What You Need to Know to Pass the CFA Exam

The chartered financial analyst title is a coveted designation for financial advisors, but passing the CFA exam isn’t an easy task. Less than half of those who take the test pass the first level.

The exam has three levels, and test-takers often study for six months or more for each level. It could take more than three years to complete the series.

Candidates must also accrue 4,000 hours of professional work experience over at least 36 months before they are awarded the CFA designation. Here are some tips for passing this rigorous exam:

— Learn about the CFA exam.

— CFA exam pass rates.

— How to prepare for the CFA exam.

— Navigate the CFA exam on test day.

— How the CFA exam is scored.

Learn About the CFA Exam

The CFA exam’s topic areas are listed on the organization’s website and include quantitative investment knowledge areas such as statistics, accounting and economics. There are also topic areas for each of the major asset classes.

Level 1 covers foundational information, and Level 2 incorporates analysis, requiring test-takers to apply their knowledge. Level 3 synthesizes what candidates have demonstrated in Levels 1 and 2, presenting real-world decisions. “Level 3 is where a lot of our portfolio management topics tend to be covered,” says Chris Wiese, a CFA and senior head of learning experience and assessment design for the CFA Institute. He adds that ethics questions are part of all three levels.

Topics change occasionally. A newer addition relates to environmental, social and governance, or ESG, issues, for example, Wiese says. The CFA Institute determines the relevance of topics by interviewing members and others in the industry. Then the organization’s educational advisory council decides whether to update the exam.

The first level contains multiple-choice questions. The second has “item sets,” which are small case studies followed by four to six multiple-choice questions. In Level 3, candidates face both essays and item-set questions.

CFA Exam Pass Rates

It’s not uncommon for candidates to retake one or more of the levels, Wiese says. The most recent data for global pass rates for the Level 1 exam, taken in November 2021, was 27%. Level 2’s pass rate when it was administered in November was 46%, and Level 3’s pass rate, also taken in November, was 43%. The 10-year average pass rates for Levels 1, 2 and 3 are 41%, 45% and 52%, respectively.

How to Prepare for the CFA Exam

Everything test-takers need to pass the exam is on the CFA Institute’s website, including practice questions, Wiese says. However, candidates who feel they need help studying can reach out to CFA societies in their area or use third-party exam study programs.

The institute has created new resources for candidates, including CFA Exam Study Tips, which offers information and advice to candidates about using the CFA Institute Learning Ecosystem, as well as tips for candidates studying through a CFA exam deferral.

The CFA curriculum is continuously updated to remain relevant for test-takers. John Veitch, head of learning experience and assessment design at the CFA Institute, highlighted a few key changes. He says the section on ethics and professional standards that is part of every exam was moved to the end of the test, rather than in the beginning, so candidates can have a deeper appreciation for how the ethical code and standards apply to what they’ve just learned.

Sections on ESG and alternative investing topics were expanded, too. Veitch says the institute has a new ESG certificate, and the curriculum aligns to that new certification.

The institute also revamped some study material for the Level 3 exam based on feedback to make readings clearer, such as in sections on the yield curve and credit strategies, he says, and introduced a risk case using a sovereign wealth fund making investments in infrastructure and private equity. These updates changed the learning experience to reflect what the profession thinks a charter holder should know.

“It really puts an emphasis on the doing part of it, as opposed to just the sort of passive reading about it,” Veitch says.

Derek Burkett, vice president at Kaplan Schweser, which created a CFA exam study course, says the amount of time it takes to study depends on the person’s educational background and role in the investment industry. Typically, candidates spend at least 300 hours per level studying the material.

One old habit that many candidates fall back on is reading and rereading, but that gets students only so far, Burkett says. He recommends taking practice tests to help reinforce their knowledge.

Wesley Llado, who is a CFA and vice president of private wealth management at First Long Island Investors, says practice problems are useful to help familiarize candidates with the exam questions, and he used practice tests to help him pass.

The practice problems help test-takers understand the concepts behind the math formulas and when to apply those formulas, Llado says. “I feel like a lot of candidates memorize the formulas, and then they don’t know what to do with them or when to apply them,” he adds.

He reiterates that test-takers should start studying at least six months in advance. “This isn’t like an exam in college, where you can just cram the last day of the last week or even the last month. It may work for Level 1, because that is the easiest out of the three. But it definitely will not work for Level 2 and Level 3,” he says.

Recently, the CFA Institute made some changes to the test in response to COVID-19. It is now four and a half hours long and computerized. There are fewer multiple-choice questions, too. The institute decided to shorten the exam because “by the time we’ve asked about 180 multiple-choice questions, we already know if someone knows the content, so asking additional questions beyond that wasn’t providing much incremental information,” Wiese says.

Navigate the CFA Exam on Test Day

In 2022, the institute will offer 42 days of testing throughout the year. On test day, candidates should take advantage of the lunch break to rest, Wiese recommends. The break time does not count against the total test time. Time management is also important, and test-takers should spend only about a minute or so on each question. Flag questions that are difficult and come back to them later.

Llado says his No. 1 tip for candidates preparing to take the CFA exam is to create a study routine. “Make sure you do not underestimate the test,” he says.

How the CFA Exam Is Scored

Scoring for the CFA exam is not like other tests, Burkett says. Test-takers are not penalized for wrong answers, so there’s no harm in putting down a gut response. Wiese adds that because people take the test over a few years, the CFA Institute adjusts the score for when the test was administered. “In one version, the exam may have been harder or slightly easier than the last time, so the score can shift a bit,” he says.

Other CFAs grade the exams, and for each item, the scorer considers the difficulty level of the question and whether someone with a new CFA designation would get the question right or wrong, Wiese says. The opinions are collected and aggregated to get an implied passing score, and that’s brought to the CFA Institute’s board of governors.

If a candidate’s score is borderline passing or failing, the board of governors can make an adjustment based on the person’s responses to the ethics questions. “If they’ve done well on the ethics, that will push them toward the passing side of that line,” Wiese says.

Candidates are notified in approximately eight weeks as to whether they have passed the exam. At that time, they are able to see their results for each of the topic areas.

