What to Write in a Retirement Card

When a co-worker, friend or relative steps away from work, it’s often meaningful for them to receive retirement cards. “Retirement is a bittersweet event in anyone’s life,” says Emilie Dulles, founder of Dulles Designs, which prints custom stationery and invitations. “Writing a card to express your congratulations is akin to drafting a ‘thank you’ note.”

Retirement card messages typically include an opening, a middle section and a summary or ending. If you spend time putting together an appropriate message, the receiver will likely appreciate your efforts. The length can be short if you didn’t know the retiree well, or longer if you have spent many years working on projects together.

When writing a retirement card, be sure to:

— Acknowledge the milestone.

— Share favorite memories.

— Address the future.

— Stay positive.

— Be prudent and honest.

Acknowledge the Milestone

The first words of your retirement card message might be “Congratulations on your retirement!” However, before penning an upbeat saying, make sure you know the motives behind the person’s retirement. “Sometimes seniors are happy to retire, while other times they are packaged out against their will,” says Bill Dunk-Green, founder and chief editor at Eldercare Digest. The individual may have been laid off or asked to leave their job, or they might have to step away due to a health condition. “Know their reasons for leaving and make sure your message fits their circumstances,” Dunk-Green says. “The last thing you want to do is send a ‘happy retirement’ card to someone who is truly saddened to not be working.”

Share Favorite Memories

If you have a favorite workplace memory or achievement, consider mentioning it after the initial words of recognition. As you decide on memories to include in the retirement card, bear in mind that “the person will likely keep this and look back on it as a tangible keepsake from their lengthy time spent in their career and workplace,” says Joy Huber, a stage 4 cancer survivor and host of the Dose of Joy podcast. “Instead of writing something generic like, ‘I really enjoyed working with you,’ give something specific.”

You could mention a big accomplishment from their career or the time they spent mentoring younger workers. You might share details about an event that was impactful for you, such as a speech the person gave or some encouraging words they shared with you. It could also be a remembrance of a project that you both worked on, or your usual place to go for lunch together. If you enjoyed coffee together every morning, you could mention how much you appreciated the caffeine and the conversations.

Address the Future

After reflecting on the past, add words that help look to the days ahead. “Retirement is not a goodbye,” says Marin Richardson, a communications expert and CEO of Disrupt PR, a public relations agency. “Retirement is the opening and start of a new chapter.”

If you know what the new retiree has planned for the next stage, you can reference this upcoming time. “Wish them well on their next endeavor, journey or challenge,” says Richardson, who has had six people in her life retire during the last four years. Retirement activities might include taking a cruise, moving to a new place, playing golf or spending time with grandchildren. If you aren’t certain of their plans, the phrases can be more general, such as “I wish you the best on this new path” or “best wishes on your next adventures.”

Stay Positive

As you write and share memories, “strive to be upbeat and positive in an authentic way,” says Carla Marie Manly, a clinical psychologist and author of “Aging Joyfully.” Retirement is an emotional time, and you can recognize the sentiments. “If writing to a co-worker or boss who is retiring, it’s absolutely appropriate to let that person know that they will be missed,” Manly says.

Keep in mind that some retirees are apprehensive about the amount of unscheduled time they will have. References to age, the number of years the person has left to live or questions about their health could come across as negative. Avoid jokes about their endless free hours or how their absence will increase the workload for you. Gentle teasing or nudging may be appropriate, depending on the person and your relationship to them. Overall, it is best to stick to a tone that will be easily understood.

Be Prudent and Honest

Many people will put their cards on display in their home, and the messages could be viewed by many people. Don’t disclose a private conversation you had with the individual or share stories you want to keep out of the public view. The same is true for inside jokes. If only you and the retiree will understand an event, share the memory at a time when the two of you are having an in-person conversation alone.

If you want to stay connected, you can share that in your closing words. At the same time, if you don’t think it will work to get together or would prefer not to meet up, don’t include statements about seeing each other regularly. “It’s terrific if you want to stay connected with the individual, whether meeting up for coffee, dinner or events,” Manly says. “However, to avoid causing disappointment, it’s important to make promises only if you plan on following through.”

