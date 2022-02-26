CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 9:26 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

Trump talks Putin, grievances as GOP focuses on midterm wins

State of the Union: Biden speech comes amid crises, setbacks

EXPLAINER: A look at West’s toughest sanctions yet on Russia

War via TikTok: Russia’s new tool for propaganda machine

No notes, same logo: Dr. Oz’s campaign is like his TV show

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

Domestic woes overshadow European war for some US voters

Historic court pick brings rare criminal defense experience

Biden nominates Jackson, first Black woman, to Supreme Court

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up