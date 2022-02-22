Looking at Private Middle Schools in San Francisco

In the conversation about private school options, middle school is sometimes an afterthought. In California, where stand-alone private middle schools…

In the conversation about private school options, middle school is sometimes an afterthought. In California, where stand-alone private middle schools are rare, the decision of where a child attends grades 6-8 is often made through the lens of selecting an elementary or high school.

Yet experts say the years spent in middle school are a vital part of the educational journey, as students transition into their teenage years and prepare for the independence that comes with high school.

“Middle school is in the middle,” says Crystal Land, head of Head-Royce School, which serves about 900 K-12 students in Oakland, California. “It’s a period of tremendous growth. You come into middle school at 11 years old. You’re still a kid. You leave middle school at 13 or 14 ready to go to high school. So there’s huge physical development, emotional development and … social development.”

As she put it, “things are intense in middle school.”

Choosing a Private Middle School

Students entering middle school are learning how to get through the day without a single teacher, how to transition through multiple classes, how to resolve conflicts and how to manage a new and changing social environment. By eighth grade, they are learning to transition again, this time to high school.

Deborah Dowling, executive director of the California Association of Independent Schools, says some parents prefer a private school environment for all of that change.

“If you know that your child is about to go through those turbulent middle school years, knowing that they are in a stable, caring, small community where every child is known and cared for is just so motivating,” she says.

Betsy Little, an educational consultant at Little and Molligan for almost two decades, says middle school is becoming a popular entry point for private schooling.

“We’ve seen a lot of people looking at sixth grade now,” she says. “Sixth and ninth have been our two most popular this year.”

A Bounty of Options

When it comes to private middle schools, Bay Area families have lots of options. San Francisco, though less than 50 square miles, contains more than 90 private schools with a student population of about 22,000 K-12 students, according to the California Department of Education. When the nearby counties of Alameda, Marin and San Mateo are added in, the number of private schools more than triples, and the student population swells to almost 66,000.

For those who do choose middle school as an entry point to private education, selecting a school is much like choosing one at any grade. The overall feel of the community, along with academic rigor, extracurricular activities and other programming, are often primary factors.

Another big consideration in California is whether to choose a middle school that is attached to an elementary or a high school, Dowling says.

“With an elementary school, they tend to have more of an elementary school feel, and the middle schoolers are the leaders of the community,” she says. “When it is combined with a high school, then it tends to have more of a high school feel and the middle schoolers are the young ones just coming into the community. And so it’s a family choice how the middle schooler is going to be most excited about school, whether it’s to be the oldest one in a group of K-8 or the youngest one in a group of 7-12.”

Tuition and Financial Aid

The argument against private school is often cost. The median annual tuition for private middle school nationwide is about $15,000, according to the Education Data Initiative. But in the Bay Area, many schools charge twice that or more. For example, at The Nueva School in Hillsborough, the annual tuition with fees and trips for the 2021-22 school year is more than $55,000 in fifth grade and rises to almost $57,000 by eighth grade, according to the school.

Financial aid is available at most schools, as are payment plans that allow parents to spread out their costs. At The Nueva School, about 20% of students receive aid, according to the school.

“Most people are afraid to apply for financial awards,” Taryn Grogan, the school’s director of enrollment and strategic engagement, says in a video on the school’s website. “I’ve always wanted to say, ‘Don’t pull yourself out of a process. Let someone go through the process with you and determine it together.'”

Private Middle Schools in San Francisco

For those who want to explore private middle schools in the Bay Area, here’s a sample:

— Cathedral School for Boys in San Francisco is an Episcopal, all-boys school serving about 260 students in grades K-8. The school’s Big Brother/Little Brother Program pairs students from elementary and middle school in a mentoring relationship.

— Chinese American International School in San Francisco serves almost 500 students in grades PK-8, including about 120 in middle school, which has its own campus. The school offers language immersion in English and Chinese.

— Crystal Springs Uplands School in Hillsborough serves about 570 students in grades 6-12, including about 220 in middle school. The student-to-teacher ratio is 9-to-1 and 80% of the school’s faculty hold advanced degrees.

— The Hamlin School is an all-girls school in San Francisco serving about 435 students in grades K-8. The school has been in the community for more than 100 years. About 53% of Hamlin students represent families of color.

— Headlands Preparatory School in Sausalito serves students in grades 6-12. Headlands offers highly individualized education, with a total enrollment of about 40 students.

— Head-Royce School in Oakland is home to about 900 students in grades K-12. The school, which can trace its lineage back 135 years, has a student-to-teacher ratio of 8-to-1 and offers more than 100 sports teams, clubs and extracurricular activities.

— French American International School is a bilingual immersion school in San Francisco serving grades PK-8. Students emerge from middle school fluent in French and English. Together with International High School, the student body is about 1,070 students.

— The Nueva School is a PK-12 school for academically gifted students, with campuses in San Mateo and Hillsborough. It serves more than 950 students, including about 300 in middle school at the Hillsborough campus. The student-to-teacher ratio is 6-to-1.

— San Francisco Day School is home to about 415 K-8 students. The curriculum merges academics with creative thinking. For example, an annual bioplastic engineering challenge asks eighth graders to create and test their own plastics.

— Waldorf School of the Peninsula serves preschool through twelfth grade, with grades 6-12 at a separate campus in Mountain View. The school offers a curriculum structured around child development that integrates academics with the arts.

Searching for a school? Explore our K-12 directory.

