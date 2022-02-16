How Parents Can Navigate a 504 Plan

A 504 plan provides equal access to education for people with disabilities, focusing on accommodations that make it more feasible…

A 504 plan provides equal access to education for people with disabilities, focusing on accommodations that make it more feasible for students with learning differences to thrive in a traditional classroom.

Functionally, what that means is an agreement between parents and a school that creates special conditions for a student. For example, a 504 plan may allow a student to have more time to complete a test, access an elevator if they are physically disabled or ensure a child who is diabetic can leave the classroom to check blood sugar levels or visit the school nurse.

Named after Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, 504 plans are designed to eliminate discrimination in programs that receive federal funds, such as public school districts. Education experts say 504s “level the playing field” so that students with disabilities can participate in school and extracurricular activities.

“A 504 plan is like giving my daughter a step stool to reach something on a shelf that a taller person can reach without it,” says Doreen Fasen of Varsity Tutors, who has a daughter with dyslexia and created the company’s small group special education offerings. “They are both able to reach the item on the shelf.”

A 504 plan is different from an Individualized Education Program, or IEP, which is created under special education law and also provides equal access for people with disabilities. An IEP must ensure students are progressing educationally, so they are often more structured and specific.

A 504 plan is generally a shorter document and, experts say, generally takes less effort to obtain.

How a 504 Process Works

The goal of a 504 plan is to remove barriers to learning. The process to create one is generally a little different at every school, though they all have common elements. In most cases, it starts with parents contacting a teacher.

“Parents should write a letter stating their child’s identified disability and how it impacts learning,” says therapist Stacy Haynes, director of inclusion and equity at Lives in the Balance, an organization that advocates for vulnerable children. “Many schools are putting in differentiated instruction at the elementary level to help all students.”

Teachers and others at the school often work with parents to identify immediate concerns before a 504 plan is put in place. Depending on circumstances, a formal evaluation of your child may also be suggested. At many schools, a 504 committee will then meet with parents to craft a 504 plan.

Thomas Kersting, a psychotherapist and former public school counselor, says the committee at his school in New Jersey included himself, an assistant principal, a school nurse and two teachers. He suggests that parents be realistic about the process.

“If a parent has a child that they think is really smart and has a couple of Cs in a class, that does not warrant giving an individual a 504,” Kersting says. “Nor does just having a disability mean they will get a 504. It is not considered a disability under Section 504 if it’s not having a substantial impact.”

Asking for Accommodations

While a diagnosis is not needed to create a 504 plan, parents should be thinking about potential changes to the school environment, changes to instruction and changes to how curriculum is presented.

Accommodations for physical disabilities can be straightforward, but for students with ADHD, anxiety and dyslexia — some of the most common reasons experts say they see 504 requests — needs might be more nuanced.

“Parents should think about the plans in terms of ‘if my child had X, they could do the work,'” says Fasen. “For example, if my child had extra time, they could complete the test or the assignment. If my child had additional reading instruction, they could catch up to their [grade] level.”

Fasen also recommends thinking about things that should be excluded. For example, the plan for a child with dyslexia might note that they should not be asked to read out loud in class.

Parents as Advocates

Beth McCarter, a certified special education teacher, says that parents who educate themselves and get involved make excellent advocates.

“In a perfect world, everyone on the consultation team is well-versed in best practices and has the child’s best interest at heart,” she says. “Too many times I have seen a meek parent sit quietly while teachers decide what’s best for the child. If a parent has educated themselves about their child’s needs, then they are more likely to advocate for their child at school.”

When a 504 plan is completed and signed, it should be distributed to all of the child’s teachers and discussed.

“As a parent, you will want to follow up with the teachers to make sure they have seen it and understand what your child’s needs are,” says Shelley Kenow, a special education consultant. “A successful 504 plan is when all parties responsible for knowing the accommodations are aware and accountable to deliver them. It should include what is appropriate and needed for the child, not what is best or easiest for the school or teachers.”

However, education experts also say that the process works best when parents and teachers work together, including an annual review of the plan to ensure it is still meeting the student’s needs. Patience and communication are important, they say.

“It puts a lot of pressure on teachers,” Kersting says. “Some teachers, half their class has IEPs and 504s.”

Resources for Parents

There are many resources for parents who want to learn more about 504 plans. Here are some recommendations:

— The U.S. Department of Education has an FAQ on the federal law that governs 504 plans.

— The department also publishes a Parent and Educator Resource Guide for 504 plans.

— The Warmline Family Resource Center offers a sample list of accommodations.

— The National Center for Learning Disabilities has information and resources on 504 plans, IEPs and the laws that apply.

