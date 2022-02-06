AP Top Political News at 7:37 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski’s Senate campaign State AG races become litmus test for GOP election claims Jackson, in high…

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski’s Senate campaign State AG races become litmus test for GOP election claims Jackson, in high court mix, traces law interest to preschool AP investigation: Women’s prison fostered culture of abuse Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come ‘any day’ Kremlin is top destination for spooked European leaders Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup Looking for evidence? Trust us, Biden administration says Trump’s GOP: Party further tightens tie to former president History shows every moment counts for Dems’ hold on Senate Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.