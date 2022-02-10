Do You Need Eyeglasses? Watch for these Common Signs.

Signs you need glasses Even when you’re born with 20/20 vision, there comes a time when most people face vision…

Even when you’re born with 20/20 vision, there comes a time when most people face vision problems. Losing perfect eyesight can happen at any age, but most commonly occurs in adults between ages 19 and 40, according to the American Optometric Association. One study indicated that by 2050, almost half of the global population could be affected by myopia, or nearsightedness — the ability to see close objects clearly, but distant objects look blurry.

Knowing when you need eyeglasses isn’t always easy because vision changes are usually gradual. They rarely show up one day as blurry vision or poor night vision. Sore and tired eyes are common from activities like long hours reading a book in poor light, staring at a computer screen without any breaks or even driving long distances.

“All of these activities can take a toll on the eyes by causing them to become strained,” says Dr. Robert Layman, president of the American Optometric Association in Alexandria, Virginia. “One simple tip is remember to blink. Increased concentration can reduce blink rate, which can cause or exacerbate dry eye symptoms. So, make sure to lift your head up, look away and just blink your eyes for a few seconds to relieve the strain.”

Here are signs that it may be time for an eye exam:

Eye strain

Eyes were not designed to stare at a computer screen or digital device for long periods of time. Many people who spend extended hours reading or working on a computer experience eye strain — sometimes referred to as computer vision syndrome. Several factors help to cause digital eye strain, such as screen glare, poor posture, lack of lighting and uncorrected vision problems.

The following are key signs of eyestrain, or eye fatigue:

— Difficulty focusing.

— Dry or watery eyes.

— Headaches.

— Itching or burning sensations in the eyes.

— Sensitivity to light.

— Sore or tired eyes.

Dr. James DeVleming, an optometrist with Pulman Vision Source in Pullman, Washington, recommends giving your eyes a break and following the 20-20-20 rule. “Every 20 minutes, pull your eyes away from the screen and focus on something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. If being mindful of your screen time and giving your eyes a break helps to improve your vision, then you may just need to limit or divide up your screen time whenever possible.”

Blurred vision

There are many causes of blurry vision that can usually be corrected by eyeglasses, contact lenses or through surgery like in the case of cataracts. “People who have chronic dry eye, are pregnant, live with diabetes, suffer from migraines and ocular floaters can also temporarily experience blurred vision,” Layman says.

The most common eye problems that cause blurred vision, include:

Astigmatism. This is an imperfection in the curvature of your eye’s cornea or lens. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the normal eye is shaped like a basketball, but with an astigmatism, it’s shaped more like a football that leads to blurred vision.

Cataracts. When cataracts form, the lens becomes cloudy, causing vision to become blurry, hazy and less colorful. Surgery to remove cataracts is commonplace and can restore vision in most people.

Hyperopia. Also known as farsightedness, hyperopia is when farther objects are clear, but it’s more difficult to focus on close things.

Myopia. Commonly referred to as nearsightedness, myopia means you can see near, but objects in the distance are out of focus. This may mean being able to read a text message, but not being able to read a highway sign. About 25% of Americans are affected by myopia, estimates the AAO.

Presbyopia. This is when the eyes lose the ability to focus up close. Over time, the eye lens becomes more rigid and loses its ability to change shape to focus light onto the retina for clear vision.

Squinting

If you’re straining your eyes by squinting at a book to see better, you may be experiencing a vision problem. Squinting makes the pupil smaller by limiting the amount of excess light allowed into the eye — helping bring blurred images into focus.

Occasional squinting is normal, but if you find yourself doing this a lot to make fine print clearer, it means that your eyes are having trouble focusing. This could be the result of ongoing eye strain or underlying vision loss.

The most likely reasons are uncorrected refractive errors such as myopia, astigmatism or hyperopia, says Dr. Ida Chung, president of the California Optometric Association, associate professor of optometry and associate dean of academic affairs at Western University of Health Sciences College of Optometry. “Corrective lenses such as glasses or contact lenses should eliminate squinting. If someone is nearsighted, they can walk closer to a distant object to see clearer or they can bring something closer to their eyes to increase magnification to temporarily see clearer and not have to squint. The other alternative treatment for refractive errors is eye surgery to reshape the corneal surface.”

Double vision

When both eyes correctly point and focus at the same time, only one image of the world appears. Diplopia, or double vision, can result if the eyes do not both aim in the same place either at a distance or up close. The double images may be completely separate or overlap to some degree. Double vision can develop over time or appear suddenly.

“Double vision can be a symptom of very serious health problems, particularly if the onset is sudden or coupled with chronic health conditions like diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol,” Layman explains. “While individuals with these conditions are at higher risk, it is recommended that anyone who starts experiencing double vision seek emergency care from an eye doctor immediately.”

When to schedule an eye exam

When tired eyes persist and vision problems like blurred vision, trouble adjusting to dark rooms, difficulty focusing and squinting occur more frequently, it’s time to see a doctor of optometry.

“During a comprehensive eye exam, a doctor of optometry will not only determine a prescription for eyeglasses or contact lenses, but will also check the eyes for common eye diseases, assess how the eyes work together as a team and evaluate the eyes as an indicator of one’s overall health,” Layman says.

Signs that you may need eyeglasses:

— Eye strain.

— Blurred vision.

— Squinting.

— Double vision.

