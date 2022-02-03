The Best Places to Retire Overseas in 2022:

Retire overseas. The best place to reinvent your life overseas in retirement depends on your personal preferences and priorities. Some…

The best place to reinvent your life overseas in retirement depends on your personal preferences and priorities. Some people dream of long walks on the sand, while others would prefer regular nights out at the theater in a thriving city. Here are the most appealing places to call home based on the cost of living versus the quality of life on offer, the cost and quality of health care, the amount of English spoken, options for how to spend your time, the infrastructure, climate, environment, safety and the ease of establishing legal residency, according to the Live and Invest Overseas annual retire overseas index. Consider these overseas retirement spots for 2022.

10. Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic

Las Terrenas features all the trappings of a quintessential seaside paradise, including cerulean waters and white-sand beaches with swaying palms. But this is not your typical Caribbean beach town. Las Terrenas is home to an eclectic community of expats from all over the world, including France, Italy, Germany and Switzerland. The island town’s cultural diversity is reflected in its culinary offerings, including French boulangeries and an Italian gelateria alongside local restaurants serving Dominican specialties. Las Terrenas stands out compared to other Caribbean island destinations for its low cost of living. The Dominican Republic also has easy and affordable residency options.

9. Phuket, Thailand

Southeast Asia provides some of the world’s best opportunities to reduce your cost of living in retirement. Phuket has a long-standing reputation as an overseas retirement destination and is home to an established and welcoming expat population of about 100,000. Phuket’s spectacular natural beauty, pristine beaches and scenic mountain views attract retirees from around the world. The climate is warm and tropical year-round, making this an ideal choice if you enjoy outdoor recreation activities. In addition to boating and water sports, Phuket is known for its golf courses. Thailand also has excellent health care facilities and is a medical tourism destination.

8. Salinas, Ecuador

Salinas is located along a stretch of sandy Pacific shoreline with looming high-rises, earning it a reputation as “Little Miami.” However, the cost of living in Salinas is nothing like that in Miami. You could own a home on the beach for $100,000. Most oceanfront condos are designed to accommodate big Ecuadorian families. For homes and smaller apartments, you will need to look outside the city and away from the beaches. Salinas is located close to the equator and has consistently warm weather, although skies are overcast during several months of the year. Ecuador has easy and affordable residency options, including a retiree-specific visa you can qualify for by showing a monthly retirement income of as little as $425.

7. Città Sant’Angelo, Italy

Città Sant’Angelo is a medieval hamlet nestled in the verdant hillsides of Abruzzo, a region in Southern Italy that’s known for being one of Europe’s greenest places. Città is full of historical charm, with magnificent piazzas, palazzi, churches and monasteries dating to the 9th century. The local way of life harkens back to a simpler time, and Città is part of the “Città Slow” movement, an international effort to resist globalization and homogenization in small towns. For access to a wider range of products and services or a dose of city life, Pescara, the provincial capital of Abruzzo, is only 30 minutes away.

6. County Clare, Ireland

Along the west coast of Ireland is one of the country’s best-kept secrets: County Clare. Clare is home to the rugged natural beauty that Ireland is famous for, including patchwork green fields and dramatic cliffs that overlook moody Atlantic waters. There are beaches with surfable waves, golf courses, country walks and abundant fishing. To qualify for residency in Ireland, you’ll have to show at least 50,000 euros of income per person per year. That puts full-time retirement in the Emerald Isle out of reach for many people, making this beautiful and welcoming island a top part-time retirement option.

5. Paris

Central historic Paris is an open-air museum full of architectural delights and historic landmarks. You can stroll in shady squares and well-tended parks and enjoy leisurely café afternoons or attend exciting gallery openings, fashion weeks and live theater and music. Paris is the best place in the world to seek what qualifies for many as a rich and full life. The best part is that retirement in France can be more affordable than you might imagine. Public transportation, internet, phone and utility expenses can be a bargain compared with other developed cities. France also boasts a world-class health care system that is available for less than the cost of U.S. medical care.

4. Northern Cyprus

Northern Cyprus offers one of the world’s best opportunities for a low-cost beach lifestyle. You can buy beachfront property for as little as $75,000 and enjoy a chic European lifestyle on the water starting at $1,000 per month, an almost unbelievable budget for this part of the world. Because of its peninsular geography, Northern Cyprus has the longest and most beautiful stretches of coastline on the island. It also boasts abundant sunshine, warm weather year-round and a rich local culture and history.

3. Cayo, Belize

Cayo is a land of mountains, Mayan ruins, rivers and waterfalls. This is Belize’s frontier known for its wide-open spaces, fresh air and sunshine. Located in Belize’s rain forest interior, Cayo is a place of far-reaching vistas where retirees can live self-sufficiently and in good company. Cayo is a top choice for adventuresome and independent retirees looking for a back-to-basics lifestyle. San Ignacio is Cayo’s biggest town and home to a large and growing community of foreign retirees and expats. Most people speak English, and Belize residency is easy to establish.

2. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Once a small fishing village along a spectacular bay on the Pacific, Puerto Vallarta is now one of the most sophisticated and cosmopolitan beach resorts in Mexico. The Mexican government invested heavily in infrastructure in the area, including highways, roads and public utilities, making Puerto Vallarta more accessible and attractive as a retirement destination. You will find cultural activities including plays, films, jazz and classical concerts, gourmet restaurant festivals and gallery openings. Medical care is top notch, and the large population of expats in residence is welcoming. John Huston filmed “The Night of the Iguana” in the nearby village of Mismaloya in 1963, which significantly boosted the area’s popularity.

1. Comporta, Portugal

Portugal remains a top-tier retire overseas destination thanks to its climate, standard of health care, accessible residency options, friendly tax policies and diversity of lifestyle options. Comporta stands out for its rugged scenery, abundant rice paddies, vegetation-covered sand dunes and long expanses of golden sand beaches. Located 90 minutes south of Lisbon, less-developed Comporta has an identity best described as “hippie chic.” Comporta provides a high quality of life, while the cost of living remains a relative bargain.

