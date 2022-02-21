Top Stocks to Buy in 11 Different Sectors

These companies are among the best stocks to buy in each sector. The S&P 500 is off to a shaky…

These companies are among the best stocks to buy in each sector.

The S&P 500 is off to a shaky start to 2022. Inflation is at its highest level in decades, the Federal Reserve is expected to begin aggressively raising interest rates and reducing its balance sheet in March, and geopolitical tensions in Ukraine are creating uncertainty for investors. In these unpredictable times, investors can always mitigate risk in their portfolios through the power of diversification. The Bank of America research team maintains a list of diversified top-tier American stock picks. Here’s one top stock to buy from each of the 11 Global Industry Classification Standard market sectors, according to Bank of America.

Communication services: Walt Disney Co. (ticker: DIS)

Walt Disney is the largest public media and entertainment company, and it also owns and operates theme parks and cruise ships. Disney recently reported a big fiscal first-quarter earnings beat, and analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich says the company is positioned to continue to grow its direct-to-consumer streaming business while its theme park business recovers in 2022. Ehrlich says a rebound in leisure travel and further geographical rollouts of the company’s Disney+ streaming service could be near-term catalysts for Disney, while streaming price hikes can help maintain momentum down the line. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and a $191 price target for DIS stock, which closed at $151.36 on Feb. 18.

Consumer discretionary: BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

BorgWarner is a leading supplier of advanced powertrain components for the auto industry. Analyst John Murphy says the company’s solid fourth-quarter earnings numbers were somewhat overshadowed by conservative guidance, including 2022 year-over-year organic sales growth projections of between 10% and 14%. But while most legacy auto suppliers are struggling in a difficult environment, Murphy says BorgWarner management has done an impressive job positioning the company for the next-generation of electric vehicle technology. BorgWarner reported $1.35 billion in drivetrain sales in the fourth quarter. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and a $65 price target for BWA stock, which closed at $43.56 on Feb. 18.

Consumer staples: Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

Mondelez is one of the world’s largest snack companies and owner of brands such as Cadbury, Oreo and Trident. Analyst Bryan Spillane says Mondelez’s 4.9% year-over-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter is impressive given the ongoing cost pressures the company is facing. Spillane says the company’s sales growth potential and capital allocation flexibility warrant a higher valuation for its stock. He says Mondelez is highly exposed to high-growth emerging markets, which represent 37% of total revenues, and the high-growth snack food category. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and a $75 price target for MDLZ stock, which closed at $66 on Feb. 18.

Energy: Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)

The energy sector has been the top-performing sector in 2022, and Exxon Mobil shares were already up 26.4% this year as of market close on Feb. 18. It’s not surprising that the largest U.S. oil and gas major has been the top-performing stock on this list given crude oil prices are more than $90 per barrel for the first time since 2014. Fortunately for Exxon investors, analyst Doug Leggate says the best is yet to come. Leggate says Exxon has the cash flow capacity to buy back 30% of its stock through 2027. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and a $100 price target for XOM stock, which closed at $77.36 on Feb. 18.

Financials: Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC)

U.S. megabank Wells Fargo has also been a top performer, gaining 15.9% so far in 2022 as of market close on Feb. 18. Investors have piled into bank stocks in anticipation of rising interest rates, which could help boost bank net interest margins. Analyst Ebrahim Poonawala is particularly bullish on Wells Fargo given management appears to be successfully executing its turnaround strategy following several years of regulatory issues and underperformance. In addition, Wells Fargo has a unique potential bullish catalyst looming if the Federal Reserve eventually lifts its punitive asset cap. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and a $70 price target for WFC stock, which closed at $55.63 on Feb. 18.

Health care: CVS Health Corp. (CVS)

CVS Health is the largest U.S. pharmacy health care provider. Analyst Michael Cherny says the initial weakness in CVS shares following its fourth-quarter earnings report was somewhat surprising given the company’s significant earnings beat and a lack of any news that changes its long-term growth trajectory. Cherny says CVS management has provided steady messaging, and the company has significant upside potential from areas such as Medicare Advantage and enterprise sales. He says the company’s 2018 acquisition of insurance company Aetna Inc. provides the best opportunity to fully monetize CVS’s retail franchise. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and a $121 price target for CVS stock, which closed at $102.13 on Feb. 18.

Industrials: Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN)

Eaton is a diversified industrial equipment maker and supplier for industrial, mobile and aircraft customers. Analyst Andrew Obin says Eaton will continue to deal with near-term supply chain and labor headwinds, but the company may be set up for significant upside in the second half of 2022. Obin says demand in Eaton’s electrical segments is robust. In addition to organic growth, he says Eaton’s January acquisition of electric vehicle component supplier Royal Power Solutions Co. could be a sign of more deals to come. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and a $205 price target for ETN stock, which closed at $153.36 on Feb. 18.

Information technology: F5 Inc. (FFIV)

F5 specializes in application delivery networking products that manage web traffic to servers and network devices. The broad market sell-off in tech stocks has dragged down F5 shares by 17.6% this year as of market close on Feb. 18, making it the worst-performing stock on this list. Analyst Tal Liani says weakness in F5’s 2022 guidance stems from supply chain constraints, but underlying order momentum is “solid.” The company’s transition from hardware to software remains a growth source for F5, and software sales were up 47% in the fiscal first quarter. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and a $265 price target for FFIV stock, which closed at $201.69 on Feb. 18.

Materials: Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN)

Eastman Chemical manufactures fibers and plastics used in consumer and industrial products. Analyst Matthew DeYoe says 2021 was a tough year for Eastman, but the company is set up for a multiyear growth cycle moving forward. Rising oil prices and unfavorable foreign exchange rates have pressured Eastman margins. However, DeYoe says share buybacks, polyester renewal technology and organic growth should generate significant long-term upside. He says Eastman’s weakness so far in 2022 is a buying opportunity, and the stock is attractively valued at current levels. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and a $150 price target for EMN stock, which closed at $121.28 on Feb. 18.

Real estate: Welltower Inc. (WELL)

Welltower is a real estate investment trust that invests in heath care facilities, including senior housing, specialty care and medical office buildings. Analyst Joshua Dennerlein says there were several key positives in Welltower’s fourth-quarter earnings report, including accelerating revenue per occupied room growth, a new U.K. partnership announcement and commentary that the company’s reliance on contract labor should fade in the coming months. Dennerlein is anticipating a multiyear period of above-average earnings growth for Welltower as senior housing demand rebounds from pandemic lows. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and a $100 price target for WELL stock, which closed at $82.86 on Feb. 18.

Utilities: NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

NRG Energy is an integrated independent power producer headquartered in Texas. Analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith says NRG’s recent supply chain issues should subside, and the company will provide updates on its strategic pivot into a retail energy consumer company throughout 2022. Dumoulin-Smith says these updates should give investors more clarity, particularly in the second half of what will likely be a transition year for NRG. He says NRG has an opportunity for a valuation re-rating, and its 3.6% dividend will reward investors for their patience. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and a $45 price target for NRG stock, which closed at $38.43 on Feb. 18.

Top stocks to buy in each sector:

— Communication services: Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

— Consumer discretionary: BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

— Consumer staples: Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

— Energy: Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)

— Financials: Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC)

— Health care: CVS Health Corp. (CVS)

— Industrials: Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN)

— Information technology: F5 Inc. (FFIV)

— Materials: Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN)

— Real estate: Welltower Inc. (WELL)

— Utilities: NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

More from U.S. News

5 of the Best Stocks to Buy for February

9 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy for Income

7 Top Solar Stocks for 2022

Top Stocks to Buy in 11 Different Sectors originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/22/22: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.