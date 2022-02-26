AP Top Political News at 9:26 p.m. EST

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia
Trump talks Putin, grievances as GOP focuses on midterm wins
State of the Union: Biden speech comes amid crises, setbacks
EXPLAINER: A look at West’s toughest sanctions yet on Russia
War via TikTok: Russia’s new tool for propaganda machine
No notes, same logo: Dr. Oz’s campaign is like his TV show
Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds
Domestic woes overshadow European war for some US voters
Historic court pick brings rare criminal defense experience
Biden nominates Jackson, first Black woman, to Supreme Court
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.