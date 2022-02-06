Mental Health Benefits of Yoga for Men

As an inflexible, out-of-shape, injured guy, I went to yoga for the physical benefits. Within a few months, it transformed…

As an inflexible, out-of-shape, injured guy, I went to yoga for the physical benefits. Within a few months, it transformed my body and I became lighter, flexible, pain-free and stronger. However, what was more surprising, was the unexpected, complete overhaul of my mental well-being and how I approach my mental health.

Recently, mental health problems have become an epidemic. New survey data by McKinsey shows that almost half of unemployed Americans say that health issues are the primary reason they aren’t working. The survey polled 5,000 Americans and found that 37% of them had been diagnosed with mental health issues or sought treatment for their mental health.

According to Dr. Margot O’Donnell, a psychiatrist in Philadelphia, historically, men have been half as likely to be diagnosed with depression, but twice as likely to be diagnosed with alcoholism when compared to women. Men and boys are also more likely to be diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, ADHD and behavioral addictions like gambling, gaming and sex addictions. Men are also more likely to die from suicide and act violently against others. Recently, these trends seem to be balancing out, which may be a result of less social stigma around men seeking treatment, as well as cultural shifts in gender expectations for both men and women.

“I have certainly seen an increase in men of all ages and stages seeking care for depression, anxiety and addictions,” O’Donnell says. “New reports show men suffer more stress as single earners than women in the same position, that men are burning out and that they suffer increased rates of depression and anxiety after becoming fathers.”

O’Donnell says that a yoga practice can be very helpful for men to develop strong mental health habits, including impulse control, an increased awareness of their internal life, increased distress tolerance and thought diffusion, which is a term used to describe mental distancing from one’s thoughts. Even if they don’t have a mental illness, doing a yoga practice can be beneficial.

My yoga practice helped me to first realize that I need to focus on my mental health. And once I found my mental footing, yoga empowered me to take my mental well-being to a whole new level.

[SEE: 11 Tips to Support Someone Struggling with Mental Health.]

Here’s how yoga can help men with their mental health:

Personal Accountability

One of the best ways for men to tackle their mental health is to take full responsibility for their personal well-being. While it’s natural to blame others and outside influences for our struggles, it’s more healthy to claim ownership for them. Once men accept their obstacles as an optimal challenge, it gives them a sense of empowerment that the state of their mental health is within their control to work on it.

Yoga helps to hold yourself accountable by following the parameters of what’s safe. At the beginning of a yoga class, you establish a deep breathing technique where you inhale and exhale deeply through your nose and you maintain it throughout the entire practice. If you find yourself short of breath, you’re meant to pause and re-connect to it. Otherwise, you’re pushing yourself beyond what’s healthy.

In the poses, you’re given physical landmarks to navigate your own progress safely. Embodying self-regulation through physical practice is a good starting point to shift men’s sense of mental stability.

Vulnerability

Men are still conditioned by an unfortunate, outdated belief in our culture, that they should hide their emotions and difficulties.

In yoga, we practice finding value in being vulnerable by willfully opening our bodies and minds. We practice opening up and being honest, especially in those moments when we want to shut down. Backbends are a class of poses where we practice developing more malleability in the section of the spine that is most inflexible.

For guys, this usually takes repetition and commitment over a long period of time. And over time, this process translates off the mat, by teaching men to practice opening up about their mental health and how they feel, especially when it’s difficult.

[SEE: Best Ways to Practice Self-Care.]

Confidence and Positivity

Whether it’s in their careers, sports or just how guys interact or compete with one another, men are conditioned to push the envelope with their work ethic and accomplish more. This can be an admirable trait when put in a healthy perspective. However, it often lends itself to a sense of scarcity, or the idea that “I’m not good enough.” Over time, this diminishes their sense of self-worth, and they see the world through a negative lens.

A good yoga teacher builds up your confidence by celebrating the small achievements on your mat. They also encourage you through the challenges and failures as you progress. Physically, yoga helps develop strength and tones the body in a way that lends itself to confidence. Over time, men become more resilient, yet optimistic and mentally strong.

Self-Awareness and Delayed Gratification

Men can easily get caught up in our current culture of instant gratification. Rather than facing their problems head-on, it’s easier to get distracted by any number of stimulants that waste time and lead to depression and feeling unaccomplished.

Just by attending a yoga class, it is a step towards investing in your future well being. In yoga, you learn to slow down your breath and observe your thoughts without judgment. Your breath also governs your physical effort. If you’re short of breath, you’ve pushed too far, and you should practice a remedial variation of the pose. This is a mechanism that helps men pause and respond skillfully, rather than reacting mindlessly.

Acceptance

Men will often be self-deprecating in a humorous way. However, I believe there is often a deeper, self-loathing many men experience while dealing with mental health problems.

While practicing yoga, attuning to your breath and focusing on your alignment, demands that you accept yourself exactly at your level of growth in that moment. This will evolve over time to your strengths and imperfections. Yoga philosophy helps you see your blemishes as a signifier of beauty. It’s what makes you interesting and gives you personality. It also reaffirms that tough moments are inevitable. Your practice invites all of those feelings to the mat to help you organize and work with them.

[READ: What Is TMS Treatment for Depression?]

Decisiveness

At some point, what matters for men is that they get from point ‘A’ to point ‘B.’ They want goals and clear boundaries that show they’re on the right path. And the same goes for their mental health. While in an unhealthy headspace, it often feels debilitating and impossible to make clear decisions.

A strong yoga practice is one that works. Most importantly, men need to find the right yoga teacher that helps them see that their small efforts on the mat are bearing results. Through practicing the physical poses, you’re called to make decisions based on clear benchmarks. Through trial and error, yoga helps men develop the ability to discern when they should move forward with something and when to let go.

Community

Men have a tendency to strive for self-sufficiency. When pushed to extremes, this can be isolating and unhealthy.

Yoga teaches men that there’s power behind practicing yoga in a group of uplifting, accepting and supportive people. You learn from one another, develop camaraderie and bring each other to a higher level of fluency of yoga principles both on and off the mat. You’re more likely to work on yourself more vigilantly when you are connected and accountable to a group.

A mental health routine is something that all men need to cultivate and continually work on in order to live a fulfilling life. A strong yoga practice integrates all-around self-care seamlessly and can be an effective tool for mental well-being.

More from U.S. News

Ways to Stay Active When You’re in a Cast

9 Foods and Beverages That May Promote Calm

Apps to Support Your Mental Health

Mental Health Benefits of Yoga for Men originally appeared on usnews.com