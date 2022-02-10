OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympian flashes ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign | Where are the Black figure skaters? | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 6:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 16461.00 – 1.11 + .10 – 3.74

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2330.38 – .98 – 1.94 – 5.09

Emerging Markets 431.80 – .48 + 2.55 – .33

Equity Income Fund 17590.35 – 1.49 + .06 – 1.37

GNMA 758.61 – .60 – 1.29 – 2.48

General Municipal Debt 1490.09 – .48 – 1.01 – 3.11

Gold Fund 352.35 – 2.24 + 2.09 – 4.70

High Current Yield 2531.39 – .49 – .72 – 2.88

High Yield Municipal 721.84 – .52 – 1.11 – 3.16

International Fund 2437.61 – 1.12 + 1.10 – 3.37

Science and Technology Fund 5142.81 – 2.10 + 4.02 – 10.13

Short Investment Grade 384.40 – .41 – .70 – 1.39

Short Municipal 191.22 – .17 – .24 – 1.00

US Government 702.12 – .74 – 1.51 – 3.31

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up