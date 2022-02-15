Chase Launches Limited-Time Companion Pass Offer on Southwest Credit Cards

Typically to earn Southwest’s Companion Pass you need to be a frequent flyer or a big spender. Now, for a…

Typically to earn Southwest’s Companion Pass you need to be a frequent flyer or a big spender. Now, for a limited time, new Southwest Rapid Rewards credit card holders can earn a Companion Pass as part of a welcome bonus. Find out what it takes to get this desirable travel perk, how much a Companion Pass can be worth and what Chase cards qualify.

About the New Southwest Credit Card Bonus

New Southwest co-branded consumer credit card holders will earn the Southwest Companion Pass and 30,000 bonus points when they spend $5,000 or more in the first three months from account opening. To earn the bonus, you must open your account by March 14, 2022.

The promotional Companion Pass is valid through Feb. 28, 2023, regardless of when you earn it. Typically, the pass is valid through the end of the calendar year in which you earn it, plus the following calendar year.

However, it also usually requires that you earn 125,000 qualifying points or fly 100 qualifying one-way flights in a calendar year.

How the Companion Pass Works

The Southwest Companion Pass is one of the most valuable benefits offered by a domestic airline. The pass allows you to add a companion to any Southwest Airlines itinerary that you’re flying on and only pay taxes and fees for that person’s ticket, which start at $5.60 for a one-way trip.

The Companion Pass is so valuable because you can use it as many times as you want, booking the flight for just you, then adding your companion afterward from your online account. You can change your companion up to three times per calendar year, which can be helpful if you’re not always traveling with the same person. Just keep in mind that you can’t change your companion if you have any reservations with your existing companion attached.

For example, an April trip between Los Angeles and New York costs $268 plus $67 in fees for a round-trip ticket. With the Companion Pass you’d only need to pay $67 for your traveling companion’s flights. The pass also works if you’re booking a flight with points, which makes the 30,000-point bonus extremely helpful. Booking with points lowers the taxes and fees considerably — the same Los Angeles to New York trip would cost 22,219 in points plus $11.20 in taxes and fees per passenger.

Which Cards Are Eligible?

The limited-time offer is available on all three Southwest consumer credit cards. That includes:

— Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card. You’ll also earn two points per dollar on Southwest purchases made directly with the airline; Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partners; local transit and commuting; and internet, cable, phone services and select streaming services. All other purchases earn one point per dollar. The card offers 3,000 anniversary bonus points and two free EarlyBird Check-Ins every year. The card has a $69 annual fee.

— Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card. Cardholders earn three points per dollar on Southwest purchases made directly with the airline and two points per dollar on Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partners; local transit and commuting; and internet, cable, phone services and select streaming services. All other purchases earn one point per dollar. The card also offers 6,000 anniversary bonus points, two EarlyBird Check-Ins every year and other perks. The annual fee is $99.

— Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card. The airline’s top-tier card offers three points per dollar on Southwest purchases made directly with the airline and two points per dollar on Rapid Rewards hotel and car rental partners; local transit and commuting; and internet, cable, phone services and select streaming services. All other purchases earn one point per dollar. The card charges a $149 annual fee but also comes with 7,500 anniversary bonus points, four upgraded boardings per year, a $75 annual Southwest travel credit and more.

