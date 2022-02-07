OLYMPICS NEWS: Chloe Kim, Shaun White qualify to halfpipe finals | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
AP Top Political News at 10:58 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 12:00 AM

White House: Top scientist resigns over treatment of staff

Supreme Court sides with GOP in Alabama election map case

Biden threatens: No gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine

Justice Dept. signals it may allow safe injection sites

White House considers expanding limits on ‘no-knock’ warrant

House prepares short-term bill keeping government open

US approves support deal with Taiwan for Patriot missiles

US warns midterms could spark calls for extremist violence

Biden task force releases report to strengthen labor unions

Banker gets gets 1 year in prison in Manafort loan scheme

