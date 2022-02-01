How to Score Last-Minute Cruise Deals in 2022

It goes without saying: Planning a cruise vacation looks different now than it did before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Prior…

It goes without saying: Planning a cruise vacation looks different now than it did before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the cruise industry was at its height. KPMG reported that an estimated 32 million people would cruise in 2020, up from 28.5 million in 2018 and around 26.7 million in 2017. In fact, the report stated that “cruises were the fastest growing sector of the travel industry” before the pandemic struck.

Between increased demand following the cruise industry shutdown (which lasted from March 2020 to June 2021) and ships sailing at reduced capacities, today’s cruise prices have been higher than usual. In a December 2021 business update, Arnold Donald, Carnival Corporation & plc president and chief executive officer, said, “Booking volumes continue to build for the remainder of 2022 and well into 2023, and we are achieving those early bookings with strong demand and pricing.” The report also notes that the company’s “advance bookings for the second half of 2022 and first half of 2023 are at the higher end of historical ranges and at higher prices.”

So, what does that mean for travelers trying to stick to a budget or score a deal on an upcoming cruise vacation? U.S. News consulted with cruise industry and travel experts to find out. Though pricing is strong, the experts agree that travelers can still find last-minute deals, seasonal discounts and even special bonus perks.

If you’re ready to set sail in 2022 (or even early 2023), read on to find out the best time to book your dream cruise vacation for an affordable price and learn where to look for the best deals.

What is the best time to score last-minute cruise deals?

If you’re willing to book and travel during “wave season” — which spans early January through the end of March — you may be able to find a cheap last-minute cruise that will fit your budget. According to Marni Becker, senior director, cruise partnerships for Global Travel Collection: “Because of the pandemic, there is more availability for Q1 sailings and a bit into Q2. As we currently are in ‘wave season,’ right now is the best time to secure a deal for a close-in departure as well as for later sailings during 2022 and early 2023.”

Patty Perry, president and owner of Cruise Vacations International, a Virtuoso agency, agrees.

“Availability on most cruise lines, especially in the first two quarters of this year, translates into some good opportunities for savings and possible upgrades. As more and more cruise ships begin to resume sailings, many of the current pricing opportunities will start to fade, so now is the time to plan and book.” She adds, “A trusted travel adviser specializing in cruise travel will know the best opportunities and options for their clients.”

You may also find cheaper cruise fares if you’re able to book a sailing departing in the spring or fall, when most families with children in school can’t travel. As such, cruise lines typically have more availability and lower pricing during these times. Cruising during hurricane season in the Caribbean and Mexico — from June 1 to November 30 — is another option. Those months are considered the shoulder season in those regions, so it’s a great time to find big savings if you’re willing to travel then. (If you do book a cruise during hurricane season, consider investing in a travel insurance policy that has trip interruption and trip cancellation benefits. You’ll also want to make sure that all of your prepaid and nonrefundable expenses are covered in the policy.) And if you live near a port, or you can quickly arrange to fly to one, it’s also possible to get last-minute deals sailing from cities like New York City, Miami or Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Chris Gray Faust, managing editor of Cruise Critic, advises, “The window for finding last-minute cruise deals is within 90 days of a sailing. That three-month mark is when final deposits are due on a cruise, and historically the last point you could cancel your cruise without financial penalty. At that point, cruise lines try to fill those vacant cabins, usually in the form of slashed fares to entice people to book.” She adds, “That said, cancellation policies have changed significantly over the past two years since the pandemic began. Cruise lines are more flexible with their policies, which in turn, could have an impact on last-minute cruise deals and big savings now that travelers are able to cancel more closely to a sailing.”

A representative from Expedia has this to say: “While it does depend on market conditions, the best time to book is when the traveler is ready. Waiting too close to departure can cause availability and cabin selection to be very limited, especially if demand for a particular sailing is high. For example, summer sailings in Alaska or ports close to home (Caribbean, Mexico) are still quite popular and heavily booked so booking sooner is advised. If seeking a deal for spring break, there are still options in places like the Caribbean, Mexico and Bahamas.”

Finally, Denise Bialek, head of Priceline Cruises, says, “If you are flexible, have the required vaccinations and are ready to travel, we are seeing last-minute cruises at historic low prices with substantial value adds such as prepaid gratuities, beverage packages and in some cases no deposit down.” So, if you’re able to travel soon, now may be the best time to book for competitive, last-minute pricing on 2022 cruises.

Which cruise lines and websites offer the best last-minute deals?

When looking for cruise deals, take into consideration exclusive and limited-time offers, free upgrades, onboard credits and other perks beyond a discounted cruise fare. If you can get deals on specialty dining, beverage packages and shipboard credits, it could be a better value than a lower priced cruise that doesn’t include these extras. So, where should you go to find the best deals?

If you’re internet savvy and don’t mind perusing the cruise line’s websites individually, check out their advertised discounted fares, included amenities and special bonus offers. For example, as of this writing, Norwegian Cruise Line is offering a 70% cruise fare discount and free airfare for second guests on select itineraries. This deal also includes the line’s Free at Sea perks, offering a free open bar, free specialty dining, complimentary Wi-Fi access and a $50 shore excursion credit toward each tour. In contrast, Celebrity Cruises is discounting select cruise fares at the time of this writing, and airfare, drinks, Wi-Fi access and gratuities are all included. Meanwhile, adults-only cruise line Virgin Voyages is offering 20% off all cruises, a $100 bar tab bonus and an additional 10% off if travelers pay in full. There’s even a $0 down and 0% APR offer for cruisers who charge the cruise on Uplift (an online service that allows users to book their travel as usual, but pay off the amount in monthly installments). Be sure to check each cruise line’s website for exclusive offers and the most up-to-date deals.

If you’re looking for reduced fares on a luxury cruise, it may be more challenging to find a last-minute deal. “In the luxury segment, the industry is seeing a lot of pent-up demand, as seen with world cruises selling out within hours. The combination of pent-up and limited inventory is keeping pricing stable,” says vice president of Global Partner Relations, Virtuoso, Beth Butzlaff. However, she adds, “We are seeing some value-add incentives, such as upgrades and enhanced amenities. Regarding premium cruising, pricing tends to be dynamic depending on destination and timing. It is best to connect with a travel adviser who can keep an eye on fluctuations and notify the client when they see any drops in price or changes.”

While luxury lines may not be the best option for last-minute cruise deals, they do often feature exclusive offerson their websites. For example, as of this writing, Oceania Cruises is featuring two-for-one cruise fares on Alaska and Mediterranean sailings, plus free roundtrip airfare, complimentary ship transfers and up to $800 to be used on one OLife Choice amenity. (OLife Choice amenities include free Wi-Fi access, shore excursions, beverage packages and shipboard credits.)

Similarly, Windstar Cruises’ Pick Your Perk deal includes a stay of up to two nights at a premium hotel with gourmet breakfast, transfers to the ship and other perks, or you can choose up to a $1,000 onboard credit (based on the length of the cruise). Per this writing, Seabourn Cruise Line — a top performer in U.S. News’ 2022 Best Cruise Lines rankings — is advertising its Suite Life Event, which features a two-category veranda suite upgrade and a reduced deposit. If you’d prefer to let someone else search for deals like this for you, consult a travel adviser; he or she may be able to score an even better deal with additional perks or upgrades.

If you prefer to use cruise deal aggregator sites like Expedia, Kayak, Priceline, TripAdvisor, Cruise Critic or GoToSea, you can check out last-minute deals across the industry all in one place. Simply sort your findings by the month you’d like to travel, the length of your intended trip and where you wish to cruise. Gray Faust says, “Some lines began steering away from last-minute fare drops a few years ago, so keep an eye out for value-add deals as well. While you might not get a super cheap base fare, things like free gratuities, drink packages and/or shore excursions could actually save you even more than you’d save on a slashed price. On Cruise Critic, we highlight last-minute deals, and also offer a Deal Score and savings breakdown, so you can see the full value of the deal.”

Another way to save money is through a cruise line’s loyalty and membership programs. Carnival Cruise Line‘s VIFP Club features up to 35% discounts off fares, up to $50 in onboard credits, access to exclusive deals and other perks. Viking Cruises’ Explorer Society offers past cruisers travel credits to use on future voyages, as well as members-only cocktail parties on the ship. Members are also privy to new itineraries and limited-time offers. Meanwhile, Princess Cruises‘ Captain’s Circle has benefit levels based on the number of cruises you’ve taken. Some perks include spa, photo gallery and excursion discounts; complimentary minibar setups; priority disembarkation; access to the Platinum and Elite lounges and more.

Member pricing offers an advantage at Expedia, too. ExpediaRewards membership is free and offers discounts on travel; depending on your level (Blue, Silver or Gold), there are additional perks and benefits. You also earn rewards points to use toward booking your trips. A representative from the company says, “On the Expedia website and through nearly 300 Expedia Cruises retail locations across North America, Expedia offers Member Prices, saving travelers up to 10% on last-minute deals, along with exclusive promotions on a variety of cruises. Expedia also secures special rates in advance on the most popular itineraries and cruise lines through the Expedia Exclusive Staterooms program. Most of all, travelers can reach out to one of Expedia’s Vacation Consultants who can help navigate the current environment, answer any questions and help find the best value on their ideal vacations.”

Still, browsing all of these websites yourself can quickly become confusing, overwhelming and time-consuming. Enlisting the help of a knowledgeable travel adviser can make planning easier, and it is one of the best ways to find last-minute cruise deals. Such advisers usually have unique access to perks and discounts for big savings with cruise lines that can further enhance the value of your vacation. Becker agrees, “Most cruise lines are currently running specials for individuals to book during 2022 and early 2023, but for the best offers, I recommend that travelers use a trusted travel adviser. They can save you money and the time you can never get back searching website to website.”

Keep in mind that travel advisers also have insight into additional restrictions and the condition of each cruise line. For example, Crystal Cruises recently announced it is temporarily shutting down operations — and even called ships back to their ports — for financial reasons. Travel advisers may have been aware of the declining condition of the line based on recent events with its parent company, Genting Group, which filed for bankruptcy. Learning this type of information through an adviser can prove useful for travelers when booking a cruise.

Some aggregator sites also have their own travel advisers to assist in your search. Bialek says, “We highly recommend calling one of our Priceline Cruise advisers, as they are the most knowledgeable about the best rate options, know how to combine promotions to get the best deal and will save you time navigating the plethora of cruise lines, cabin categories, pricing, port charges and more.” She adds, “An advantage of booking with one of our Priceline Cruise advisers is access to all cruise line offers and loyalty perks, as you would when booking direct, in addition to our many Priceline exclusive deals, all supported by 24/7 service.”

As you decide where you’d like to begin your hunt for cruise deals, start by signing up for email alerts to receive updates on discounted pricing through the cruise line websites, travel aggregators or your travel adviser. That way, you’ll be the first to know about limited-time offers, last-minute deals or value-adds that may make the price just right.

Are cruise lines offering deals due to the pandemic?

In short: the answer is maybe. According to Becker, “Some of the ‘deals’ [offered by the cruise lines] started earlier than normal due to the pandemic. Usually, ‘wave season’ deals begin the second week of January and are offered for new bookings made through February or sometimes March. For some of the cruise lines, they began their offers in December.”

Gray Faust adds, “Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen cruise pricing remain relatively stable, as demand remained steady, and supply was lower due to capacity limits. Cruise lines really didn’t have much of a problem filling cabins.” However, that situation is changing. “We’re beginning to see a bit of a shift now with the omicron variant and the impact that it’s having on travel as a whole, with destinations closing their borders and staffing issues presenting some challenges to cruise lines. Because of that, we’re seeing sailings canceled further into spring — though guest rebookings could put a damper on any deals that might be offered in the future, as there won’t be as many cabins that need filling.”

Cruise lines always advertise deals and discounted pricing, but as Gray Faust suggests, the availability and extent of lower fares and value-adds depend on what happens during the rest of 2022. If cruises continue to be canceled, and travelers rebook cruises later into the year or into 2023, that could change what last-minute cruise deals are available for a new booking.

What are my other options to score a cruise deal?

Though it may seem counterintuitive, you may be able to score a better value by booking an all-inclusive (or mostly all-inclusive) voyage than a budget cruise with a cheaper base fare. While these options are primarily in the luxury cruise line category, some fares are especially attractive thanks to included airfare costs, transfers to the ship, meals at all dining venues, premium wines and spirits, Wi-Fi access and more. When you book one of these cruises, you’ll know the total cost up front, and there won’t be any unexpected surprises when you close out your shipboard account at the end of the cruise. Some of the traditional extras on non-inclusive cruise lines — like bottled water, snacks, specialty coffee, gratuities or even beach equipment rentals on the line’s private island — can add up quickly, diminishing the impact of your original fare savings.

On Viking Ocean Cruises, travelers will enjoy veranda staterooms; all meals (including alternative dining); beer, wine and soft drinks with lunch and dinner; one complimentary excursion in every port and more, all in their base fares. Similarly, luxury line Silversea Cruises boasts door-to-door all-inclusive fares that include private executive transfers; all meals; butler service and Champagne, select wine and spirits. Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers two-for-one all-inclusive fares that also feature business class airfare on international flights; free two- or three-night land programs; a one-night precruise hotel stay; free unlimited beverages; free meals in specialty restaurants; prepaid gratuities and more. These lines also offer other discounts, and you may be able to combine them with special deals that your travel adviser can access.

Taking a short cruise is another option when it comes to saving money. Itineraries that range from three to five nights generally have lower fares than voyages lasting a week or longer. If you sail from ports in Florida or Texas, you can visit destinations in the Bahamas, the Caribbean and Mexico, and ports of call may include stops at private, cruise line-owned islands like Royal Caribbean International‘s Perfect Day at CocoCay. If you’re in the northeast U.S., you can book a short sailing to Bermuda aboard a few different lines. Norwegian Cruise Line’s Bermuda sailings depart from Boston and New York City, while Royal Caribbean sails to the nearby island from New York City and Baltimore.

Shorter itineraries are less expensive not only because of their length, but also because they typically don’t use the cruise lines’ newest, largest vessels. Still, some ships have been updated, including Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas, which underwent a $116 million amplification in 2020. Its upcoming itineraries make short trips between Miami and the Bahamas.

Depending on your budget and how you prefer to book your travel, there are many options to search for, plan and save money on a last-minute cruise. Consider time of year, trip length and cruise type when making your decision. If you’re comfortable perusing cruise line websites and third-party aggregators on your own, start there. Once you narrow down your options, that might be the right time to consult a travel adviser, who can help you make the most of your vacation budget.

