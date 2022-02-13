Should You Tell Your Co-Workers Your Salary?

It’s a detail some people would do just about anything not to reveal about themselves: their salary. While it’s a…

It’s a detail some people would do just about anything not to reveal about themselves: their salary.

While it’s a potentially uncomfortable topic, the debate around pay transparency is heating up. Amidst the backdrop of companies facing fierce competition for workers, employees and advocates are increasingly calling for pay equity initiatives to address gender and racial wage gaps. Some states and cities, including Colorado and New York City, are even requiring employers to post salary ranges for open positions.

If employees are not getting this information from the source, some are researching market pay rates for similar positions on sites like Glassdoor and PayScale. Others are trading salary information with colleagues.

But there are a number of reasons why some employees may be reluctant to share their salary with co-workers or even friends and family. “Some people might be scared of jealousy, resentment, embarrassment, conflict,” says Matt Gotchy, vice president of Trusaic, a provider of equal pay software and consulting. The company recently released a survey in which 11% of the 1,276 adults polled said they’d rather run naked through the office than let co-workers know what they earn.

“Some may be loathe to reveal their pay because they’re worried that it’s either more or less than colleagues doing similar work are making, despite having equivalent education and years on the job. This could put, say, the higher-paid person in an awkward position and require them to defend their higher pay,” Gotchy says. “And some folks, of course, simply hate talking about money at any time.”

In summary, he says, “telling others our pay is just not part of our culture or mindset.”

But is salary secrecy a good thing? Here’s what experts have to say about salary transparency in the workplace and among co-workers.

Can Employees Share Their Salary?

Sharing salary information is protected under the National Labor Relations Act. Federal, state and local governments (including public schools, libraries and parks) are excluded under the act, but it covers the majority of nongovernment employers.

It states that employers cannot punish workers for discussing wages with colleagues, and this includes face-to-face conversations and written messages.

Should You Share Your Salary?

There are a number of reasons to consider sharing your salary with co-workers, either as information you volunteer or if someone asks you for intel. Here are a few:

It may help your co-workers. Jeffrey Moriarty, executive director of the Hoffman Center for Business Ethics and a philosophy professor at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts, is squarely in the camp of sharing the information with your co-workers.

“Many women still get paid less than men at their firms for doing the same work equally well. This is unfair. The best way to correct this unfairness is for women to know what their male counterparts get paid,” Moriarty says.

It may make salaries more equitable. In other words, “it forces firms to make rational pay decisions,” Moriarty says. “Putting aside questions about pay discrimination among protected workers, if firms can’t justify their pay decisions, this is a sign that their pay decisions aren’t justifiable. That is, they are irrational or incoherent.”

It may improve the business overall. If a firm is transparent about what people earn, Moriarty says, it’s ultimately better for the company.

“A pay system that contains elements of randomness or arbitrariness is likely to be less efficient than one based on consistent principles,” Moriarty says.

Still, many companies are not forthcoming about salary information. According to a January Salary.com survey, 23% of employees said that their employer is transparent about how people are paid. Just under half of employees surveyed don’t think they’re paid fairly compared to others in the same role at other companies, and 37% don’t think they’re paid fairly compared with other workers at their companies.

Why Shouldn’t You Share Your Salary With Co-Workers?

While transparency may be a good idea, remember the following points from the other camp.

Feelings may be hurt. If you share salary information, be prepared for a reaction of anger or sadness from the other person, says Diane Cook, a human resources specialist in Springfield, Missouri, who runs MyResumeSeed.com. “It’s very rare that anything good comes from discussing compensation,” she says. “Meaning you’re more than likely going to find out that your co-worker makes more or less than you, which will often result in a negative feeling.”

Steve McIntosh, founder and CEO of CareerPoint.com, a career advancement coaching site, also votes for not saying anything about your salary to co-workers. McIntosh, before founding his company, was an executive recruiter for 17 years and the CEO of a business with 50 employees.

“Never share your salary with a co-worker,” McIntosh says. “There’s no scenario where this works out well. If you’re earning more than they are, they’ll be unhappy or even resentful. They could also cite your salary in a discussion with your boss, which is bound to reflect badly on you. If you’re earning less than they are, you’ll be the one that’s resentful.”

You may be missing context. To advocates of salary transparency, hurt feelings are not a strong enough reason to avoid disclosure. That said, what goes into determining salaries can be complicated. After all, salaries for jobs usually cover a range. For instance, a position might pay $80,000 to $100,000 a year, with the $100,000 going to an applicant with more experience or a graduate degree, and the $80,000 salary going to someone early in their career and with a bachelor’s. So right away, two people may not earn the same amount as they start a job.

In other words, consider all the reasons why two people doing the same job may not earn the same salary. And if you share your salary with a co-worker, if it’s wildly higher or lower, you and your co-worker may not have all the context, according to Lori Rassas, a New York City-based human resources consultant.

She cites examples of executives who might get a bump in pay because “an employee brings in a lucrative client, or a top performance is provided a salary increase in response to their presentation of a job offer from another company.”

Says Cook: “Non-HR associates may not understand what goes into determining someone’s compensation, which is why I always recommend that if associates do have questions, they contact their HR representative.”

The Bottom Line on Sharing Your Salary Information

Whether companies should be transparent about how they pay employees is not as much your concern as your employer’s, says Erin Grau, co-founder and chief operating officer of Charter, a media and services company based in New York City.

“Overall, I think that salary transparency and pay equity is a company’s job. It’s not an employee’s job to identify and fix pay inequity at their company by sharing their salary with their colleagues,” Grau says, while conceding: “But sharing salaries can be one effective way for employees to uncover pay gaps, pursue fair wages and even the playing field for women and people of color.”

Gotchy, for one, is a fan of greater pay transparency. “The ability to know how much co-workers earn is shown to help reduce both gender and racial and ethnic pay gaps. Indeed, we believe that it’s essential if we want to achieve meaningful progress in closing such pay gaps,” he says.

But experts tend to agree that individuals should do whatever makes them feel comfortable. If a co-worker asks what you make, you can decline to share without feeling bad about it. In other words, it’s your call if you want to open up about your paycheck.

Rassas points out that with so much information available these days on sites including Glassdoor and Salary.com, there are other ways to get a general idea of what your colleagues earn.

So should you tell your co-worker how much money you make? If they ask, or you want to volunteer that information, it’s entirely up to you.

