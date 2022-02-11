SUPER BOWL LVI: What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:55 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

US to evacuate Ukraine embassy amid Russian invasion fears

EXPLAINER: Where could revelations about Trump records lead?

US ramps up Ukraine warning, says Russia may invade any day

Biden frees frozen Afghan billions for relief, 9/11 victims

Trump turns to endorsements to keep bending GOP to his will

US strategy for Indo-Pacific stresses alliances on China

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Walker’s past could let Warnock keep Senate seat, rivals say

US judge strikes down Biden climate damage cost estimate

Q&A: Surgeon General on omicron, masks and mental health

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up