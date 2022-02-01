Balanced Fund 16592.87 + .50 + 2.02 – 2.97 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2382.89 – .03 – .33 – 2.95 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16592.87 + .50 + 2.02 – 2.97

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2382.89 – .03 – .33 – 2.95

Emerging Markets 430.54 + 1.23 + 2.60 – .62

Equity Income Fund 17624.61 + .62 + 2.49 – 1.18

GNMA 768.97 – .05 – .02 – 1.15

General Municipal Debt 1498.25 + .19 – .93 – 2.58

Gold Fund 349.28 + 1.10 – 3.43 – 5.53

High Current Yield 2556.08 + .43 – .27 – 1.94

High Yield Municipal 726.64 + .20 – .95 – 2.51

International Fund 2428.30 + .63 + 1.96 – 3.74

Science and Technology Fund 5147.33 + .60 + 6.64 – 10.05

Short Investment Grade 387.03 – .03 – .27 – .71

Short Municipal 191.50 + .01 – .33 – .86

US Government 714.01 – .06 – .13 – 1.67

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.