The 9 Top EV Stocks and Battery Companies

Electric vehicle stocks have been among the best-performing and most volatile stocks in the market in recent years. Investors see EV technology as a massive, long-term growth opportunity, and they are scooping up shares of EV initial public offerings and early market leaders. The global EV market is expected to grow 24.3% annually from 2021 to reach $1.3 trillion by 2028, according to Fortune Business Insights. Unfortunately, a rotation out of high-growth tech stocks has weighed on many EV investments in 2022. Here are nine of the best battery companies and EV stocks to buy, according to Bank of America.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (ticker: RIVN)

Rivian went public in November 2021 and began delivering its first R1T electric pickup trucks in December. Rivian’s list of high-profile investors includes Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Ford Motor Co. (F) and billionaire George Soros, who recently disclosed holding a 19.8 million-share stake. Analyst John Murphy says Rivian is one of the most viable competitors within the EV startup space, thanks to its clearly defined, direct-to-customer sales and service model and its attractive vehicles. Murphy says Rivian has competitive technology, a valuable EV brand and plenty of financial backing. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and a $170 price target for RIVN stock, which closed at $57.53 on Feb. 24.

Lucid Group Inc. (LCID)

Lucid is an EV pure-play stock that went public via a special-purpose acquisition company merger in July 2021. Murphy has compared Lucid to Ferrari NV (RACE) and says the company’s first model, the Air sedan, and its upcoming SUV called Gravity could be strong sellers for the company. Lucid raised more than $2 billion from a convertible note offering in December. Murphy says the company is wisely tapping into the market’s appetite to fund EV startups, and Lucid appears to have a leg up on smaller EV competitors. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and a $60 price target for LCID stock, which closed at $25.28 on Feb. 24.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA)

Proterra produces commercial EVs. Analyst Sherif El-Sabbahy recently met with the Proterra management team, and he says the company has a grounded, focused strategy to compete in the commercial vehicle market. In addition to its battery pack for commercial EVs, El-Sabbahy says Proterra is a leading provider of fully electric transit buses and EV powertrain systems. The company has also developed commercial fleet chargers. El-Sabbahy predicts that Proterra’s revenue growth will ramp up from 24.7% in 2021 to 73% in 2022 and 95.3% in 2023. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and a $15 price target for PTRA stock, which closed at $8.79 on Feb. 24.

Nio Inc. (NIO)

Chinese stocks have taken a beating in the past year. Chinese regulators are cracking down on tech stocks, while U.S. regulators are threatening to delist Chinese stocks that don’t comply with new, rigorous accounting standards. Despite the risks, some analysts say the potential of Chinese growth stocks is too much to resist. Chinese EV maker Nio reported 34% delivery growth in January, and analyst Ming Hsun Lee has high hopes for the stock ahead of three new vehicle model launches in 2022. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and a $66 price target for NIO stock, which closed at $21.22 on Feb. 24.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV)

XPeng is a Chinese EV startup targeting the midlevel and high-end segments of the market. XPeng launched its G3 SUV in 2018 and its P7 sports sedan in 2020. The company reported 115% vehicle delivery growth in January, and Lee projects XPeng will report the highest sales growth among its EV peers in 2022 at 94.4%. In 2022, XPeng plans to launch its new G9 smart EV, release a face-lifted version of the P7 model and improve its store efficiency. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and a $69 price target for XPEV stock, which closed at $34.56 on Feb. 24.

Li Auto Inc. (LI)

Li Auto is another leading Chinese EV maker that was the first company to sell an extended-range EV in China. The company’s first model, the Li One, is a large SUV. Li reported 128% vehicle delivery growth in January, which was the highest among the top three Chinese EV stocks. Li plans to launch its full-sized SUV model, called X01, in 2022 and is targeting four new model launches in 2023, including extended-range EVs. Lee projects sales growth of 91.4% for Li in 2022. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and a $49 price target for LI stock, which closed at $27.36 on Feb. 24.

General Motors Co. (GM)

U.S. automaker General Motors is a great way for value investors to play the EV trend. Most EV startups are trading at extremely high earnings and sales multiples, but GM shares trade at just 6.3 times forward earnings. Most EV startups aren’t profitable, but GM reported $1.7 billion in net income in the fourth quarter. GM has announced $35 billion in planned EV investments through 2025, and Murphy says the automaker’s core business is helping fund development of EV, autonomous and connected vehicle technology. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and a $100 price target for GM stock, which closed at $46.35 on Feb. 24.

MP Materials Corp. (MP)

MP Materials owns and operates the only rare-earth mining and processing facility in the Western Hemisphere. Analyst Lawson Winder says MP is a critical raw material supplier for the EV and wind power generation markets. Winder says rare-earth mines outside of China are considered strategically important for the U.S. government, and MP’s Mountain Pass mine in California is one of the few that is economical. He says MP has a strong balance sheet and is generating impressive earnings and cash flow growth. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and a $52 price target for MP stock, which closed at $43.85 on Feb. 24.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK)

Teck Resources is a mining and metals company focused on copper, metallurgical coal and zinc. EVs utilize four times as much copper as internal combustion engine vehicles, which is good news for Teck. The company has said it is open to divesting its steel-making coal and energy businesses in 2022, and Winder estimates that Teck could get between $18 billion and $20 billion for those assets. At its current stock price, Winder says Teck’s copper business is significantly undervalued. He projects 85.6% earnings growth in 2022. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and a $47 price target for TECK stock, which closed at $34.84 on Feb. 24.

