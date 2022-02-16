The Connection Between Diabetes and Heart Disease

In the same way that health resolutions shouldn’t be reserved for January 1, our focus on heart health shouldn’t be…

In the same way that health resolutions shouldn’t be reserved for January 1, our focus on heart health shouldn’t be pinned exclusively to February as we celebrate both heart health month and Valentine’s Day every year.

Let’s face it, the numbers about heart disease are scary. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports heart disease as the leading cause of death in the United States for both women and men in most racial or ethnic groups.

Heart Risks With Diabetes

Scarier still is the fact that diabetes and heart disease go hand in hand. People diagnosed with diabetes are twice as likely to die from “heart disease” — which includes heart attacks, stroke and heart failure — when compared to people without diabetes. And the primary risk factors for both Type 2 diabetes and heart disease are similar: family history, obesity, unhealthy diet and a lack of physical activity.

So, why are people with diabetes at higher risk for heart disease? Blame it on the plumbing. Coronary artery disease occurs when plaque builds up on the blood vessel walls to where blood can’t flow freely through your arteries. Diabetes raises the risks for developing this condition in the same way it can damage blood vessels and nerves throughout our bodies.

High blood sugar does not cause a heart attack right away, says Dr. Chi Tang, an endocrinologist with Griffin Health, which has with numerous locations in Connecticut. It’s a process: When blood sugar stays consistently high over time — months to years — the damage to arteries that supply blood to the heart makes it more likely those arteries will accumulate plaque and become blocked. “Once blood supply is blocked, you will get a heart attack,” explains Tang.

Improving Heart Health

So high blood sugar increases our risk of a heart attack, meaning that uncontrolled diabetes and heart disease go hand in hand. But it’s not an absolute, we have time to make changes. While heredity plays a role in increasing your risk for heart disease, lifestyle also plays a major role.

That means we can turn the tide here and now. And there’s an extra bonus when it comes to choosing a heart-healthy lifestyle — the same lifestyle improves diabetes management! Here are three major choices you can make to lower your risk of heart disease and improve diabetes management:

Eat Healthy

If that sounds like an impossible assignment, you’ll be glad to know that the best heart-healthy eating plans for 2022 can be found right here on U.S. News. You can check out all the details and how-tos for each of these eating plans and decide which best fits your preferences.

The top three heart-healthy plans this year include the Mediterranean, Ornish and DASH diets.

Whichever heart healthy eating plan you choose, make sure to include foods that have soluble fiber like oats, black beans, lima beans, Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes. Studies have shown that soluble fiber can lower cholesterol levels, and this soluble fiber called beta-glucan can also help improve insulin response.

Many of the foods that are high in soluble fiber also contain antioxidants that can help lower blood pressure, reduce inflammation and improve blood flow. Some of these foods are also “carbohydrate foods.” That means managing portion sizes if you’re also seeking better blood sugar management. Start slow when you add fiber to your eating regimen. The goal is to consume 5 to 10 grams of soluble fiber per day.

Be More Active

Inactivity will raise your risk of heart disease, whether you have diabetes or not. There are many benefits to moving your body, and health organizations like the American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association campaign for people to sit less and move more.

Physical activity is a behavior modification you shouldn’t pass up. Studies show that activity can help lower mildly elevated blood pressure, mildly high cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services physical activity guidelines suggest 150 minutes of moderate intensity aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity each week combined with two or more days per week engaging in strength training activity. These guidelines coincide with the guidelines for preventing and managing diabetes.

The good news is that all of the activity doesn’t need to be in one session in order to receive benefits from exercise. There is a term for small increments of exercise — “exercise snacking.” Before you start opening bags of chips and cookies, let me define this term: Exercise snacking is short bursts of exercise. If 5 to 10 minutes of exercise per day works best for your schedule at that particular moment, go for it. Don’t miss out on any opportunity to add some body movement into your daily routine.

Reduce Stress

I wouldn’t even pretend to give psychological advice to anyone, but the negative effects of chronic, low-level stress are physical — higher blood pressure, higher blood sugar levels and higher levels of general inflammation. Some of the ways to reduce this stress include physical activity. Making time for adequate sleep is another way to automatically reduce the physical effects or stress. And I recently learned from my friend Shahram Heshmat, associate professor emeritus at the University of Illinois at Springfield, that simply listening to (or playing) music has measurable benefits to mood and physiological stress markers.

When we’re talking about matters of the heart, the time to make changes is not tomorrow or someday — it’s now! These are simple lifestyle behaviors that you can start today. You can take small steps by simply adding in small amounts of physical body movement or slowly adding foods that contain soluble fiber into your daily meals and taking steps to reduce stress.

