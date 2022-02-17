Did You Choose a Good Doctor?

Finding the best fit for you Your doctor might have an incredible medical pedigree and be admired by fellow physicians,…

Finding the best fit for you

Your doctor might have an incredible medical pedigree and be admired by fellow physicians, but is your doctor a good match for you and your health needs? Finding a doctor is an important step, but deciding whether to stick with your doctor is another key decision.

“Having a doctor who patients can build a trusting relationship with always ranks higher than how long they sit in a waiting room,” says Dr. Anthony Orsini, an expert on doctor-patient communication techniques. “Patients need to feel seen and heard, and they need to know they’re more than just a number.”

Making the most of your time with your doctor is critical in the current health care system. Today’s doctors are overburdened by data entry, desk work and health insurance hassles. Doctors are spending more time inputting information into electronic health records and less time with patients, according to several studies. The average amount of time patients spend with a primary care doctor is about 15 minutes, according to one research study.

With a limited amount of time to talk to your doctor, patients should pay attention to certain behaviors that can make a big difference during the visit. Look for these important traits in your doctor:

Practices empathetic communications

It cannot be emphasized enough that communication is at the heart of building strong connections with doctors. However, only 39% of patients reported that their doctors are effective communicators, according to an online survey sponsored by Orsini.

“The nuances of communication — including verbal and nonverbal cues, tone and cadence — are equally important. Doctors who don’t invest in adopting effective communication skills may be putting patient loyalty at risk,” says Orsini, author of “It’s All in the Delivery — Improving Healthcare Starting with a Single Conversation.”

Patients seek competence and quality, but they also want a doctor who engages them as a person, says Jason Wolf, president and CEO of The Beryl Institute, an organization focused on improving patient experiences. “The stories people share tend to be about how they were treated by a doctor, ‘they took their time to listen to me, they sat down and really got to know more,’ versus simply the expertise they have.”

Empathetic communication such as active listening and asking follow-up questions improves patient loyalty and satisfaction. According to one study evaluating patients who underwent hand surgery, patients reported higher overall satisfaction with doctors who demonstrated stronger empathy.

Fosters trust

There’s no one-size-fits-all formula for developing a trusting relationship with doctors, but there are common traits to look for in physicians such as honesty, kindness, respect and intelligence. These traits can help foster and build trust and respect between you and your doctor.

A trusting relationship will also help patients stay healthier because they’re listening to prevention strategies like screening tests and healthy lifestyle habits. And in some cases, your doctor will refer you to a specialist for specific health issues or chronic diseases that require special expertise.

“There is no reason to stay with a doctor if you don’t trust them,” Orsini says. “Mistrust will lead to patients second guessing their doctor’s advice, and that’s counterproductive to maintaining good health.”

Shows compassion

Compassion and empathy are not always commonly experienced by patients during doctor visits. According to the online survey conducted by Orsini, 71% of patient participants said they experienced a lack of compassion when interacting with doctors and nurses. This could range from not thoroughly answering questions to not sympathizing with patients’ challenging health issues or even personal situations at home.

“The overwhelming majority of doctors are compassionate by nature. It is conveying that compassion, however, that we often struggle with,” Orsini says. “As doctors, we are taught from the beginning to set our emotions aside, but the results of this survey make it very clear that patients have a true desire to connect with their physicians emotionally and feel their compassion. Patients need to feel seen and heard, and they need to know they’re more than just a number.”

Listens carefully

During doctor’s visits, patients should have the opportunity to explain their symptoms and reasons for being there without interruption, but that’s not always the case. In one study that observed 60 patient visits at a primary care office, patients were interrupted within 12 seconds of the doctor entering the room, and one fourth of the time, patients were interrupted before they finished talking.

Active listening helps build trust between doctors and their patients, according to a paper in the Harvard Business Review. The authors concluded: “Not hearing the patient’s voice harms the patient and the clinician. They don’t have the benefit of pooled knowledge, ability to make fully informed mutual decisions or time to build trust.”

Being heard is a major contributor to higher patient satisfaction with doctors, Orsini says. “One predictor of patient satisfaction is whether a patient felt that they were treated with trust and respect and that they were listened to during the visit.”

Listening is a two-way street, Wolf says. “Effective communication in health care is a two-way dynamic, and when we create a more human connection, we see better outcomes overall.”

Patients also need to listen to their doctor’s advice. In some instances, doctors now offer to record appointments so patients can listen to the conversation afterwards since studies show patients are challenged with remembering all the details and advice provided by their doctor.

Cultivates open dialogue

An effective medical appointment is one where there is open dialogue between patients and their doctor. Watch out for situations when the doctor is doing most of the talking and not doing enough active listening, and when they don’t directly answer questions.

“Questions from patients should be answered with sensitivity, compassion and based on the latest scientific knowledge,” explains Dr. Marian Sassetti, a family physician in Oak Park, Illinois.

In addition, it’s really important for patients to be invited to ask questions, she adds. “Being asked open-ended questions that flesh out concerns, reluctances, insecurities and bolster the physician’s understanding and appreciation of the whole person’s life story is what patients should be looking for.”

Engages directly with a personal touch

While the effect of social media on society’s ability to communicate is visible in day-to-day interactions, it’s critical to hold your doctor to a higher standard of personal communication. Even though doctors are increasingly using iPads and laptops during visits to capture your health information, that doesn’t mean their interpersonal skills can be overlooked.

“I don’t believe that patients should just accept the fact that the doctor must capture electronic health records during appointments because there are nuances of nonverbal communications that are essential for a doctor to make a correct diagnosis,” Orsini says.

He adds that there’s ways for doctors to maintain that personal connection and eye contact. “Based on my experience, and what I share with other doctors, patients need undivided attention during an exam, and the note taking can be done after the conversation or be done by an assistant.”

Ultimately, trust your gut.

While the doctor’s style is critical, the office staff can also set the tone of the visit, Sassetti says. “People walk into offices with all kinds of fears, insecurities and doubts as to what they will encounter. Front staff should be kind, considerate, warm and remind patients that they are in the right place to find healing and acceptance.”

From start to finish at your appointment, trust your gut instinct — if something rubs you the wrong way or feels off, it’s probably not the best fit for you and your health needs, and it may be time to look for a new doctor.

