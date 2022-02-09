Exploring Private High Schools in San Francisco

In a city that has served as a hub for America’s technology boom over the last three decades, it may…

In a city that has served as a hub for America’s technology boom over the last three decades, it may come as no surprise that there are an abundance of options for private high school.

Though it is less than 50 square miles, the city of San Francisco is home to more than 90 private schools that serve about 22,000 K-12 students, according to the California Department of Education. Add in the neighboring counties of Alameda, Marin and San Mateo and the number of schools more than triples, with the population of private school students growing to almost 66,000. When it comes to high school, Bay Area families have dozens of private options.

“Both San Francisco and Los Angeles have a very diverse and interesting collection of available private schools,” says Deborah Dowling, executive director of the California Association of Independent Schools. “I say diverse because that’s really important when parents are looking for such different things. It’s not like there’s a cookie cutter private school … there’s a smorgasbord of private schools that offer different things for different kids. There’s a lot of choice.”

Betsy Little, an educational consultant at Little and Molligan who has helped place students for almost two decades, says pandemic protocols have increased interest in Bay Area private schools. Online learning, whether at a public or private school, is unpopular with many families, she says. Private schools in and around San Francisco have done a good job of figuring out how to stay open and offer in-person instruction safely.

“We’ve been busier than ever,” Little says.

The Appeal of Private High School

Families choose a private high school for a variety of reasons. For some, it is extracurricular activities or strength in specific programs, such as music or science. For others, academic rigor across the curriculum is the draw. For many parents, admission to college is top-of-mind.

“No independent school is going to present themselves as a ticket to college, because it’s such a complex process,” Dowling says. “But I do think that a lot of parents who choose independent schools are hoping for good college admissions results. Not just admission to college, but success once you get there.”

Crystal Land, head of Head-Royce School, which serves about 900 K-12 students in Oakland, California says college readiness can be just as important as admission.

“Kids and families want to know that they’re going to be able to reach for the stars, and potentially get into the school of their dreams,” she says. “The other half of that is, we want them to be ready to really succeed in college.”

Affordability and Aid

Of course, one of the main barriers to private schools is cost. The average annual tuition for private high schools in California is almost $20,000 a year, according to the Education Data Initiative. And tuition in the Bay Area can be far more. At the Drew School in San Francisco, for example, annual tuition is almost $54,000, according to the school.

But families who cannot write large tuition checks may be able to access financial aid from individual schools. The 232 schools in the California Association of Independent Schools gave a collective $480 million in aid last year, according to Dowling. At the Drew School, 44% of students receive some form of financial assistance, according to the school.

“There’s a lot of financial aid out there,” Dowling says.

Private High Schools in San Francisco

For families who want to explore private high schools in the Bay Area, here’s a sample of what’s available:

— The Branson School in Ross, California, is a 100-year-old school serving about 320 students in grades 9-12. About 81% of Branson students play a sport, 85% are involved in the arts and all are part of the school’s community participation program.

— Crystal Springs Uplands School in Hillsborough, California, serves about 570 students in grades 6-12, including 350 in high school. The student-to-teacher ratio is 9-to-1 and 80% of the school’s faculty hold advanced degrees.

— The Drew School in San Francisco is home to about 300 students, with a student-to-teacher ratio of 9-to-1. Classes pause for one week each year to allow students to take advantage of experiential, community-based learning opportunities, from theater to activism.

— Head-Royce School in Oakland, California, serves roughly 900 students in grades K-12. The school, which can trace its lineage back 135 years, has an student-to-teacher ratio of 8-to-1 and offers more than 100 sports teams, clubs and extracurricular activities.

— International High School in San Francisco, which serves grades 9-12, is part of the French American International School, which serves grades PK-8. In total, the student body is about 1,070 students. Language offerings include Arabic, Chinese, French, Italian and Spanish, and students choose to earn either an International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma or a French Baccalaureate (Le Bac) diploma.

— Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California, is an all-boys Catholic school serving about 860 students in grades 9-12. Students collectively log 20,000 hours of community service each year and 99% attend college after graduation.

— Lick-Wilmerding High School in San Francisco serves about 550 students in grades 9-12. The school offers a four-year “public purpose” program in which students attend a one-year workshop series on volunteerism and community as freshmen; complete 40 hours of community service as sophomores; and then intern or design an independent study program as juniors and seniors.

— The Nueva School is a PK-12 school with campuses in San Mateo and Hillsborough, California. It serves more than 950 students, including about 450 in high school at the San Mateo campus. The student-to-teacher ratio is 6-to-1.

