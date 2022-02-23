CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. COVID-19 numbers decline | Virginia counties update mask rules | Business owners react to mask mandate expiring | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
AP Top Political News at 12:19 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 12:00 AM

Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

What Lies Beneath: Vets worry polluted base made them ill

Biden’s full plate: Ukraine, inflation, low public approval

EXPLAINER: A look at toughest US sanctions facing Russia

Ukraine crisis jolts Europe to push for secure energy supply

Biden halts oil, gas leases amid legal fight on climate cost

Biden interviews trio of candidates for Supreme Court

Florida GOP ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill advances in House

National Guard to help DC control traffic for truck convoys

Being the 1st: What it’s like to make Supreme Court history

