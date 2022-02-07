The 15 Biggest Cruise Ships in the World 2022

Just when you think cruise ships can’t get any larger, a major cruise line unveils yet another longer, grander state-of-the-art…

Just when you think cruise ships can’t get any larger, a major cruise line unveils yet another longer, grander state-of-the-art vessel — with the capacity to carry the population of a small town. To put the size of today’s megaships into perspective: They often stretch three times longer than a 120-yard football field, and some feature nearly two-dozen decks or measure more than 215 feet wide.

With these larger spaces comes a bevy of top-notch amenities and entertainment options. MSC Cruises‘ MSC Yacht Club and Norwegian Cruise Line‘s The Haven both offer a “ship within a ship” concept on select vessels: exclusive spaces with luxurious staterooms, separate pools and private lounge areas away from the hustle and bustle of the rest of the ship. Aida Cruises’ ship AIDAnova even has a two-deck penthouse suite lodging option overlooking the ocean below.

In Royal Caribbean International‘s Oasis-class vessels, cruisers can rent the two-story Ultimate Family Suite, which features an in-suite slide, table tennis, air hockey and a designated Royal Genie to ensure VIP access to onboard activities and attractions. These perks come as no surprise, as Royal Caribbean operates many of the world’s largest ships. The line’s five Oasis-class vessels each carry more than 6,600 passengers, while Freedom- and Quantum-class ships accommodate between 4,500 and 5,600 cruisers each. With the addition of the new Wonder of the Seas — the largest cruise ship to date — Royal Caribbean will operate 12 of the world’s 25 biggest cruise vessels.

Still, despite their massive size, some newer megaships are surprisingly environmentally friendly. The MSC World Europa uses liquefied natural gas (LNG) to power its engine — part of the Switzerland-based cruise company’s long-term commitment to the environment. Similarly, Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas has an innovative hull design built to cut through the water more smoothly, making it just as fuel-efficient as some smaller ships.

So, if you’re looking for a vacation aboard a large-scale vessel, consider booking a voyage on one of the 15 biggest cruise ships in the world. With cutting-edge technology and entertainment, world-class dining and endless attractions and activities for cruisers of all ages, you may not even want to leave the ship.

Royal Caribbean Wonder of the Seas

[IMAGE]

Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Wonder of the Seas, sets sail in March 2022. The largest cruise ship built so far, the 1,188-foot-long, 210-foot-wide Oasis-class vessel weighs in at a whopping 236,857 gross tons and has a maximum cruising speed of 22 knots. Wonder of the Seas can accommodate up to 6,988 guests in 2,867 staterooms and as many as 2,300 crew members. While you may get lost on this ship, you’ll never be bored. Features include 18 decks and 24 elevators across eight unique neighborhoods — including Central Park and the new Suite Neighborhood, an exclusive space for suite guests. There’s also an AquaTheater, an outdoor live entertainment venue with a 30-foot diving platform and incredible ocean views. Wonder Playscape is an underwater-themed outdoor space for kids filled with slides, climbing walls, games and more. And if that’s not enough, enjoy a few of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis-class favorites, such as FlowRider, a simulation surfboard, or laser tag at the Battle for Planet Z. If you dare, head into the Ultimate Abyss; the tallest waterslide at sea, it towers 150 feet above sea level and features an exhilarating 13-second ride through 216 feet of dark, winding tunnels. When hunger strikes, dine at your pick of nine complimentary restaurants and 11 specialty venues, including the new Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar. And if you’re craving a cold beer, a cocktail or a cup of Starbucks coffee, you’ll have roughly a dozen bars and lounges at your disposal.

Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas, another Oasis-class ship, debuted in April 2018. The vessel measures approximately 215 feet wide and 1,188 feet long, and it weighs in at 228,081 gross tons. Symphony of the Seas boasts 18 decks, 24 guest elevators and 2,759 staterooms. It can accommodate 6,680 passengers and 2,200 crew members. There are seven distinct neighborhoods, four pools, 23 restaurants (about half of which are specialty venues) and 42 bars and lounges. The ship even boasts two robotic bartenders that whip up drinks at the Bionic Bar. Adults can enjoy Broadway-style shows in the onboard theaters and major international sports games at Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade. Meanwhile, kids can cool down at Splashaway Bay aqua park, soar on a zip line nine decks high through the Boardwalk neighborhood or check out the two rock climbing walls alongside the AquaTheater.

Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas

[IMAGE]

Another Oasis-class ship, Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas set sail in May 2016. Like Symphony of the Seas, it has 18 decks and 24 guest elevators. The vessel is also similar in size, coming in at about 215 feet wide and 226,963 gross tons. Harmony of the Seas can carry 6,687 passengers across 2,747 staterooms, plus 2,200 crew members. Cruisers have plenty of places to dine, thanks to eight complimentary venues — including the main dining room and Windjammer Marketplace, a globally inspired buffet — and nine specialty restaurants serving everything from burgers and shakes to Italian fare. The Boardwalk, one of the ship’s seven neighborhoods, is a favorite spot for cruisers; it contains casual eateries, shopping and carnival games. Harmony of the Seas also has the Ultimate Abyss waterslide, the Splashaway Bay water park and a trio of slides known as The Perfect Storm. In the evening, don’t miss a predinner cocktail at the Rising Tide Bar, which offers a ride between the Central Park neighborhood and the Royal Promenade and boasts dazzling skylight views. Sit back and sip your drink while the entire bar slowly floats between the decks.

Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas

Embarking for the first time in 2010, Allure of the Seas was Royal Caribbean’s second Oasis-class ship. The vessel weighs in at 225,282 gross tons and stretches 1,187 feet long. Following a May 2015 enhancement, Allure of the Seas now carries 5,492 passengers and 2,384 crew members. The ship has 18 decks, seven neighborhoods, four pools and 10 whirlpools, plus 24 dining venues and too many bars and lounges to count. There’s also plenty of entertainment options for guests of all ages, including an ice skating rink, a basketball court, a 10-deck-high zip line, two rock climbing walls and two FlowRider simulators (a Royal Caribbean favorite). Kids will especially enjoy the interactive H20 Zone Water Park, while adults will appreciate Broadway productions like “Mamma Mia!,” aerial acrobatic performances in Oceanaria (an original AquaTheater production) and ’70s disco dance parties. If you find yourself on board for business reasons, rest assured that the ship’s conference facilities can host as many as 1,500 guests.

Royal Caribbean Oasis of the Seas

[IMAGE]

Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas was the largest cruise ship in the world when it was launched in 2009. As the line’s debut Oasis-class ship, it is five times bigger than the Titanic, weighing in at 220,000 gross tons and 1,187 feet. The vessel was amplified in November 2019 and now carries up to 5,606 guests and 2,109 crew members. There are 16 decks featuring many of the same amenities as Allure of the Seas and other newer Oasis-class ships, such as FlowRider simulators, The Perfect Storm waterslides, the Ultimate Abyss and Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade. Across the ship’s seven distinct neighborhoods, you’ll also find state-of-the-art technology like video walls, touch-screen signage and VOOM — the fastest internet connection on the high seas.

MSC World Europa

[IMAGE]

Set to debut in 2022, MSC Cruises’ newest and largest ship — MSC World Europa — holds the title as the first vessel in the line’s MSC World-class fleet. The 205,700-gross-tonnage and 1,092-foot-long cruise ship is also MSC’s first LNG-propelled ship, and it can reach a maximum cruising speed of 22.7 knots. The ship’s futuristic interior and exterior design features a 295-foot-long promenade. Half of the promenade is covered with the Meraviglia-class LED sky screens and the other is open air boasting ocean views. Across its 21 decks, MSC World Europa features 2,633 staterooms capable of carrying 6,774 passengers. The vessel also houses 2,138 crew members. As a special touch, each passenger deck is named after an international city, including London, Paris, Lisbon and Rome. Other notable features include distinct themed districts, a quiet zen zone with an adults-only pool, a family zone with bumper cars and rollerblading and the fleet’s largest onboard water park. Younger cruisers will be especially thrilled to find a twisty, stainless steel tunnel slide towering 11 decks high at the center of the ship. Luna Park Studio, the ship’s 300-seat multifunction entertainment venue, can accommodate almost any performance or event. When you’re exhausted from all of the action, grab a bite to eat at one of 12 restaurants or a drink at a selection of bars and cafes. Then, take time to relax and unwind with a signature treatment at the Balinese spa. For an all-inclusive VIP experience during your voyage, book stateroom accommodations in the MSC Yacht Club. This exclusive part of the ship boasts premium suites, a separate pool, a private restaurant and lounge, complimentary drinks, butler service and other amenities.

Costa Smeralda

[IMAGE]

Costa Smeralda was the first of the two Excel-class vessels in Costa Cruises’ fleet. The vessel debuted in December 2019 as the Italian cruise line’s largest ship to date, weighing in at 185,000 gross tons and stretching 1,106 feet long. It was also the line’s first vessel to use LNG power at sea and in port. The ship has 2,612 staterooms — including 1,550 balcony cabins — and can carry as many as 6,554 passengers and 1,678 crew members. Cruisers will never go hungry or thirsty, thanks to Smeralda’s 11 restaurants and snack bars and 19 bars and lounges. One of the most notable dining venues on board is Restaurant Archipelago, which serves nightly “Destination Dishes” designed by three world-renowned chefs. If you’re interested in culinary pursuits, join Costa’s chefs and 47 other participants for a cooking class at Ristorante LAB. When it comes to entertainment, centrally located Colesseo — modeled after the piazzas across Italy — is the place to go for some socializing and live performances. What’s more, the ship also has 19 pools and hot tubs, an Aqua Park, the Solemio Spa and the Luna Park-Squok Club for kids ages 3 to 6.

Costa Toscana

Debuting in 2022, Costa Toscana is Costa Cruises‘ new flagship and the second Excel-class vessel in the fleet. Similar in size and passenger capacity to Costa Smeralda, Toscana is LNG-powered and comes in at 185,000 gross tons and 1,106 feet long. This vessel has 2,663 staterooms accommodating up to 6,554 passengers, and there are 1,678 crew members on board. Like Smeralda, Colosseo is the centerpiece of Toscana; you’ll find live entertainment and themed bars in this area. There are 11 restaurants and snack bars and 19 bars and lounges on the ship. For a refreshing aperitif with a view, head to the Aperol Spritz Bar, which features the iconic orange Italian cocktail and tunes spun by a DJ or live musician. Another dining highlight is Sushino at Costa, the line’s new sushi bistro. After dinner, take in unparalleled views of the sea along the Volare Skywalk, the highest point of the ship towering more than 213 feet above sea level.

P&O Cruises Iona

[IMAGE]

P&O Cruises’ Iona has the distinction of being the first LNG-powered British cruise ship. The family-friendly vessel is also the largest in the line’s fleet, with a gross tonnage of 184,700. It measures 1,129 feet long, has 16 decks and carries as many as 5,200 guests and 1,800 crew members. Iona’s top features include a glass-roofed SkyDome, a gin distillery and 30 restaurants and bars offering a wide variety of food and beverage options. With selections ranging from casual eateries and gelaterias to Indian- and British-inspired cuisine at Sindhu, you won’t go hungry. For an especially unique meal, dine and sip wine while watching aerial performances in the Grand Atrium at The Glass House. Or, enjoy dinner at The Limelight Club, an adults-only supper club venue featuring vocal performances and other live music by the ship’s band. After dinner, check out the Headliners Theatre, Manhattan, the Palladium or The Live Lounge. You can also enjoy cool sea breezes and starry night skies with an open-air movie at SeaScreen.

AIDAnova

AIDA Cruises’ first Helios-class ship, AIDAnova, debuted in December 2018. The German line’s vessel weighs 183,900 gross tons and is 1,106 feet long. It was also the first LNG-powered cruise ship in the world, using the fossil fuel both at sea and in port. The 20-deck ship features 20 types of staterooms, including a two-deck penthouse suite, and it can carry 5,200 passengers and 1,500 crew members. You won’t miss this ship when its docked in port; it features the line’s signature exterior design, with bold red lips at the ship’s bow and big blue and yellow eyes on the port and starboard sides. While on board, passengers can check out 17 restaurants and 17 bars and lounges, party the night away at the Beach Club and take in live performances at the ship’s 360-degree theater, the Theatrium. When it’s time to relax, head to the Body & Soul Organic Spa, where you can book a massage, spend time in one of the hot tubs or saunas, take a dip in the private pool and chill out on the private spa sun deck.

AIDAcosma

[IMAGE]

Sister ship to AIDAnova, AIDAcosma set sail in 2021. The LNG-powered AIDA Cruises vessel weighs approximately the same as its sister ship at 183,200 gross tons, and it stretches 1,106 feet long. The ship has 20 decks, 2,626 cabins and suites and capacity for up to 5,228 passengers and 1,551 crew members. With 17 restaurants and 23 bars, AIDAcosma offers passengers a seemingly endless amount of venues to dine and imbibe. Other onboard attractions include a large pool area with waterslides, an infinity pool with ocean views, a climbing wall, an indoor playground and a running track.

MSC Virtuosa

MSC Virtuosa launched in 2021 as a sister ship to MSC Grandiosa, the line’s other Meraviglia Plus-class ship. The vessel weighs in at 181,541 gross tons and is 1,087 feet long. It boasts 19 decks, 2,421 staterooms, 10 restaurants and a total of 21 bars, lounges and cafes. At full capacity, the ship carries 6,334 passengers and 1,704 crew members. At the heart of the ship, Galleria Virtuosa houses the largest shopping area at sea, with more than 12,500 square feet of retail space. In this area, you’ll also find entertainment venues, several restaurants and cocktail bars. And don’t forget to look up; an impressive LED dome, the longest one at sea, spans the ceiling of the promenade. Another highlight to check out during your voyage is the MSC Starship Club, which features Rob, the first humanoid robotic bartender on a cruise ship. The multilingual expert mixologist even tells jokes and will show you a dance move or two. After all the indoor fun, head outside for a cool dip in one of MSC Virtuosa’s five pools or take a ride on the slide at the AquaPark.

Carnival Mardi Gras

[IMAGE]

One of Carnival Cruise Line‘s newest ships, Mardi Gras, debuted in July 2021. Its name honors the line’s first ship, the TSS Mardi Gras, which launched in 1972. The original Mardi Gras was registered at 27,284 gross tons and 650 feet long. In contrast, the new vessel — Carnival’s largest ship to date — weighs in at 180,000 gross tons and is 1,130 feet in length. Mardi Gras also holds the title as North America’s first LNG-powered ship. It has 17 decks, 2,641 staterooms and capacity for up to 6,465 passengers and 1,745 crew members. Six themed areas each offer unique dining and entertainment experiences. For New Orleans-inspired cuisine, head to the French Quarter; there, you’ll find Emeril’s Bistro 1396 and Brass Magnolia, a bar reminiscent of The Big Easy’s jazz culture and Garden District. And don’t miss one of the ship’s top onboard attractions: BOLT. The first roller coaster at sea provides a serious adrenaline rush; riders can hit speeds of nearly 40 mph on approximately 800 feet of track set 187 feet above sea level.

MSC Meraviglia

MSC Cruises’ Meraviglia first set sail in 2017 with an impressive 19 decks, 19 passenger elevators and 2,244 staterooms. The ship has capacity for up to 5,655 passengers and 1,536 crew members. It weighs 171,598 gross tons, is 1,036 feet in length and has a maximum cruising speed of 22.7 knots. Eleven restaurants offer a wide variety of cuisines, including a tapas bar with dishes created by a Michelin-starred chef, Japanese teppanyaki, Italian fare, fresh seafood, sushi, steaks and more. There are also 20 bars, lounges and cafes serving everything from Champagne and cocktails to ice cream and crepes. The central highlight of the ship is Galleria Meraviglia, a 315-foot promenade that features eateries, boutiques and evening parties. Nightly entertainment includes live performances and shows in the Broadway Theater and Cirque du Soleil at Sea in the Carousel Lounge. Kids will find plenty to do, as well: there’s an AquaPark, an F1 simulator, a flight simulator, two LEGO play areas and more. When it’s time to wind down, book a signature treatment at the MSC Aurea Spa.

Norwegian Encore

[IMAGE]

Norwegian Encore — part of Norwegian Cruise Line’s Breakaway Plus class — weighs 169,116 gross tons and has 16 decks. The vessel was built in 2019 and carries 3,998 guests and 1,735 crew members. There are a wide variety of included culinary options, including three main dining rooms, on-the-go options, buffets and casual cafes. Specialty dining venues offer a variety of cuisines, from seafood to steak to Japanese teppanyaki. When it’s time for cocktail hour, 11 bars and lounges serve up everything from cold brews to fine wine and whiskey. Or, enjoy a hand-crafted cocktail after strolling along the ship’s Waterfront. For another predinner option, head up to Observation Lounge for panoramic ocean views. Encore is also home to several entertainment venues featuring award-winning live shows and performances. Still, you’ll find the most fun on the ship’s top decks. First, head to the Norwegian Speedway — the largest race track at sea. The 1,100-foot track takes thrill seekers on a heart-pumping ride through high-speed curves extending 13 feet off the side of the ship. Also at the top of the ship, you’ll find The Haven. Norwegian’s exclusive “ship within a ship” concept boasts luxurious suites, villas and penthouses with balconies. These luxe accommodations include perks like 24-hour butler service, a concierge and a private sun deck.

