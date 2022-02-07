AP Top Political News at 10:58 p.m. EST

White House: Top scientist resigns over treatment of staff
Supreme Court sides with GOP in Alabama election map case
Biden threatens: No gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine
Justice Dept. signals it may allow safe injection sites
White House considers expanding limits on ‘no-knock’ warrant
House prepares short-term bill keeping government open
US approves support deal with Taiwan for Patriot missiles
US warns midterms could spark calls for extremist violence
Biden task force releases report to strengthen labor unions
Banker gets gets 1 year in prison in Manafort loan scheme
