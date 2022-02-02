Balanced Fund 16678.78 + .53 + 2.85 – 2.47 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2389.12 + .23 + .49 – 2.70 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16678.78 + .53 + 2.85 – 2.47

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2389.12 + .23 + .49 – 2.70

Emerging Markets 427.86 + .09 + 2.62 – 1.24

Equity Income Fund 17796.13 + .93 + 3.87 – .22

GNMA 769.42 + .03 + .45 – 1.09

General Municipal Debt 1501.92 + .23 – .43 – 2.34

Gold Fund 350.79 + .43 + .10 – 5.12

High Current Yield 2563.11 + .32 – .10 – 1.67

High Yield Municipal 728.74 + .29 – .39 – 2.23

International Fund 2451.25 + .72 + 3.18 – 2.83

Science and Technology Fund 5143.56 – .33 + 6.44 – 10.11

Short Investment Grade 387.43 + .05 – .01 – .61

Short Municipal 191.57 + .01 – .21 – .82

US Government 715.28 + .18 + .49 – 1.49

