Foods to Help Keep Your Bones Healthy

Bone health

Shorter days and colder temperatures during the winter months lead many of us to spend more time indoors. And, because of this behavior, we might be less exposed to sunlight which helps our body make vitamin D naturally. Vitamin D is known as a crucial bone health nutrient and without it our risk for osteoporosis, or other bone deficiencies, may increase.

Eating the following nine foods can help you to protect your bones — year-round. Even when we spend more time outdoors, and might be getting some UV rays, we should still stock up on these foods, which are not only rich in vitamin D, but also other bone-friendly vitamins and minerals. (And remember to still wear sunscreen.)

1. Prunes

Dried plums, aka prunes, provide 20% of the daily value for vitamin K. Vitamin K has been associated with a decrease in fracture rates, as well as an increase in bone density. A comprehensive review study revealed that prunes may have a protective benefit against bone loss in postmenopausal women due to their content of polyphenols.

2. Sardines

Sardines have small, edible bones in them that are packed with vitamin D and calcium. Containing 40% of the DV for vitamin D, sardines are one the best food choices for this nutrient. Vitamin D helps your body to absorb calcium, which is crucial for bone health.

3. Broccoli

Dark green, leafy vegetables contain vitamin K and calcium. For example, one cup of cooked broccoli contains 220 mcg and 180mg respectively. Since vitamin K is a fat-soluble vitamin, to make it more absorbable, sauté your dark leafy greens in a little olive oil.

4. Yogurt

There are many different types of yogurts available, and they don’t all have the same nutritional break-down. If looking for the No. 1 in bone-supporting calcium, the choice should be low-fat plain traditional yogurt that in some brands contains up to 40% of the daily value of calcium.

5. Almonds

Not everyone thinks bone health when they think of nuts. But one ounce of almonds has a trifecta of bone health promoting nutrients: calcium, magnesium and phosphorus. Toss some almonds into your salad, yogurt and cereal — and/or simply grab a handful for an afternoon snack.

6. Tofu

Fortified with calcium and vitamin D, tofu can be an excellent choice for many vegans as well as individuals looking to add more plant-based, bone-healthy food options into their diet. Calcium content in tofu may vary, so I suggest seeking a brand that has a minimum of 30% of the daily value of calcium per serving.

7. Eggs

One large egg yolk contains around 40 IU of vitamin D. This amount might not seem like a lot when compared to the recommended DV of 800 IU; however, compared with other foods, an egg is definitely a good source of vitamin D. And besides, you’ll also be getting some powerful antioxidants, such as lutein and zeaxanthin, alongside it.

8. Black beans

Just like nuts, black beans hit the trifecta of bone health by containing calcium, magnesium and phosphorous. It also provides eight grams of protein per ½-cup serving, and an adequate daily protein intake is associated with having a positive effect on bone mineral density and prevention of osteoporosis, according to research.

9. Grapefruit

Fruit is another food group we probably don’t think much of when we think about our bones; however, there is some preliminary research that suggests a positive relationship between vitamin C and bone health.

And honestly, no matter what future studies reveal, I could argue that grapefruit or other citrus fruits, with their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, are worth adding to your diet non the less.

