Latest Treatments for COVID-19

Newly authorized and established drugs have begun to be used to treat COVID-19 at different stages of infection. In some…

Newly authorized and established drugs have begun to be used to treat COVID-19 at different stages of infection. In some cases, antivirals can prevent the COVID-19 virus from spreading in the body if taken shortly after a positive test.

Other medications battle back against severe complications in hospitalized patients. For people with autoimmune conditions that reduce their response to vaccination, a combination drug may protect them from infection in a different way.

One challenge is that the COVID-19 goal posts keep shifting. In January, two antibody treatments (combined bamlanivimab/etesevimab and combined casirivimab/imdevimab) previously in use against the virus were pulled by the Food and Drug Administration because of “markedly reduced” effectiveness against omicron, now the predominant virus variant. Fortunately, other drugs are effective against omicron.

[SEE: What Are the Symptoms of Coronavirus?]

Omicron-Effective Medications

When prescribing a specific oral antiviral, doctors must weigh a number of factors along with effectiveness. “There are a lot of supply issues,” says Dr. Albert Shaw, a professor of medicine in the section of infectious diseases at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut.

Although companies are ramping up supplies, he says, “Right now, in most places, the use of these agents is principally limited to people with weakened immune systems who are at high risk of progression — people who may not respond well to vaccination because of these conditions.”

This could include people who have been vaccinated but did not have a strong antibody response, people who are immunocompromised, as well as unvaccinated individuals ages 65 and older with additional risk factors like underlying medical conditions.

If supply were to eventually match demand, more people might have access. “The great appeal of these agents is that, in theory, you could get them at the drugstore with a prescription and then take them at home,” Shaw says. “They do seem to reduce progression of disease and have a mortality benefit when they’ve been tested.”

Still, the medication choice isn’t automatic. “They all have some caveats in their use, which means they’re not for everybody,” Shaw notes. Drug interactions, medical conditions, pregnancy or potential pregnancy and age limits must be considered as well as effectiveness.

These antiviral medications have been shown to effectively treat COVID-19 infection caused by the omicron variant in high-risk patients:

— Paxlovid.

— Molnupiravir.

— Sotrovimab.

— Remdesivir.

In late December 2021, the FDA issued emergency use authorizations, also called EUAs, for oral antiviral drugs Paxlovid and Molnupiravir for the treatment of COVID-19. They’re recommended for patients with COVID-19 symptoms who are not hospitalized or in need of oxygen therapy, but are at high risk of progressing to a severe case of COVID-19.

“Paxlovid is very effective early on,” says Dr. Judith O’Donnell, a professor of clinical medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and director of infection prevention and control at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia.

“It really shows a superb decrease in need for hospitalization or death within 30 days, if you can treat someone with Paxlovid within the first three to five days after they’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19,” says O’Donnell.

Molnupiravir, the other new antiviral, also works for high risk patients, but it is not as strong. “Molnupiravir has a less robust improvement response compared to Paxlovid,” O’Donnell says. “It has activity but not as much as Paxlovid.”

Paxlovid

Paxlovid is taken orally twice daily for five days. Made by Pfizer, it combines two drugs: the antiviral drug nirmatrelvir along with ritonavir, which boosts nirmatrelvir’s action. Paxlovid is indicated for mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults or children ages 12 and older who are not hospitalized, but are at risk for severe disease progression.

The second Paxlovid ingredient, ritonavir, is an established drug that has previously been used to boost certain anti-HIV medications.

“Here, ritonavir is present in a very low dose, and it’s designed to enhance the concentration of the antiviral, nirmatrelvir,” Shaw explains. “It seems important in getting sufficient levels for clinical efficacy. It does this by inhibiting a specific kind of liver enzyme that breaks down a lot of drugs, and as a consequence, has a large number of drug interactions.”

Blood-thinning drugs, some psychiatric drugs, certain drugs for heart disease or heart arrhythmias and anti-seizure medications are included in “the really long list” of potential drug interactions for Paxlovid, Shaw says. “So, this has to be evaluated by the patient’s doctor to determine whether this would be safe or reasonable for this person to take.”

Molnupiravir

Molnupiravir is taken orally, every twelve hours, for five days. Made by Merck, the capsules contain this single antiviral agent. Molnupiravir is indicated for adults 18 and older with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are not hospitalized, but are at risk for severe disease progression.

Molnupiravir basically works by incorporating itself into the virus as it’s replicating, Shaw says. “Its presence induces mutations in the virus that accumulate,” he explains. “Eventually, the virus just has so many mutations that it’s not able to make a functional virus. So it’s a very clever mechanism of action — and it also seems to be effective.”

For both antiviral drugs, it’s recommended to start treatment within five days of symptom onset.

“The main issue with molnupiravir is that it’s not recommended for use during pregnancy,” Shaw says. “And it’s not recommended, at least in this emergency use authorization, if men or women are of childbearing age. It’s certainly recommended to use effective contraception during treatment.”

Molnupiravir has not been studied in pregnancy and may cause harm to an unborn baby, the Merck website notes. Merck safety information section adds: “You and your health care provider may decide that you should take molnupiravir during pregnancy if there are no other COVID-19 treatment options authorized by the FDA that are accessible or clinically appropriate for you.”

Women are advised to continue using contraception several days after the last dose, Shaw notes, whereas sexually active males with reproductive potential should continue using contraception for three months after the last dose. Breastfeeding is not recommended during molnupiravir treatment.

[See: Ways to Boost Your Immune System.]

Sotrovimab and Remdesivir

Sotrovimab and Veklury are intravenous drugs that also work against the omicron variant:

Sotrovimab (Xevudy)

Made by GlaxoSmithKline, sotrovimab is a monoclonal antibody treatment. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that act similarly to human antibodies made by the immune system.

Given intravenously, it’s used to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and children ages 12 and over, who weigh at least 88 pounds. Patients receive a single infusion of sotrovimab, which should be given within 10 days of COVID-19 symptom onset. It’s given as an outpatient therapy.

Remdesivir (Veklury)

Made by Gilead Sciences and the first drug fully approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19 (not just an emergency use authorization), remdesivir is an antiviral drug that’s administered intravenously. Remdesivir is used for adults and children ages 12 and over, who weigh at least 88 pounds.

Patients receive remdesivir infusions once daily for five to 10 days. Sometimes given off-label as an outpatient drug, Remdesivir is often given along with the steroid drug dexamethasone for hospitalized patients who require supplemental oxygen.

Prevention for Vulnerable Patients

Evusheld is a unique drug in that it’s actually used to prevent COVID-19 prior to exposure. Made by AstraZeneca, it’s a combination of two monoclonal antibody drugs: tixagevimab and cilgavimab. The FDA issued an EUA for Evusheld in December.

“Evusheld is approved under EUA in use for individuals who can’t make an appropriate antibody response to the vaccine — very immunodeficient people or people who are on a lot of immunosuppressing medications because they’ve had a transplant or have an underlying disease of some kind,” O’Donnell explains. An intramuscular injection, Evusheld can be taken every six months to provide prolonged protection against COVID-19.

Hospital Treatments for COVID-19 Illness

For hospitalized patients with COVID-19, treatment is still “pretty much what it has been” throughout the pandemic, O’Donnell says. “For severely ill patients it would be: Remdesivir if appropriate, steroids (commonly) dexamethasone if appropriate and then either baricitinib or tocilizumab, which are two different agents that either one or the other can be used, depending on the patient and some of their underlying conditions,” she says.

Supply shortages also may dictate which of these two drugs are used.

These hospital drugs have emergency use approval for COVID-19 treatment:

— Baricitinib (Olumiant). This oral drug is used to treat hospitalized adult and pediatric patients who are at least two years old, and who require either supplemental oxygen, mechanical ventilation or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). Baricitinib belongs to the drug class called janus kinase inhibitors and works by decreasing immune system activity in order to reduce inflammation.

— Tocilizumab (Actemra). A monoclonal antibody, tocilizumab is an intravenous drug for severely ill patients with age ranges and indications similar to those for baricitinib.

[SEE: What to Say to Friends or Family Members Who Hesitate to Wear a Mask.]

Oxygen/Mechanical Support

Patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 typically have breathing problems that require treatment with oxygen. Low-flow oxygen with a nasal cannula is the least concentrated oxygen treatment. High-flow nasal cannula therapy delivers higher concentrations of humidified and heated oxygen.

“That’s hopefully to stave off the need to put somebody on a ventilator,” O’Donnell says. However, mechanical ventilation is sometimes unavoidable.

ECMO is a complex device that replaces the function of both the heart and lungs. “ECMO is one of the treatment options that the most severely ill patients with COVID-19 are being offered,” O’Donnell says. “When they really are unable to get adequate supplies of oxygen across the stiff, infected, diseased lung, then they put patients on ECMO because that’s the only way to deliver oxygen to the rest of the body. ECMO is still the last resort before you would say you can’t do anything.”

Public Health Benefit

Fortunately, vaccination is reducing COVID-19 cases throughout the U.S., and the recently available drugs can help people who may not respond fully to the vaccine, such as those with weakened immune systems.

“It’s a substantial advance — something else to have in your toolkit,” Shaw says. Ultimately, he says, by preventing the virus from circulating and remaining in patients’ bodies for long periods of time, effective drugs may have the potential to stave off new variants — benefiting everyone.

More from U.S. News

How to Describe Medical Symptoms to Your Doctor

10 Items to Pack in Your Hospital Bag

8 Calcium-Rich, Nondairy Foods

Latest Treatments for COVID-19 originally appeared on usnews.com