Balanced Fund 16461.00 – 1.11 + .10 – 3.74
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2330.38 – .98 – 1.94 – 5.09
Emerging Markets 431.80 – .48 + 2.55 – .33
Equity Income Fund 17590.35 – 1.49 + .06 – 1.37
GNMA 758.61 – .60 – 1.29 – 2.48
General Municipal Debt 1490.09 – .48 – 1.01 – 3.11
Gold Fund 352.35 – 2.24 + 2.09 – 4.70
High Current Yield 2531.39 – .49 – .72 – 2.88
High Yield Municipal 721.84 – .52 – 1.11 – 3.16
International Fund 2437.61 – 1.12 + 1.10 – 3.37
Science and Technology Fund 5142.81 – 2.10 + 4.02 – 10.13
Short Investment Grade 384.40 – .41 – .70 – 1.39
Short Municipal 191.22 – .17 – .24 – 1.00
US Government 702.12 – .74 – 1.51 – 3.31
