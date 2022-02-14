Tesla Competitors: 7 Rival Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy

These electric vehicle stocks could catch up with Tesla. The global electric vehicle market could grow 24.3% annually from $287.4…

The global electric vehicle market could grow 24.3% annually from $287.4 billion in 2021 to $1.3 trillion in 2028, according to Fortune Business Insights. Tesla Inc. (ticker: TSLA) is the clear EV market leader, but it has been operating without much competition until recently. EV startups and legacy automakers are now bringing new EV models to market, and Bank of America analyst John Murphy estimates that Tesla’s EV market share will fall from 70% to 20% over the next three years. Here are seven of the best EV stocks to buy other than Tesla, according to Bank of America.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive is an EV pure-play startup that went public in November 2021 and began delivering its first R1T electric pickup trucks in December. After pricing its IPO shares at $78, Rivian’s share price initially soared as high as $170 before dropping all the way down to a close of $62.65 on Feb. 14. Rivian has some high-profile backers, including Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Ford Motor Co. (F), each of which own sizable minority ownership stakes in Rivian. Murphy says Rivian’s well-defined business model and direct-to-consumer sales strategy make it a top EV startup stock. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and a $170 price target for RIVN stock.

Lucid Group Inc. (LCID)

Lucid is an EV pure play that went public via a special-purpose acquisition company merger in July 2021. Murphy says Lucid has several key differentiators, including its innovative electric powertrain technology, its attractive Air sedan and Gravity SUV models, and its valuable brand. In addition, Murphy says Lucid’s direct-to-consumer sales and service strategy allows the company to effectively manage its customer experience. The Lucid management team has a track record of success, and Murphy says it should successfully transition the company from concept to large-scale commercialization. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and a $60 price target for LCID stock, which closed at $27.44 on Feb. 14.

Nio Inc. (NIO)

Shares of Chinese EV maker Nio have been under pressure in the past year thanks to weakness in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks. Chinese regulators are cracking down on tech companies, while U.S. regulators are threatening to delist Chinese stocks that do not comply with rigorous new accounting standards. Nio reported 9,652 vehicle deliveries in January, up 33.6% from the year before. Analyst Ming Hsun Lee says Nio is demonstrating solid demand momentum ahead of three new vehicle model launches in 2022. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and a $65 price target for NIO stock, which closed at $23.79 on Feb. 14.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV)

XPeng is a Chinese EV startup targeting the midlevel and high-end segments of the auto market. XPeng launched its G3 SUV in 2018 and its P7 sports sedan in 2020. XPeng reported 12,922 vehicle deliveries in January, up 115% from a year ago. Lee says he is bullish on XPeng’s vehicle model pipeline, including its G9 SUV. Lee says the G9 will boost XPeng’s margins when it launches in the third quarter of 2022, and XPeng management is targeting break-even profitability in 2024. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and a $66 price target for XPEV stock, which closed at $37.01 on Feb. 14.

Li Auto Inc. (LI)

Li Auto is another leading Chinese EV maker that was the first to sell an extended-range EV in China. The company’s first model, the Li One, is a large SUV. Li reported 12,268 vehicle deliveries in January, up 128.1% year over year. Lee says he is bullish ahead of the launch of Li’s full-sized SUV, the X01, in 2022. Li is also planning five additional model launches in 2023 and is targeting between 20% and 30% gross profit margins on the Li One in the long term. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and a $46 price target for LI stock, which closed at $28.48 on Feb. 14.

Ford Motor Co. (F)

While investors are understandably excited about EV startups, legacy automakers are devoting a tremendous amount of resources to electrifying their model ranges. Bloomberg recently reported that Ford is planning to spend an additional $10 billion to $20 billion over the next 5 to 10 years on top of the $30 billion it has already pledged to spend on EVs by 2025. Murphy says the company’s Ford+ plan to invest in transitioning to an auto technology company is laying the groundwork for Ford to evolve into a larger and more profitable company. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and a $30 price target for F stock, which closed at $17.46 on Feb. 14.

General Motors Co. (GM)

General Motors has not been shy about its plan to overtake Tesla as the top U.S. EV seller by the mid-2020s. GM has announced $35 billion in planned EV investments through 2025. While most EV startups are unprofitable and trade at steep valuations, GM reported $1.74 billion in net income in the most-recent quarter and trades at just 6.6 times forward earnings. Murphy says GM’s legacy business is generating plenty of cash flow to invest in EV and autonomous vehicle technology. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and a $100 price target for GM stock, which closed at $48.40 on Feb. 14.

