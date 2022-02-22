Tax Write-Offs You Shouldn’t Overlook

With frequent tax law changes — and life changes — over the past two years, it’s easy to overlook tax…

With frequent tax law changes — and life changes — over the past two years, it’s easy to overlook tax breaks that could be worth hundreds of dollars or more.

Some of these tax credits and deductions may be new to you. You may have heard of others but had no idea that you qualify. Several key tax breaks were expanded significantly in 2021, and you may now be eligible for the first time or qualify for a bigger break. If your income dropped in 2021 or you retired, started a new job, did some freelance work, took continuing education classes, paid for child care, or had out-of-pocket medical expenses, it’s a good time to see if you’re eligible for some extra tax breaks. Here are some frequently overlooked tax credits and deductions, and how to make the most of them when filing your 2021 taxes.

— Bigger tax break for summer camp.

— Tax credit for non-degree classes at higher income levels.

— Bonus credit for saving.

— Tax-deductible savings for your side gig.

— Overlooked tax breaks for freelancers and the self-employed.

— Home office deduction for freelancers.

— Tax-deductible HSA contributions when you get your own insurance.

— Medical-related travel, long-term care premiums and other expenses.

— Charitable contributions for nonitemizers.

— Energy-related home and car tax credits.

Bigger Tax Break for Summer Camp

You may be familiar with the child and dependent care tax credit, and now it’s even better. “There were big changes in 2021,” says Mark Steber, chief tax information officer for Jackson Hewitt. The credit was expanded significantly and can now be worth up to $4,000 for one child, or $8,000 if you have two or more children. You may not realize how many expenses can qualify: You can count the cost of day care, preschool, a nanny, before-school and after-school care, and even the cost of summer day camp for children under 13 while you and your spouse work or look for work (overnight camps don’t count).

The credit is now worth as much as 50% of up to $8,000 in eligible child care expenses for one child under 13, or up to $16,000 in expenses for two or more children. Also, the income level to qualify for the largest credit was bumped way up. Now, you can take the credit for up to 50% of your eligible expenses if your adjusted gross income in 2021 was $125,000 or less. The eligible percentage gradually decreases for higher income levels, and the credit disappears if your income was $438,000 or higher. For more information, see IRS Publication 503, Child and Dependent Care Expenses.

Tax Credit for Non-Degree Classes at Higher Income Levels

You don’t need to be a full-time student to get a tax break for college classes. You can claim the lifetime learning credit for undergraduate or graduate classes, certificate programs or continuing education classes at an eligible educational institution even if you aren’t working toward a degree. The credit is worth 20% of up to $10,000 in qualified expenses, with a maximum credit of $2,000 per tax return. “Qualified expenses are tuition, fees, course materials included in tuition, cost of books, computers, and software necessary for the course,” says Steber.

The income limit for qualifying was also bumped up significantly, matching the income limits to qualify for the American opportunity credit, which can cut your tax liability by up to $2,500 for each student in the first four years of college (you need to be at least a half-time student to qualify for that tax break). To qualify for either credit, your income must be less than $180,000 if married filing jointly or $90,000 for single filers. The size of the credit starts to phase out for married couples earning more than $160,000 or others earning more than $80,000. For more information, see IRS Publication 970 Tax Benefits for Education.

Bonus Credit for Saving

The retirement saver’s tax credit is one of the most frequently overlooked breaks, and many people at the beginning and end of their careers don’t realize that they qualify. The credit can be worth up to $1,000 for single filers and $2,000 for married couples filing jointly. To qualify, you just need to meet the income requirements and contribute to a 401(k), 403(b), traditional or Roth IRA, or other retirement-savings plan, even if you’re also getting a tax break for those contributions. “The tax benefits of saving in a tax-deferred or tax-advantaged retirement account are well-known, and it almost seems inconceivable that you can get an additional tax benefit on top of that in the form of a tax credit,” says Catherine Collinson, CEO and president of the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. “The saver’s tax credit may sound too good to be true.” In a recent survey, her organization found that less than half of U.S. workers were aware of the credit — and people with lower incomes, who were more likely to qualify for the credit, were even less likely to be aware of the break.

To qualify for the credit, your adjusted gross income must be less than $33,000 in 2021 ($34,000 in 2022) for single tax filers, $49,500 ($51,000 in 2022) if filing as head of household, and $66,000 ($68,000 in 2022) for married filing jointly. You must be 18 or older, and you can’t be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return. The credit is worth 10%, 20% or 50% of up to $2,000 in retirement savings contributions for individuals or $4,000 for married couples — the lower your income, the larger the percentage. For more information, see the IRS’ Saver’s Credit factsheet.

It can be easy to overlook this break if you’re just getting started in your career and are making your first contributions to a 401(k) at work. “If they’re not saving yet, this could be just the little nudge to help them get started,” says Collinson. “Every bit counts, especially over the long-term, which is what retirement saving is all about.” You may also not realize you’re eligible for the break if your income was always above the cut-off in the past, but you’re now semi-retired, or you were unemployed or furloughed for a few months, or your hours at work were reduced. “There were so many disruptions in employment over the last couple of years, more people may be eligible even if they didn’t qualify in the past,” she says.

Tax-Deductible Savings for Your Side Gig

You can make tax-deductible contributions to a solo 401(k) or a simplified employee pension if you’re self-employed, and you don’t need to be a full-time business owner to qualify — you can even contribute if you have some freelance income on the side. “The solo 401(k) is helpful because it allows self-employed individuals to make a contribution of up to $20,500 in salary deferral in 2022 ($19,500 in 2021) plus up to $6,500 for people age 50 or older, plus an employer contribution that is a percentage of their compensation,” says Patrick Carney, a certified financial planner in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Since self-employed people are both the employer and the employee, they get to make both parts of the contribution, with a maximum of $61,000 in 2022 ($58,000 in 2021).

Your contributions can’t be more than your self-employed income for the year. If, for example, you earned $5,000 for your freelance gig in 2021, you can contribute the full amount to a solo 401(k). Your contributions are tax-deductible and the money grows tax-deferred for retirement. The contribution may be reduced if you’ve also contributed to an employer’s 401(k) for the year.

Overlooked Tax Breaks for Freelancers and the Self-Employed

If you have self-employment income, you can deduct many of your expenses, such as office equipment and supplies, furniture, the cost of advertising, mailing, business travel, business phone, computer, software and other expenses on your Schedule C. But people often overlook other tax-deductible expenses, such as errors and omission insurance, professional licenses, continuing education, professional publications and books, says Steber. Legal and tax-preparation fees for your business can also be tax-deductible.

Also, your health insurance premiums may be tax-deductible if you have income from self-employment and you aren’t eligible to participate in a health plan offered by an employer (or spouse’s employer). Medicare premiums can also deducted as self-employed health insurance premiums, says Curt Sheldon, a certified financial planner and enrolled agent in Alexandria, Virginia.

Home Office Deduction for Freelancers

You can’t take the home office deduction if you’re working remotely for an employer. But people with self-employed income can take the break, even if they just did a freelance side gig or consulting work for a few months.

To qualify, you must use part of your home “regularly and exclusively” as a home office for your self-employed business. It doesn’t need to be a separate room, but you can’t take the break if you occasionally use your laptop on your dining room table, for example. If you qualify, you can either deduct a portion of your rent or mortgage interest, property taxes, homeowners insurance and utilities based on the percentage of your home you use for your home office. Or you can use the simplified method, deducting $5 per square foot of your home office, up to 300 square feet, with a maximum deduction of $1,500. If you were only self-employed for part of the year, you can take 1/12th of the break for each month you did self-employed work from your home office. For more information, see IRS Publication 587, Business Use of Your Home.

Tax-Deductible HSA Contributions When You Get Your Own Insurance

It’s not too late to make tax-deductible contributions to a health savings account for 2021. If you had an HSA-eligible health insurance policy with a deductible of at least $1,400 for self-only coverage or $2,800 for family coverage in 2021, you have until April 18, 2022, to make tax-advantaged contributions to an HSA. Many people automatically make pretax contributions to an HSA if they have a high-deductible policy at work (and they may also get extra money from their employer). But you can also open up an HSA account and make tax-deductible contributions if you buy your own insurance. You can contribute up to $3,600 to an HSA if you had self-only coverage in 2021, or up to $7,200 for family coverage, plus an extra $1,000 if you were 55 or older last year. If you only had an HSA-eligible health insurance policy for the first part of the year, you can prorate your contributions based on the number of months you had the eligible coverage.

If you buy your own insurance, contributing to an HSA has an added benefit because your tax-deductible contributions can lower your taxable income and may help you qualify for a larger premiums subsidy if you buy your coverage on Healthcare.gov or your state insurance marketplace, says Carney. “With the enhancements to health insurance subsidies that were incorporated into the American Rescue Plan Act, many people who were previously ineligible for subsidized health insurance premiums can now have that option, at least through the end of 2022,” he says. “Since the subsidies are largely based on income, contributing to a 401(k) or HSA is a way to reduce how much income flows through to the tax return.”

Medical-Related Travel, Long-Term Care Premiums and Other Expenses

If you itemize your deductions, you can deduct eligible medical expenses that are more than 7.5% of your adjusted gross income. Your health insurance deductible, co-payments and other out-of-pocket medical expenses count, and also some more frequently overlooked costs, such as housing and incidentals when traveling for medical reasons, contact lens supplies, personal protective equipment supplies during the pandemic (including hand sanitizer, masks and other necessary supplies), breathing machines, walkers, crutches and scooters when necessary to maintain a level of mobility, says Steber.

You can also deduct long-term care insurance premiums as an itemized medical expense based on your age, says Sheldon. You can deduct up to $450 in eligible long-term care insurance premiums if you were 40 or younger in 2021, $850 for age 41 to 50; $1,690 for age 51 to 60; $4,520 for age 61 to 70; and $5,640 for age 70 and older. “Some states allow the deduction, even if it is not deducted on the federal return,” he says.

For more information, see IRS Publication 502, Medical and Dental Expenses.

Charitable Contributions for Nonitemizers

You usually have to itemize to be able to take the charitable tax deduction. But the law changed last year, permitting $300 in tax-deductible contributions for non-itemizers in 2020, and increasing the limit to $600 for married couples filing a joint return in 2021. “Those who don’t normally itemize might not be looking for this,” says Sheldon.

To qualify for this break, the charitable contribution must have been made in cash, which also includes contributions made by check, credit card or debit card.

Energy-Related Home and Car Tax Credits

You may still be able to take some tax breaks for energy-efficient home improvements, although credits you claimed in previous years may reduce the eligible amount. The nonbusiness energy property credit lets you take a credit for 10% of the cost of certain energy-efficient windows, doors and skylights, and a 100% credit for systems like qualified air conditioning and water heater systems, says Mark Luscombe, principal analyst with Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. However, there is a $500 lifetime maximum for this credit, so any amounts you received in the past reduces your current credit. There are also lower limits for certain items, such as $200 for windows. This may be your last chance to take the break — the credit expired on Dec. 31, 2021, although the Build Back Better bill that was passed by the House would expand the amount and make it an annual credit limit, says Luscombe.

Some energy-efficient home improvements are not subject to those limits. The residential energy efficient property credit includes qualified solar electrical, wind, and biomass fuel systems, says Luscombe. You can take a credit worth up to 26% for eligible items that were placed in service after Dec. 31, 2019. The credit shrinks to 22% in 2023 and is currently scheduled to expire after that year. For more information, see the IRS’ Energy Incentives for Individuals Q&A.

There’s also a plug-in electric drive motor vehicle credit for certain electric cars. “The maximum credit is $7,500; however, the credit for a particular car model depends on the battery power of that car model,” says Luscombe. “The credit for a particular car model is published and can be determined from the dealer when the car is purchased.” The credit is phased out when a manufacturer reaches 200,000 in sales of qualified vehicles in the U.S., and it has already phased out for Tesla and General Motors vehicles, he says. The credit is claimed on Form 8936. For more information, see the IRS’ Qualified Plug-In Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Credit factsheet.

Tax Write-Offs You Shouldn’t Overlook originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/23/22: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.