When and How Law Schools Use Waitlists

Law school admissions committees appear to be placing more applicants on waitlists than they did in the past, perhaps because of the increase in law school applications since the pandemic began, which caused overenrollment at some schools last year.

More cynically, law schools may be using long waitlists to screen out disinterested applicants to improve their rankings. A law school that perceives an applicant to be qualified but likely to decline admission in favor of a different school may put the applicant on a waitlist. Based on whether the applicant withdraws or persists, the law school can save face and appear more selective.

Waitlisting applicants also gives a law school more leverage in scholarship negotiations. With merit-based financial aid on the rise and applicants more willing to negotiate scholarships, law schools may be subtly using their waitlists to pressure some applicants to accept admission at full price.

As the likelihood of waitlisting increases, it’s important for applicants to better understand what it means.

How Law School Waitlists Work

Many applicants imagine law schools to have a rigorously ordered waitlist, like a line of people waiting for a table at a crowded restaurant. However, a ranked list of hundreds of waitlisted applicants would be arbitrary and needless.

In reality, law school waitlists are dynamic. They may be divided into multiple tiers, but even those broad selections are continuously reassessed. When spots open up, admissions officers look for motivated applicants who will keep the class balanced as it takes shape.

For example, if many of the applicants accepting admission have LSAT scores below the school’s median, admissions officers might prioritize waitlisted applicants with high LSAT scores. If too many applicants with backgrounds in science and technology decline admission, admissions officers will look for waitlisted applicants with such profiles.

Overall, each law school is looking to build a strong class, not to somehow select the absolute best applicant from the list.

What to Do if Waitlisted

If a law school places you on a waitlist, read the letter and any instructions carefully. Law schools vary in their deadlines, whether they welcome additional information and how they want to receive such information. Failure to follow these guidelines sends a bad signal at a time when law schools are eager to prune their lists.

Write a strong letter of continued interest to reaffirm your interest in the school and update the committee on any new achievements or changes since you first applied. Admissions officers want students who will accept their offer, so clearly emphasize if a school is your top choice.

Consider sending an additional recommendation letter if permitted, along with further updates as warranted. But don’t flood the school’s inbox with frequent submissions.

Arrange a visit to the school, if possible, and attend online or in-person admissions events to demonstrate interest and aid your decision. People tend to want what they can’t have, so learning more about a school can help keep your expectations grounded.

Finally, if you think that your LSAT score sunk your chances, consider retaking the test in late spring or early summer. Wait to register until after receiving all your decisions, since many schools will not consider an application with a pending test score.

When to Expect to Receive a Decision

Dig in for the long haul. Law schools start taking applicants from their waitlist after the tuition deposit deadline, often in April or May. Imagine this process as a cascade of chain reactions. As each applicant accepts admission at one school and rejects several others, more and more spots open up.

Law schools continue to accept more waitlisted applicants through the spring and summer. Schools may even accept waitlisted applicants after classes have begun, if any incoming students fail to show up.

The stress and anxiety of being waitlisted by a top-choice law school will fade in time. If you are ultimately accepted, this will feel inevitable and not worth the worry. If you are rejected, your disappointment will fade quickly as you settle into a new school. Either way, any regrets will be short-lived.

