The 10 Biggest Tech Companies in the World

According to technology industry trade association CompTIA, the global tech industry could exceed $5.3 trillion in revenue in 2022, and growth is resuming its year-over-year 5% to 6% pattern. This kind of growth is why, starting with the founding of International Business Machines Corp. (ticker: IBM) more than 110 years ago, tech companies have played a leading role in the economy. IBM isn’t even among the 10 largest tech companies anymore: With a market value of about $124 billion, it’s closer to No. 30. Keep in mind that big names such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) aren’t currently classified as tech companies by the Global Industry Classification Standard. Here’s a look at the world’s 10 biggest tech companies by market capitalization and what their prospects for the coming year could be.

10. Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM)

Founded at the height of the dot-com bubble in 1999, Salesforce is primarily a cloud computing company focused on managing company-customer relationships around the globe. Shares closed at $217.67 on Feb. 10, and the average price target among a variety of analysts is $321.65, according to Yahoo Finance. This follows on the heels of the company’s most recent earnings call on Nov. 30, where CEO Marc Benioff said that since the start of the pandemic, “Salesforce has never been more successful.” He announced that Salesforce was raising its revenue guidance to $26.4 billion for the coming quarter, which would equate to 24% year-over-year growth. Benioff says the company expects fiscal 2023 revenue of $31.8 billion. This, he believes, will propel Salesforce into the Fortune 100. Salesforce is expected to report earnings again on March 1.

Market capitalization: $213 billion

9. Oracle Corp. (ORCL)

Oracle was founded in 1977. A decade later, the company was already the world’s largest database management firm. In the modern era, Oracle offers its services via the cloud. At its most-recent earnings call on Dec. 9, the company announced that revenue for its second quarter was up 6% year over year to $10.4 billion. CEO Safra Catz says she expects total revenue for the current quarter to grow between 3% and 5%. Oracle shares closed at $81.85 on Feb. 10. However, analysts forecast an average share price of $101.94 for the company, according to Yahoo Finance. Oracle is expected to report earnings again on March 10.

Market capitalization: $215 billion

8. Adobe Inc. (ADBE)

Adobe is a global software company founded in Silicon Valley in 1982. Today, most consumers are familiar with its Creative Cloud service. But that is just a part of Adobe’s total business. On the company’s Dec. 16 earnings call, CEO Shantanu Narayen said that with the company’s road map and leadership team, Adobe has “immense market opportunity.” Chief Financial Officer Daniel Durn went on to say he believes there’s “even more growth ahead” for Adobe. He believes Adobe could someday reach the coveted $1 trillion market cap. And although that’s tremendous growth, he thinks this could be possible due to the “huge ecosystem the company has built around its market-leading products and services.” Company shares closed at $495.02 on Feb. 10, and the average price target for the company is $660.96, according to Yahoo Finance.

Market capitalization: $230 billion

7. Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Cisco Systems provides IT infrastructure platforms across the globe. Founded in 1984, it’s another early contributor to Silicon Valley’s computer and internet dominance. In the company’s most recent earnings call on Nov. 17, CEO Charles Robbins said that although the company’s “revenue growth was solid, it was impacted by the supply constraints which are affecting our technology peers.” Robbins went on to say that although the company had good sales, Cisco still had a hard time delivering customer orders. Despite those challenges, the company still delivered an earnings beat for the quarter. Cisco shares closed at $54.87 on Feb. 10, but average analyst forecasts call for a share price of $63.18, according to Yahoo Finance. The company is expected to report earnings again on Feb. 16.

Market capitalization: $231 billion

6. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Originally founded in 1961 as part of HP Inc. (HPQ), Broadcom develops and sells semiconductor chips worldwide. Today, semiconductor solutions and infrastructure software are the company’s two operating segments. At the company’s Dec. 9 earnings call, AVGO officers announced year-over-year revenue growth of 15% for the quarter. Looking forward, CEO Hock Tan says the company expects year-over-year semiconductor revenue growth of 17% and consolidated revenue growth of 14%. According to Tan, that’s based on year-over-year semiconductor revenue growth of 17% and consolidated revenue growing 14%. Broadcom’s next earnings call is expected to be on March 3. Broadcom shares closed at $591.36 on Feb. 10, and the average price target among analysts is $677.67, according to Yahoo Finance.

Market capitalization: $242 billion

5. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SSNLF)

Samsung is a South Korea-based IT company focused on worldwide consumer electronics, mobile communications and business services. The company offers everything from digital TVs and computers to semiconductor products and LCD displays. On the company’s Jan. 26 earnings call, Samsung reported a record $232 billion in revenue for 2021, an 18% year-over-year revenue increase. During the call, executive Vice President Ben Suh said the company is working on boosting cost competitiveness, profitability and capital management efficiency. Company shares closed on the over-the-counter market at $57.75 on Feb. 10. Average analyst estimates forecast a share price of $83.66.

Market capitalization: $424 billion

4. Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia is primarily a computer graphics company. More recently, the company has branched off into data center platforms and systems. This has led to one of the more impressive stock market trajectories in recent history. Since mid-February 2017, the stock has gained more than 850%. NVDA shares closed at $258.24 on Feb. 10, and the stock has an average price target of $340.58, according to Yahoo Finance. On Feb. 8, Nvidia called off its attempted acquisition of U.K.-based design firm Arm Ltd., which would have been the biggest-ever-recorded semiconductor deal. Investors took the news in stride, however. NVDA stock went up on the news. Now, investors are waiting for Nvidia’s next earnings call, which is expected on Feb. 16.

Market capitalization: $618 billion

3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM)

This semiconductor manufacturer is the largest chip manufacturer in the world by market value. And that’s partially because TSM is the only company that makes Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) A- and M-series chips. In fact, Apple broke its 15-year relationship with Intel Corp. (INTC) in November 2020 to primarily use TSM for all its chip needs. This kind of market share is part of why TSM, with a closing share price of $124.71 on Feb. 10, has an average price target of $160.49, according to Yahoo Finance. At the company’s Jan. 13 earnings call, Treasurer Jen-Chau Huang said, “Based on the current business outlook, we expect our first-quarter revenue to be between $16.6 billion and $17.2 billion, which represents a 7.4% sequential increase at the midpoint.”

Market capitalization: $639 billion

2. Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft was founded in 1985 in Redmond, Washington. Since then, the company has dominated the world of computers, faded from the forefront and returned as a leader in cloud-based services. Today, with a market value of $2.3 trillion, Microsoft is one of only two $2 trillion companies in the world. At the company’s Jan. 25 earnings call, CEO Satya Nadella said “cybercrime is the number one threat facing every business today.” This was before sources reported on Feb. 8 that Microsoft was considering a purchase of cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc. (MNDT). Of course, this purchase would be a significant addition to the company’s arsenal of products, which already includes business social media site LinkedIn, video-call platform Skype and open source coding platform GitHub. The company’s stock closed at $302.38 on Feb. 10, and analysts have set an average target price of $370.72, according to Yahoo Finance.

Market capitalization: $2.3 trillion

1. Apple Inc. (AAPL)

With a current market value of $2.8 trillion, Apple was not only the world’s first $2 trillion company, it was also the first-ever trillion-dollar company. Apple hit that landmark on Aug. 20, 2018, nearly a month before Amazon. Developing Mac computers, the iPod, iPad, iPhone and countless other devices, Apple has been a leader in the tech industry since the company’s founding in 1977. AAPL shares closed at $172.12 on Feb. 10, but analysts forecast an average price target of $191.82, according to Yahoo Finance. In the company’s Jan. 27 earnings call, CFO Luca Maestri said Apple expects “to achieve solid year-over-year revenue growth and set a March quarter revenue record despite significant supply constraints.” Nearly 45 years after its founding, Apple’s continued dominance reinforces its legacy of being one of the world’s tech industry leaders.

Market capitalization: $2.8 trillion

Update 02/15/22: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.