Balanced Fund 16461.00 – 1.11 + .10 – 3.74 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2330.38 – .98 – 1.94 – 5.09 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16461.00 – 1.11 + .10 – 3.74

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2330.38 – .98 – 1.94 – 5.09

Emerging Markets 431.80 – .48 + 2.55 – .33

Equity Income Fund 17590.35 – 1.49 + .06 – 1.37

GNMA 758.61 – .60 – 1.29 – 2.48

General Municipal Debt 1490.09 – .48 – 1.01 – 3.11

Gold Fund 352.35 – 2.24 + 2.09 – 4.70

High Current Yield 2531.39 – .49 – .72 – 2.88

High Yield Municipal 721.84 – .52 – 1.11 – 3.16

International Fund 2437.61 – 1.12 + 1.10 – 3.37

Science and Technology Fund 5142.81 – 2.10 + 4.02 – 10.13

Short Investment Grade 384.40 – .41 – .70 – 1.39

Short Municipal 191.22 – .17 – .24 – 1.00

US Government 702.12 – .74 – 1.51 – 3.31

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.