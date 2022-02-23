Do I Need Protein Bars, Powders and Protein Supplements?

A quick survey of the protein powder, protein bars, protein drinks — and even protein chips — at any health…

A quick survey of the protein powder, protein bars, protein drinks — and even protein chips — at any health food store might lead you to believe that Americans aren’t getting enough protein in their diets.

However, the data paints a very different picture. Although Americans may veer off course of dietary recommendations when it comes to fruit, vegetables, whole grains, fat, sugar and salt, the majority of us do get the recommended amount of protein. So why are there so many products available to help us boost our protein intake?

Protein Supplements

The supplement industry has, once again, created a need. Many of us have been convinced that we are protein deficient. And popping a pill, or eating a bar or protein chips or drinking a smoothie with protein powder can solve our problem. This message particularly resonates with boys and men who tend to believe that extra protein is necessary to develop muscles. And the media messaging is very clear that muscles make the man.

Destini Moody, a registered dietitian who works with professional athletes, explains that “there is no storage reservoir for protein in the body. Thus, any excess protein will just be excreted as waste.”

So at the very least, overconsuming protein is a waste of time, money and energy if you’re just going to excrete the excess out.

If you do want to increase your protein intake, choose food options, which is lower risk because our food is regulated, and if there’s anything toxic in the food supply the Food and Drug Administration manages this. Protein supplements are not regulated, and random tests of them do reveal that what is actually in the container or product is not always what’s advertised on the label. So, if someone wants to consume more protein, food is safer.

Boys and Protein Intake

Information from the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey indicates that boys start to eat a lot more protein during their pre-teen and teen years. In fact, by early adulthood, men are often eating too much protein and not nearly enough fruits and vegetables. Daily protein needs are based on body weight, in particular lean muscle mass, but this doesn’t mean that boys and men inevitably need more protein than girls and women, nor that there’s any benefit to excess protein consumption.

What’s particularly concerning is not just that many boys are under the false impression that there is some benefit to overconsuming protein, but that they often turn to supplements to increase their intake. Supplements are not regulated in the U.S. (by the FDA or any other agency), so even if protein powders line store shelves and their labels suggest that they are safe and effective, there’s no guarantee that those claims are true.

Kyle Ganson, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto who studies muscle enhancing behaviors among boys and men, told me that “among young people in particular there tends to be a belief that supplements are 100% safe. They see something on Instagram or YouTube and take that as truth, but these products have been found to sometimes contain banned and even toxic substances.”

In some of Ganson’s recent research examining college students, he found that 14% of the students he looked at used two or more supplements. This is concerning, not just because the products are likely unnecessary or even potentially risky, but because they have been found to be associated with increased risk for other dangerous behaviors like steroid use and even criminal behavior, according to Ganson’s research.

Moody agrees that protein supplements are “generally overhyped,” and says she “really only recommends people resort to protein powders if they are having issues getting enough protein through food.”

The bottom line: Most Americans eat enough protein, and protein supplements may do more harm than good. If you have concerns about your diet or are extremely active and unsure of your dietary needs, an appointment with a registered dietician may be more useful than a trip to a health food store.

