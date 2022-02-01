AP Top Political News at 10:18 p.m. EST

Biden reaches for GOP support for Supreme Court nominee
Justice Department won’t reopen probe into Tamir Rice death
Trump attacks spur Congress to bolster electoral count law
Kinzinger pushes ‘uneasy alliance’ to thwart Trump’s allies
Sen. Luján suffers stroke, expected to make ‘full recovery’
Manchin, key Dem, says Build Back Better bill is ‘dead’
Trump pushes false claims that Pence could ‘send back’ votes
Putin accuses US, allies of ignoring Russian security needs
Millions follow rich candidates in Pennsylvania Senate race
Media barred from Justice Gorsuch talk to Federalist Society
