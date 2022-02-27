The 28 Top Fanny Packs for 2022

There’s no disputing fanny packs are a useful accessory. They free up your hands while keeping everything at your fingertips.…

There’s no disputing fanny packs are a useful accessory. They free up your hands while keeping everything at your fingertips. Plus, you don’t have to suffer the excess heat on your back that plague backpack users, nor will you have to switch the strap to avoid shoulder pain (looking at you, tote bags). Thankfully, fanny packs of the 21st century have gotten a makeover since their popularity in the 1980s and 1990s. Yes, you can still find packs adorned with wild shapes or made with iridescent material, but many of them are more fashion-forward. They come in neutral tones, classic designs and boast unique features to keep you organized.

In the market for a fanny pack? U.S. News can help. We’ve gathered 28 of the best fanny packs that are suited to travelers. Whether you’re vacationing solo, heading out on a hike or taking the kids to Walt Disney World, there’s something on this list for you. Read on below to find your newest — or your first — fanny pack. (Note: Prices were accurate at the time of publication; they may fluctuate due to supply chain issues.)

Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Mini Hip Pack 1L: Patagonia’s Black Hole Mini Hip Pack is a great way to experiment with a fanny pack. It’s a classic style, with one large zip pouch and a smaller zipped enclosure on the front. It comes in multiple colors from basic black to sky blue to a 90s color palette (think: purple, orange and lime). What’s more, the pack stows away into a stuff sack for easy portability and it weighs less than 4 ounces. It’s also made with 100% recycled materials. Reviewers agree this fanny pack is an excellent purchase, saying it holds everything they need for running errands or exploring on a bike. However, some do wish there was more interior organization. Patagonia also makes a larger version of this pack.

[Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Mini Hip Pack 1L: $29 or less. View deal.]

Waterfly Slim Fanny Pack: Though some reviewers note this pack is too small to use as an everyday bag, active travelers say it is a perfect size for stowing essentials during a bike ride, kayaking trip or hike. The small pack measures 8 x 2.5 x 4.3 inches, making it an excellent size to store your keys, cards, a face mask or a smartphone. The company does note, however, that the bag can only accommodate phones measuring less than 6.5 inches. There are three separate front compartments: one large zippered section, a small zippered pouch and a covered pocket. There’s also a zippered back pocket designed to keep valuables safe. Additional features include a water-resistant design and adjustable belt to accommodate 20-inch to 50-inch waists. The Waterfly bag comes in a rainbow of colors and patterns including gray, camouflage, pink and black.

[Waterfly Slim Fanny Pack: $19.99 or less. View deal.]

Herschel Fifteen Hip Pack: Herschel’s no-frills Fifteen bag is a great option for everything from airport travel to Disney trips, according to reviews. It has a sleek design with just one zippered pouch to hold everything you need. It’s equipped with an adjustable strap and weighs about a half-pound when empty. Reviewers say this pack is a great size to fit all the essentials — even if you have a larger cell phone. Some do complain, however, that they have trouble with the zipper, saying it gets stuck. The fanny pack is available in a variety of colors like gray, navy, pink and plum.

[Herschel Fifteen Hip Pack: $31.99 or less. View deal.]

Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack: Dagne Dover’s fanny pack is made from five recycled plastic bottles, making it an appealing option for eco-conscious travelers. The bag features three different sections: a front zip area, the main zipped compartment and a card slot on the back. Inside the main pocket, you’ll find slots for both lip balm and cards or cash, plus a key ring. The fanny pack’s neoprene material is also water-resistant and has an adjustable strap. Reviewers say the bag is excellent for everyday use and they love being hands free while traveling. Others note that quality can be inconsistent. This pack comes in classic colors, including blush, navy, olive, black and gray.

[Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack: $90 or less. View deal.]

Everest Junior Waist Packs: From snacks to fidget spinners, children have their own necessities during a trip. Everest’s junior-sized waist pack could fit the bill. The pack itself measures 8.3 x 2.8 x 3.5 inches and weighs just over 3 ounces when empty. Travelers say the pack is perfect for small children, saying it fits their kids well and gives them space to keep small objects (such as rocks and seashells) safe as they explore. Nevertheless, parents do warn the buckle can be finicky and that the excess strap is long after adjusting. The pack has two front-access zippered compartments. There are several kid-friendly color options, such as peach, purple, hot pink and turquoise.

[Everest Junior Waist Pack: $21 or less. View deal.]

OlimpiaFit Fanny Pack: Featuring six separate zippered pockets, this OlimpiaFit pack is an organized traveler’s dream. Large compartments fit everything from wallets to small water bottles, while the two front pouches keep necessities like keys and hand sanitizer in easy reach. There are also two hidden pockets for keeping valuables safe from pickpockets. Plus, a small opening allows headphone cords through. Finally, this pack is a great option for travelers of all sizes: The pack itself fits waists up to 44 inches and come with an extender that provides another 18 inches. Reviewers appreciate that the pack has plenty of room to store their belongings and rave about the length of the belt. Others wish the bag was better quality, saying the pack can be pretty quick to fray. You can get yours in navy, gray or black.

[OlimpiaFit Fanny Pack: $19.99 or less. View deal.]

JanSport Fifth Avenue Fanny Pack: From amusement parks days to running errands, reviewers say this fanny pack is nearly perfect for any activity. The pack holds all your travel essentials in a main zippered compartment and a small zip pouch on the front. The waist strap is fully adjustable — a highlight for reviewers who say it fits a variety of body types. When empty, the pack weighs just 4 ounces. It comes in a variety of colors and patterns, including bright blue, camouflage, floral and tie-dye.

[JanSport Fifth Avenue Fanny Pack: $30 or less. View deal.]

Rothy’s The Belt Bag: Rothy’s made its name with its washable, eco-friendly flats and it has expanded its product line to include additional shoe styles and bags. Its Belt Bag, an elevated take on the fanny pack, is made with 100% recycled materials, including the company’s signature thread sourced from plastic bottles. The bag features a flip top with a magnetic closure. The main compartment includes card slots plus a front slim pocket ideal for smartphone storage. There’s an additional small pocket at the back. The adjustable strap is removable so users can opt to carry the bag as a clutch. Plus, just like Rothy’s shoes, the bag is machine-washable. Purchasers say the bag is a must-buy, appreciating the eye-popping colors and the fact that they can adjust the strap to wear it as a crossbody. Others warn the bag has a smaller capacity, but it can still fit your essentials. The bag comes in several basic colors like black, gray and beige, as well as rotating seasonal colors.

[Rothy’s The Belt Bag: $165 or less. View deal.]

Flexybird: Few things are more annoying during a hike than stopping for a snack and realizing there are no dry spots to sit. Flexybird’s fanny pack remedies the issue by attaching a foldable water-resistant mat to the pack’s strap. The mat is just 5 inches when folded and has a mesh panel to help keep you cool. Unfolded, the mat is 15.5 inches wide and 21 inches long. (Note: the mat is not detachable.) The fanny pack itself has two zip compartments: a large top section and a front small compartment. Reviewers rave about the bag, saying that it’s handy for hiking and impromptu breaks during a walk. They also praise the bag’s quality. Bags come in blue, gray and khaki.

[Flexybird: $29.99 or less. View deal.]

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag: Active travelers routinely applaud Lululemon’s Everywhere Belt Bag for, well, it’s ability to go everywhere. Reviewers cite taking the bag on trips and while hiking, saying it is a great size to fit their passport, snacks, hand sanitizer, wallet and more. One complaint? Some wish the strap was a bit longer. The bag features a water-repellent fabric with two zipper compartments: one main section (which includes a mesh pouch inside) and one along the back exterior. The bag comes in multiple colors, including basics like gray and black, as well as statement colors like red, neon yellow and pink.

[Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag: $38 or less. View deal.]

VISCNE Outdoor Fanny Pack: Whether they’re hopping on a bike for a long ride, spending their days on the boat trolling for fish or embarking on a daylong hike, adventure seekers reach for this lumbar pack. It features a multitude of zippered pockets and storage options, plus two water bottle holders (one on each side of the pack). The waist strap is adjustable from 28 to 50 inches. The bag itself is one of the larger packs on this list: It measures 11 x 5 x 6 inches. In addition, each bag comes with a detachable shoulder strap and a backpack strap, if needed. Reviewers overall love the pack, emphasizing that it is best used for daytrips. Others, however, had a few qualms about the quality of the hardware and stitching. Packs come in several colors, including yellow, purple, blue, orange and red.

[VISCNE Outdoor Fanny Pack: $22.99 or less. View deal.]

Genius Leather Shop Leather Fanny Pack: This leather fanny pack not only comes in your standard black and brown hues, it’s also available in burgundy, mustard and cognac. The bag has a zippered pocket on the backside. The main zippered compartment on the front features a pocket ideal for cards and cash. The strap is adjustable from 33.5 to 52 inches. For an additional fee, the company will engrave the buckle or emboss a leather tag for the front of the pack. Reviewers say they’re impressed with the quality of the bag, though some report minor issues with the hardware.

[Genius Leather Shop Leather Fanny Pack: $66.95 or less. View deal.]

Baboon to the Moon Fannypack: Baboon to the Moon’s fun name extends to its version of the fanny pack. The bag comes in a variety of colors (like yellow and bright blue) as well as limited-edition colors with fun prints in the lining. The Cordura nylon shell is water-resistant and the main zippered section is equipped with two mesh pockets and a key hook. Two additional zippered compartments (one on the front and one on the pack) allow for additional storage. Travelers agree the bag is a great investment. They also rave about the color selection and say the bag holds a lot.

[Baboon to the Moon Fannypack: $59 or less. View deal.]

Fjallraven Kanken Hip Pack: Fjallraven created this fanny pack to last a lifetime. It stands behind that promise by offering repairs on all its products for as long as you own the item. (Plus, this is just another way the company remains eco-friendly.) The Kanken Hip Pack includes two zippered pockets with a pocket and key clip in the main compartment. Its Vinylon F fabric construction offers both durability and water-resistance. Reviewers say the item is great quality, as they expected from a Fjallraven bag, but note that the material can be a little stiff and uncomfortable. This bag comes in an array of colors, including pink, yellow, blue and green, among others.

[Fjallraven Kanken Hip Pack: $50 or less. View deal.]

Adidas Originals National Waist Fanny Pack: This pack is a fan favorite for a reason. Reviewers say the bag fits everything they need and that they use it for everything from traipsing through Disney to simply going for a stroll. The pack has one main zipper compartment, a front zipper pouch and a carrying handle. It also sports the brand’s signature trio of stripes and comes in colors such as red, black, white and blush pink. The adjustable strap will fit up to a 40-inch waist.

[Adidas Originals National Waist Fanny Pack: $39.95 or less. View deal.]

MAXTOP Large Crossbody Fanny Pack: This pack is equipped with a few different features to keep valuables safe. There’s a back zipper pocket — perfect for safeguarding passports — as well as an interior zipper pocket for cash, cards or hotel keys. In addition, the MAXTOP bag has a front zipper pocket and a key ring in its main compartment. If you want to listen to music on the go, keep your device stowed safely in the bag and weave the headphone cord through the integrated opening. Reviewers compliment the bag’s size, saying it fits everything they need. Several say this was a great fanny pack for walking around Disney World. You can grab this bag in solid colors (such as green, purple, blue and black) or in patterns (like tropical fronds, camouflage and flamingos).

[MAXTOP Large Crossbody Fanny Pack: $20.97 or less. View deal.]

Kibou: Kibou is arguably one of the best fanny packs for moms. This diaper bag-fanny pack hybrid combines everything travelers love about fanny packs with the necessities of a diaper bag. The pack has a main zippered compartment — complete with key hook — as well as a front zipper pocket that has slots for cash and credit cards. At the back, there’s a waterproof compartment perfect for wet wipes or soiled baby clothes. The second back compartment contains a removable changing pad. While some parents note the bag is a little small to carry all the essentials (spare diapers, a bottle, snacks), most parents love the its convenience. Bags come in either vegan leather or canvas. Color options include cognac, blush, olive and black.

[Kibou: $89 or less. View deal.]

Skip Hop Zoo Hip Pack: Traveling with kids but don’t want to carry their things in your own bag? Give these cute bags from Skip Hop a try. Bags resemble kids’ favorite animals and come in fun colors like a pink butterfly, blue puppy and purple narwhal. The bags measure 7.5 x 5 x 0.75 inches. The straps are fully adjustable so that the bag can be worn as a fanny pack or crossbody. Keep in mind: some of the designs have 3D elements. Reviewers say their kids love the packs. Others mention the zippers can be hard to use.

[Skip Hop Zoo Hip Pack: $10 or less. View deal.]

YUOTO Waist Pack with Water Bottle Holder: This fanny pack has an attached water bottle holder that can accommodate bottles up to 27 ounces. (Note: The water bottle is not included.) For holding your other belongings, this YUOTO bag has three different pockets, one of which has a sleeve for credit cards. Hikers particularly like this pack, noting the pockets store ponchos and snacks well. However, there are conflicting reviews as to whether the pack stays in place. YUOTO makes this pack in a few different colors. It also makes a smaller fanny pack with a single pocket and space for a water bottle.

[YUOTO Waist Pack with Water Bottle Holder: $18.99 or less. View deal.]

FREETOO Waist Pack Bag: This FREETOO bag has five — yes, five — different zipped compartments. The adjustable straps fit waists ranging from 23.6 to 45.3 inches. The material is water-resistant, tear-resistant and comes in both black and gray. Users say this is an excellent find, though there are conflicting reports about sizing. Some say it is perfect for storing their items, while others found it to be too small. FREETOO sells a smaller, three-pocket fanny pack as well.

[FREETOO Waist Pack Bag: $28.79 or less. View deal.]

Cotopaxi Bataan Fanny Pack: Bold explorers may want to consider this fanny pack from Cotopaxi. Each multicolor bag is one-of-a-kind. Possible color options include everything from bright green to orange to neon yellow to soft gray. Purchasers have the option to select their own bag or can save a few dollars by receiving a mystery bag (and have no control over the colors). Travelers tend to appreciate the bag’s unique exterior, saying the fun colors make it easy to spot the bag. What’s more, its materials are sustainably sourced: Packs are made from surplus nylon fabric that otherwise would’ve ended up in a landfill. The single zip compartment has two internal mesh pockets to help keep belongings organized.

[Cotopaxi Bataan Fanny Pack: $32.50 or less. View deal.]

Girlfriend Collective Please Recycle Fanny Pack: Though some were hesitant at first to purchase a fanny pack, multiple reviewers say they’re happy they bit the bullet with Girlfriend Collective’s Please Recycle bag. This fanny pack is made with recycled plastic bottles and users can recycle the bag at the end of its life with the company’s ReGirlfriend program. There are three zippered compartments (a main top compartment, one at the back and a front zipper pouch). The adjustable strap has a strap keeper. Plus, the whole bag is water-resistant and you can chuck it in the washing machine to keep it clean. Users say the bag has plenty of space and compliment its design. You can get it in two shades of green.

[Please Recycle Fanny Pack. $48 or less. View deal.]

Carhartt Adjustable Waist Pack: Not only does this fanny pack come with two separate zip compartments, but it also comes with two exterior loops to attach additional accessories like keys or a flashlight. The pack is made with water repelling material, making it a great option for outdoor adventures or travel in rainy destinations. Reviewers seem to agree that the bag is good quality and several say it’s a great fanny pack for men. Others, however, complain that the pack is smaller than the advertised 11.5 x 6 x 4.5 inches. The bag comes in black and brown.

[Carhartt Adjustable Waist Pack: $29.99 or less. View deal.]

MalsiPree Dog Treat Pouch: Traveling with your furry friend? Make sure they’re taken care of with this fanny pack. It has a built-in waste bag dispenser as well as an exterior ring to attach used bags to until you can find a trash can. There is also a water bottle holder to keep Fido (or you) hydrated during the outing. No water bottle? The section doubles as a pocket thanks to a zip around closure. There are two center compartments to hold your personal belongings, plus snacks for your dog. In general, reviewers say the bag is great for keeping them hands-free during walks with their dogs. Others, however, say they wish the strap were longer. While the bag is equipped with an attached D-ring to clip a leash to, dog owners say to avoid using it: The ring is not attached well to the bag and several people mention their dogs ripped it off. You can purchase this bag in gray.

[MalsiPree Dog Treat Pouch: $17.99 or less. View deal.]

Lo & Sons The Waverley 2: If flexibility is your main requirement of a fanny pack, consider the Waverley 2 from Lo & Sons, a business founded by Chinese immigrant Helen Lo and her sons. The Waverley can not only be worn as a belt bag, but also as a crossbody purse, carried as a wristlet or clutch, or used as a shoulder bag. You can select from two different sizes (small and large) and two different kinds of leather. Bags come in an assortment of colors and silver, gunmetal, gold or brass hardware. Reviewers say the bag is perfect for carrying the essentials while traveling and compliment the bag’s construction.

[Lo & Sons The Waverley 2: $220 or less. View deal.]

CXWMZY Fanny Pack: This bag has pockets galore. Two small front pockets keep must-need items in easy reach (think: maps, lip balm, hand sanitizer). Two larger zip pouches can handle your bulkier belongings like a small water bottle, sunglasses and phone. When it comes to your passport and wallet, take advantage of an interior zipper pocket to keep them safe. Or, use the zipper pouch nestled on the back of the bag. Reviewers say the fanny pack has plenty of room for their belongings and say it does not get bulky. Plus-size travelers also appreciate the bag thanks to the included strap extender. The bag comes in solid colors like black, gray and purple, as well as floral prints.

[CXWMZY Fanny Pack: $17.99 or less. View deal.]

SoJourner Holographic Rave Fanny Pack: We’d be remiss if we didn’t include a fanny pack with 80s and 90s color schemes. SoJourner’s fanny pack comes in brightly colored geometric prints, galaxy prints, holographic gold or silver, glitter, sequins and colorful transparent. To sum up: these bags aren’t for fashion conservatives. The packs have three pockets: two on the front and one along the back. Plus, the material is water-resistant. While the strap adjusts to fit waists up to 48 inches, you can also purchase an extender to add another 13 inches (including the buckles). Most reviewers love the fanny pack, noting it’s particularly great for concerts and events. A few reviewers mention some issues with quality.

[SoJourner Holographic Rave Fanny Pack: $16.99 or less. View deal.]

Nike Heritage Waistpack (3L): This Nike fanny pack is a great no-frills option. It has a dual zipper on both the front pocket and back pocket for easy access to your items. It’s also 16 inches long, so you’ll have few issues fitting everything you need for a day out. Plus, it’s made with at least 65% recycled polyester. Purchasers say the pack is great quality and note that it’s a good option for both adults and older kids. Many recommend using the pack as a crossbody fanny pack, given its length. The Heritage comes in blue, black and red; each has the Nike logo front and center.

[Nike Heritage Waistpack (3L): $25 or less. View deal.]

