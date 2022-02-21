What to Do When You Get Waitlisted for Medical School

The process of applying to medical school is long and requires dedication, perseverance and persistence. After submitting primary and secondary…

The process of applying to medical school is long and requires dedication, perseverance and persistence. After submitting primary and secondary applications and interviewing, applicants can find themselves in different positions.

Acceptance is the best position to be in, of course, whereas rejection is common and very disappointing. A third outcome, being placed on a waitlist, can be the most frustrating and confusing. This is where the persistence of an applicant really comes into play.

Here’s some information about what being waitlisted means, why there is a lot of room for hope and what you can do to improve your chances for acceptance.

Don’t Get Discouraged

Of course, students hope for an acceptance after the med school interview, and being waitlisted can feel discouraging. But you should feel the opposite.

Medical schools receive thousands of applications, and with only a limited number of class seats they can’t offer acceptances to all top applicants right away. They accept some students immediately and then place many applicants on the waitlist.

As the application cycle goes on, applicants with multiple acceptance offers decline acceptances to some schools and finalize their position at one. This opens up class seats, and that is when med schools start admitting students from their waitlists.

How many applicants get accepted off the waitlist depends on the school and varies widely, but some schools admit up to 50% of their class from the waitlist. Therefore, if you are on the waitlist at one or multiple medical schools, you may have a very good chance of getting an acceptance.

Be Persistent

Here is where your persistence as a med school applicant really comes into play. This is the time to not give up, but rather to provide schools with any supporting information that may get you off the waitlist.

What this means is sending schools any relevant updates regarding your activities, grades or other achievements that could strengthen your overall application. Note that not every school accepts updates, so it is crucial to check and see if your target school allows these. If they do accept update letters, it is in your benefit to send them periodically.

A note about update letters versus letters of intent. Applicants often get confused about what type of letter to send, but the most important aspect of corresponding with schools is to express your continued interest and to provide any significant updates to your application.

An update letter does just this, whereas a letter of intent is an attestation that the specific med school is your absolute No. 1 choice. A letter of intent may seem persuasive, so unless you are absolutely sure you would attend that medical school above all others, it’s in your best interest to not promise yourself to that school.

Although intent letters are not binding, you want to be honest in your affirmation of your interest. It is recommended to not use binding language such as describing the school as “my top choice,’ but instead use more general language that still shows great interest, such as, “I would be honored to attend…”

Know What to Expect

Getting moved off a waitlist can take a long time. In fact, most waitlist movement occurs after April 30, the date when accepted applicants are asked to finalize their school choices and withdraw acceptances at schools they will not be attending.

In the meantime, write letters to schools, keep them up to date with any contact changes and check your email frequently. It is also a good time to chat with an adviser, like a physician expert at a reputable med school admissions consultancy, to plan what to do in case you don’t get off the waitlist.

Making a Plan B is smart and allows you to be ready in case things don’t work out, but being on a waitlist requires patience and persistence. Hang in there, and hopefully you’ll receive a welcome call from a medical school.

