Balanced Fund 16678.78 + .53 + 2.85 – 2.47
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2389.12 + .23 + .49 – 2.70
Emerging Markets 427.86 + .09 + 2.62 – 1.24
Equity Income Fund 17796.13 + .93 + 3.87 – .22
GNMA 769.42 + .03 + .45 – 1.09
General Municipal Debt 1501.92 + .23 – .43 – 2.34
Gold Fund 350.79 + .43 + .10 – 5.12
High Current Yield 2563.11 + .32 – .10 – 1.67
High Yield Municipal 728.74 + .29 – .39 – 2.23
International Fund 2451.25 + .72 + 3.18 – 2.83
Science and Technology Fund 5143.56 – .33 + 6.44 – 10.11
Short Investment Grade 387.43 + .05 – .01 – .61
Short Municipal 191.57 + .01 – .21 – .82
US Government 715.28 + .18 + .49 – 1.49
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.