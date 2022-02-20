CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. COVID-19 numbers decline | Virginia counties update mask rules | Business owners react to mask mandate expiring | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
AP Top Political News at 9:27 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 12:00 AM

US says Russia closer to invading Ukraine, agrees to meeting

Being the 1st: What it’s like to make Supreme Court history

Harris acknowledges ‘real possibility of war’ in Europe

Last Afghan refugees leave NJ base after chaotic evacuation

Dems, GOP set inflation, COVID mandates as election themes

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo’s prisoners could get out

Harris on Ukraine: World at ‘a decisive moment in history’

US defense chief: Russia ‘uncoiling and poised to strike’

EU chief: Russia could be cut off from markets, tech goods

Biden faces test of dedication to Ukraine — and democracy

