities refers to fraternities and sororities, which use Greek letters for their names. Fraternities are for men, while sororities are for women. Students who join become a brother or sister for life.

“Hollywood portrays Greek life in a wide variety of ways — the stereotypes in Legally Blonde, the parties from Animal House, the trauma of hazing in Goat. These are not always representative of the Greek life experience,” says Jeff Woods, director of fraternity and sorority life at the University of California–Berkeley.

Stereotypes aside, Greek life can offer international students several benefits. Here are some reasons to consider joining Greek life at a U.S. college or university:

Strong friendships.

Greek life can help new international students make instant friends, adjust to student life and find support in a new country.

“Coming to a different country and experiencing a different culture can be both a challenging and invigorating experience,” says Woods. “Joining a fraternity or sorority helps tremendously. There’s an opportunity to meet a bunch of new people in a short period of time.”

Woods says fraternities and sororities are centered on connection and bringing students together.

“They provide a support network that makes navigating the college experience easier as one can turn to all the chapter members for help,” says Woods.

International students may also want to join just to experience something classically American.

“Freshman year everybody on my floor was rushing and I wanted to see what the hype was all about,” says Corrine Liu from China, who graduated from Vanderbilt University in Tennessee in 2020.

Liu ended up joining Alpha Chi Omega and says she joined not so much for the friendships but because she wanted to have it as part of her American experience. But she says it can be difficult to know if a Greek organization is right for you until you join.

“It’s not something you get to experience in whole from the outside,” says Liu.

Professional networking connections.

Greek organizations centered around a particular industry, such as business or engineering, can provide strong professional contacts. In general, fraternities and sororities can help students prepare for careers and expand their network.

“Joining a Greek organization helps cultivate relationships with other students and provides unique engagement opportunities. Members engage in philanthropy, service and academic excellence,” Marcos Guzman, director of fraternity and sorority programs at the University of Arizona, wrote in an email.

Ma says becoming a member of his fraternity has allowed him to build relationships and gain experience with finding jobs, preparing for job interviews and building a resume. Just by being in a fraternity, he has also acquired new leadership and community service skills. In addition, he has access to an extensive alumni network of fraternity brothers.

“There are a lot of alumni who are associated with my fraternity who are able to give us talks on how to apply not only to their company but others, too,” says Ma.

Community.

Joining a Greek organization can give international students a sense of identity, purpose and community.

“Going Greek will enrich an international student’s college experience and connect them with students from different backgrounds while sharing the values of leadership, scholarship, service and friendship,” says Guzman.

Prospective international students may want to join Greek life for a sense of belonging and philanthropic opportunities, says Liu, and “a sense of having spent (their) time well in the U.S.”

“Within a chapter, the members come together for weekly meetings, chapter-only events and philanthropy and service events,” says Woods. “Plus, there’s all the informal opportunities to hang out, grab lunch together, go to the gym or hang out at the fraternity or sorority house.”

There are also social and service opportunities that take place between fraternities and sororities, he says, which add up to a whole community available to members.

While the community aspect can be appealing, some prospective international students may be hesitant to join Greek life due to concerns about excessive drinking or hazing. Hazing, in which potential new members are subjected to humiliating, demeaning and sometimes even dangerous treatment in order to show their commitment, has long been part of the pledge process at many fraternities and sororities, despite the fact that it’s banned by universities and illegal in many states.

But every Greek organization is different. Ma says hazing was not a problem for him.

“When I received a bid to rush for Omega Delta Phi, the first thing that was mentioned was that no hazing would be allowed and the rush process would be a dry process,” says Ma. “Dry process means that alcohol or drugs is prohibited during the rush process.”

For international students considering joining a fraternity or sorority, Guzman suggests they do their research and visit chapter and national websites. Students should also ask questions of chapter leaders and individual members, such as what type of regular social activities the chapter holds, what the personal and academic benefits of joining are and what potential leadership and community service activities are available.

While Greek life may not be for everyone, Ma says his experience has been life-changing as an international student. He has made many friends and gained leadership skills, and he encourages other international students to consider joining.

“Be yourself!” says Ma. “Being yourself is the best way to find your perfect fit in an organization.”

