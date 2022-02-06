Can You Benefit From a Store Credit Card?

Store credit cards can offer enticing introductory offers and perks, but they can also have high interest rates and wreak…

Store credit cards can offer enticing introductory offers and perks, but they can also have high interest rates and wreak havoc on your finances if you don’t pay them off on time. Used responsibly, store credit cards can help you build credit while scoring deals, but go astray and you may end up paying exponentially more for those shopping splurges.

Before you apply for a store credit card, think about your spending habits and how much value you can expect from the card. Don’t let a store clerk pressure you into signing up unawares. Here’s what you need to know to decide if a store credit card is right for you.

How Do Store Credit Cards Work?

Many retailers offer store credit cards, also called retail cards, by partnering with banks and, in some cases, credit card networks such as Visa or Mastercard. The cards provide credit to interested shoppers.

Store credit cards also often come with incentives, such as a discount for first use at the store or ongoing discounts or rewards for shopping with the brand. Great as this may sound, keep in mind that benefits may be restricted to spending with the affiliated retailer.

Store credit cards can be easier to qualify for than traditional credit cards because stores want every applicant to be approved, says Ted Anders, vice president of payments strategy and operations at Affinity Federal Credit Union.

“Each issuer has their own minimum requirements, but consumers who have scores well below average can normally get store cards with no problem,” says John Ulzheimer, a credit expert who previously worked at FICO and Equifax.

But store credit cards also typically carry higher annual percentage rates and lower credit limits than other credit cards. “Store cards have subprime terms, which means very low limits and APRs that are generally well into the 20% range,” Ulzheimer says.

Higher APRs mean a higher cost if you don’t pay your balance off in full each month. This cost can quickly wipe out the value of any discounts or other benefits the card offers.

Can You Use Store Credit Cards Anywhere?

Some store credit cards are designed to be used only with the designated store or brand, but others allow you to shop anywhere within the card’s network.

For example, the Old Navy Credit Card can be used at any Gap Inc. brand, which includes Old Navy, Gap, Athleta and Banana Republic. In contrast, cardholders can use the Gap Inc. Visa Card anywhere Visa is accepted.

Cards that can only be used in one store, such as some department store credit cards, are called closed-loop cards. A card that can be used anywhere within the card’s network is called an open-loop credit card. You may be able to choose between open-loop and closed-loop cards for the same brand.

Do Store Cards Build Credit?

Activity on store credit cards can be reported to the major credit bureaus just like activity on general credit cards. Your balance, payment history and how long you’ve had the card can all affect your credit score, Ulzheimer says. Using a store credit card responsibly can help you build a credit history and improve your credit score.

Even if you’re making payments on time, the low limits on store credit cards can make building credit a slower process. Credit utilization, or the amount of credit you’re using divided by how much credit you have available, is key to your credit score. Experts often recommend keeping your credit utilization at or below 30% of your total available credit.

The key to using a store credit card responsibly is to have a plan before you get the card, says Tania Brown, a certified financial planner and financial coach at SaverLife, a nonprofit whose mission is to help working families save money. Decide in advance how much you’ll spend each month — Brown recommends keeping spending to no more than 20% of your overall credit limit — and make sure you add the payments to your budget so you can pay off your balance each month, she says.

Consumers looking to build credit should also avoid applying for too many cards, since doing so can bring down your credit score. “This can hurt you if you are close to making a large purchase like a home or car,” Brown says.

Keep in mind that not all credit cards are reported to the credit bureaus. If a card isn’t reported, it won’t impact your credit history. The best way to determine if a card is reported is to ask, but asking just anyone may not do. “Oftentimes store employees are incentivized to open credit cards, but might not have all the information relative to how the card is being reported to credit bureaus,” Anders says. Instead, you can check with the card issuer.

If building your credit history is your primary goal, Brown recommends looking into programs like Experian Boost, which allows you to report regular payments such as your phone and utility bills to improve your credit history. There are many steps you can take to improve your credit.

“Like a car, credit in the hands of a responsible person is a tool to get them to a financial destination of better credit,” Brown says. “In the hands of an irresponsible person, a credit card will lead them through a brick wall of financial destitution.”

What Are the Pros and Cons of Store Credit Cards?

Store credit cards have several benefits, including:

— Easier qualification process. A store credit card may be a good option if you struggle to qualify for other credit cards.

— Can help build credit. With responsible use, store credit cards can help users build a stronger credit history. Just make sure your card activity gets reported to the credit bureaus.

— Discounts. Store credit cards frequently offer a discount when new cardholders make a purchase with the store. Store cards may also earn continuing rewards and provide perks for purchases made at the store.

But store credit cards are not without their drawbacks, including:

— Lower credit limits. Store credit cards typically have lower credit limits than general credit cards, which can make it hard to stay at or below the 30% credit utilization range experts recommend.

— Limited usability. Closed-loop store credit cards can only be used at one or a handful of stores.

— Limited rewards redemption options. You may only be able to redeem rewards or loyalty points you earn with the issuing brand.

— Deferred interest charges. Store credit cards may use deferred interest rather than a 0% introductory APR. This means interest is charged retroactively if you don’t pay your balance off before the promotional period ends.

— High APRs. On average, store credit cards charge APRs between 21.18% and 24.66%, according to U.S. News data. In contrast, the average APR for all cards in the U.S. News database is between 15.56% and 22.87%.

How Can You Choose a Store Credit Card?

When choosing a store credit card, you should think both short- and long-term. Think about the stores you frequent and benefits you’d use the most, such as free shipping or returns without receipts, says Mike Rittler, general manager of retail card services, personal lending and business development for TD Bank. Then look for a card with an attractive introductory offer, especially if you have a big purchase planned.

Some store cards offer special financing options. This can be particularly useful for large purchases like furniture or electronics, but it’s important to understand the terms of any offers.

“For example, some cards may offer deferred interest financing for six to 12 months, which can be a cost-effective option for consumers who are confident they can pay off their balance before the end of the promotional period,” Rittler says. “But if they don’t, the accrued interest will come due at once.”

If overspending is a problem for you, you may want to choose a retail card for a store that you don’t frequent or that is far from your home, Brown says. In this case, you won’t get as much value from the card, but you also won’t be as likely to accrue debt or damage your credit score.

Also consider whether the card charges an annual fee and compare APRs. If you can qualify, you should consider whether you would get more value from a general cash back or rewards credit card before you apply for a store credit card.

When Should You Avoid Store Credit Cards?

Store associates may try to persuade you to sign up for their store’s credit card. But just because your favorite store is having an introductory offer or you’re planning a big purchase doesn’t mean a store credit card is a good idea.

Store credit cards are not a good choice if you tend to overspend, already have a lot of debt or don’t think you’ll be able to pay your card off each month. The high APRs on many store credit cards can lead to hefty charges if you carry a balance. And if you’re able to qualify for cash back cards or general rewards cards, they may offer more value.

Before signing up for a store credit card, Rittler says to consider your personal balance sheet and spending behavior. Ask yourself questions like: Will the discounts and rewards save me money over time, or will I be more inclined to overspend? Do I have a healthy relationship with my existing credit lines? Can I use this card as a tool to responsibly build my credit?

The key to resisting the pressure at the checkout counter of your favorite stores is to understand yourself and what’s best for your long-term financial health.

